Official funeral for Arnold Active – former government minister and deputy speaker

The Government of Dominica has accorded the late Arnold Conrad Active, an Official Funeral on Monday, August 19, 2019. The Government has declared Monday, August 19, 2019 an official day of mourning as a mark of respect for the former Government Minister and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.

The Dominican flag shall be flown at half-staff on all public buildings in the State on the day of mourning, Monday, August 19, 2019.

Arnold Conrad Active served as Minister for Home Affairs from July 1973 to January 1974. Before that, he served as Parliamentary Secretary from November 1970 to July 1973. During the period November, 1968 to July, 1973 and again from January 1974 to February 1975, Arnold Conrad Active was appointed First Nominated Member of the House of Assembly (what is presently referred to as Senator) and Deputy Speaker.

Arnold Conrad Active was a member of the Electoral Commission from 1978 to 1981 and well as the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy from 1979 to 1981. In his younger days, he was a member of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Union as well and the Jaycees Club.

The late Arnold Conrad Active was born on March 19, 1932 and died on July 26, 2019. He will be remembered by his wife Evelyn and his six children Ashworth, Dudley, Michael, Maureen, Beverly and Rhona (adopted).

His Excellency the President Charles Savarin and Mrs. Savarin, Prime Minister the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Speaker of the House of Assembly Honourable Alix Boyd-Knights, other Members of Parliament, Government Officials and Members of the Diplomatic Corps are expected to attended the Official Funeral for Mr. Arnold Conrad Active.

The Official Funeral will be held at the Roseau Cathedral Chapel on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. Viewing of the body will take place from 2:30 p.m. The late Arnold Conrad Active will be laid to rest at the Roseau Roman Catholic Cemetery.