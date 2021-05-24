Office of Disaster Management observes 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Week

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is observing the annual Hurricane Preparedness Week from today, May 24-30, 2021. Several informative engagements have been planned which will allow the public the opportunity to interact with experts in the field of Meteorology as well as disaster managers. Among the activities to be executed during the week are:

Tuesday May 25 at 11:00AM: A virtual presentation on Regional Disaster Coordination and Support System facilitated by the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) and Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA); regional institutions who are key partners to Dominica in hydro-meteorological training and Early Warning System Support and disaster management.

Zoom Meeting Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85976936442?pwd=M2xHNUhUeTNKMGRZVDdZODdjN1Q2Zz09

Meeting ID: 859 7693 6442

Passcode: 070113

Wednesday May 26 at 10:00 AM: Director of the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will facilitate a virtual presentation on Hurricane Forecast, Warning and Preparedness which will also highlight the role and services provided by the NHC to the Caribbean region and collaborations with Regional Meteorological Services and coordination of tropical cyclone forecast and warning for the Caribbean Region with a focus on Dominica and debunking a few myths.

Zoom Meeting Link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86377776860?pwd=NG5UelJHRE0vSWdsblBTWEdrSVlodz09

Meeting ID: 863 7777 6860

Passcode: 239954

Thursday May 27 8:30AM to 1:00PM: The ODM in collaboration with stakeholders will conduct a National Virtual Simulation Exercise “STORMY WEATHER 2021”. This is an exercise to test the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) of the National Disaster Plan and Emergency Support Functions of the National Emergency Planning Organizations (NEPO) Mechanism in preparations for, and response to a Tropical Cyclone Hazard threat to the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Friday May 28: Emergency Communication Testing will be conducted as well as community engagements.

Saturday May 29: Designated as Community Clean-up day when the public is encouraged to assess their homes and environs and take action to reduce likely hazard impacts. Churches are encouraged to be in prayer for the nation.

Sunday May 30– All are encouraged to pray for the Nation as we go through the hurricane season.

Additionally, the public will be engaged via social media throughout the week with disaster preparedness information. The ODM is encouraging the public to join these virtual engagements and make use of the valuable preparedness information that will be provided.