OECS credit unions to foster greater cooperation & collaboration

The 15th OECS Credit Union Summit was held under the Theme “Empowering Credit Unions for the

Future.” The Summit, held in St. Lucia from June 5th-8th, 2019, brought together more than two

hundred (200) credit union volunteers, senior management and staff from the OECS.

“The 2019 Summit has been dubbed highly successful as it heralds in a new era for our credit unions,” Phoenix Belfield, General Manager of the Dominica Cooperative Societies League Ltd. stated in a release. “Agreement has been reached for the first time to chart a pathway toward full co-operation and integration of the sector that will bring significant benefits to the over four hundred thousand members.”

The Credit Union Movement serves in the OECS region. This year, the grouping welcomed the participation of its newest member, the Liberty Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. in Anguilla.

Belfield, who was the Chair of the OECS Working Group, emphasized the timeliness of the integration efforts. He told the Summit, “The time has come for the Credit Union movement to build on the synergies created over the last decades. The financial and operational landscapes are changing at a rapid pace and with it, the need for us to retool in areas of governance, compliance, operational efficiency, risk management, technology, investments and other critical infrastructure needed in order to increase value and the quality of service to our members”.

The Summit attracted the attendance of high level delegations from the regional Credit Union Leagues, Regulators and representation from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and the OECS Secretariat.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports and Local Government, the Honorable Lenard Montoute, welcomed delegates on behalf of the Government and people of St. Lucia.

The Summit featured very high level participation from member Credit Unions across the OECS, and attracted high profile speakers on topics including Leadership, Young Entrepreneurs in Business, Block-chain Technology, Legislation and The Readiness of Credit Unions & Adaption to Change.