OECS partners with Digicel to provide protective equipment in COVID-19 Fight

The OECS Commission has received a donation of US$140,000 from telecommunications provider, Digicel, to help ease the financial burden which the fight against COVID-19 has imposed on the small economies of the Eastern Caribbean.

The money will be used to secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which is essential for frontline workers and the price of which according to a media release from the OECS Commission, has increased with the global demand since the virus was declared a pandemic in March 2020. This, the releases states, has put an additional burden on the OECS countries.

Exercising its belief that everyone has a part to play in the fight against COVID-19, the OECS Commission reached out to the private sector and Digicel responded.

The OECS Director General has cautioned OECS member countries against falling into complacency having been spared the worst of the pandemic.

