OECS/ECCB International Netball Series 2nd Edition Day Two Results

St Lucia registered their first points in the OCES ECCB International Netball Series as they secured a 23-point win over Antigua and Barbuda on night number 2 of the tournament at Windsor Park on Monday.

St Lucia, who had their opening match against Barbados rained out on Sunday, came out of the blocks hot as they cruised to the comfortable win.

St Lucia took the opening quarter 12-6, with Goal Shoot Roxanne Snyder setting the pace scoring on 7 of her 10 attempts and Megan Nestor making 5 from 9. Reyanna Regis who had a strong showing on the opening night against

Dominica showed good form early scoring 5 of her 7 attempts keeping Antigua in the Game.

St Lucia blew the game wide open in the second quarter out scoring Antigua 15-5 to take a comfortable 27-11 lead at the half time break. The Duo of Roxanne Snyder and Megan Nestor proved to be too much for the Antiguans. Snyder had 19 points at the break, while her goal attack Nestor had 8. In the 3rd quarter it was Megan Nestor who took over as St Lucia won the quarter 12-7. Nestor made 8 out of her 12 shots. Reyana Regis tried her best for the Antiguans, she missed only one shot, scoring 7 out of her 8 attempts.

St Lucia took a commanding 39-18 lead into the 4th quarter, and in the final period it was Shem Maxwell who showed her marksmanship netting 10 from 11 attempts for St Lucia.

In the end St Lucia took the match 50-27. Roxanne Snyder converted on 24 of her 38 attempts, Megan Nestor 16 from 29

attempts and Shem Maxwell was almost perfect making 10 of her 11 attempts. Reyana Regis put up some solid numbers for Antigua converting on 25 of her 33 attempts but didn’t get much support with Amey lake contributing 2 from 9

attempts.

Meantime, Mary-Ann Frederick had another huge night leading St Vincent and the grenadines to a crushing win over host country Dominica.

The Vincentian goal shoot, Frederick, followed up her 50-point performance in the first match against St Kitts with another monster night as she guided St Vincent to their second straight win in the tournament.

The Dominicans proved to be no match for the Vincentian ladies and this one was over pretty early as St Vincent put on a netball clinic to keep their perfect start to the tournament intact.

St Vincent raced out to the early 19-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter with Mary Anne Frederick starting off well shooting a perfect 17 from 17 attempts from the field. Lisa James did her best to keep Dominica in the match making 80 percent of her shots scoring 8 from her 10 attempts. St Vincent, however, turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, which led to a number of turnovers for the Dominican ladies. The defensive showing was so impressive that Dominica managed just 8 attempts on goal in the second period, and scored only 5 points in the process.

Mary-Ann Frederick meantime continued with her hot shooting display making 16 of her 17 shots, as St Vincent took a 37-16 lead into the half time break.

The defensive pressure continued in the 3rd period with Dominica putting up only 4 attempts and were held to just 3 points in the quarter. Frederick, in the meantime, made 19 of her 22 attempts, to put St Vincent in the driver’s seat with a 59-19 lead after 3 quarters.

St Vincent eventually won the game 74-23. Mary-Ann Frederick led all scorers with 58 points from 64 attempts shooting

an impressive 90.6 percent from the field. Shellisa Davis made 7 from 11, Joseann Antoine 6 from 9 and Zannelle James 3

from 9. Overall St Vincent shot an impressive 79.6 percent from the field. Lisa James was Dominica’s top scorer with 16 from 19 attempts, Kyla Winston 6 from 15 and Melissa Williams 1-2.

In the 3rd match of the evening, Barbados made light work out of St Kitts and Nevis, as Barbados opened their campaign in the tournament on a winning note. St Kitts put on a much better performance in their 2nd outing of the tournament, but it was not enough as they suffered their 2nd straight defeat.

Team Barbados were quickly out of the gates with Goal Shoot Faye Agard setting the tone early converting on 10 of her 12 attempts and Brianna Holder providing good support shooting 6 from 7. Barbados took the early 16-9 lead and never looked threatened after that. St Kitts and Nevis goal attack Rochella Challenger made 6 out of her 7 shots while Aaliyah Gibson netted 3 from 6.

Barbados kept the pressure on in the second period and Faye Agard continued to keep the game out of reach for St Kitts, she missed only 2 shots in the second period scoring 11 points as Barbados won the second period 14-7 to take a 30-16 lead into the half time break.

The third quarter was more of the same, as Barbados built on their lead, taking the 3rd period 12-7. Holding a comfortable 42-23 lead after 3 quarters, Faye Agard called it a night, but her substitute Latonia Blackman formed a formidable partnership with Brianna Holder as Barbados took the 4th quarter 15-11. Blackman shot a perfect 8 from 8 from the field, Barbados won the match 57-34. Faye Agard finished the night with 29 points from 35 attempts for Barbados as she shot 82 percent from the field. Brianna Holder provided good support with 20 from 27 attempts and Latonia Blackman 8 from 8.

Overall Barbados shot 81.4 percent from the field. Rochella Challenger scored a team high 20 from 24 attempts for St Kitts and Nevis while Aaliyah Gibson converted on 14 of her 25 attempts. The netball action will resume on Tuesday 14th February at the Windsor Park.

St Lucia will face Barbados in a rescheduled match at 7am while in the evening’s matches, St Vincent and the Grenadines will be looking to make it 3 straight wins, when they face Antigua and Barbuda in the first match at 6pm.

At 6:30pm St Kitts and Nevis will be looking for that elusive first win, when they face St Lucia and at 7pm, host country Dominica, will be looking to avoid their 3rd straight defeat when they face Barbados.

Results thus far:

Antigua & Barbuda – 53, Dominica – 24;

St Vincent & the Grenadines – 62, St Kitts & Nevis – 33

St Lucia – 50, Antigua & Barbuda – 27

St Vincent & the Grenadines – 74, Dominica – 23

Barbados – 57, St Kitts & Nevis – 34

Point Standings:

St Vincent & the Grenadines – 10 Points

Antigua & Barbuda – 6 points

Barbados – 5 points

St Lucia – 5 points

St Kitts & Nevis – 2 points

Dominica – 2 points