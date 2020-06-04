Official says fewer hurricane shelters this year; proposes ‘neighbourhood’ approach to address issue

Four days into the 2020 hurricane season, Local Government Commissioner, Glenroy Toussaint, is highlighting efforts to provide hurricane shelters for close to 4000 people islandwide.

Monday, June 1st marked the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

“We have done prior to the season, an assessment island-wide of people who would require to be sheltered for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and importantly, we came up with a figure of close to 4000 islandwide,” Toussaint said during a radio programme earlier this week.

He said the location, structural integrity and accessibility of a facility will determine how safe a shelter is.

Most of the shelters, according to Toussaint, are schools, community centres and dwelling homes.

He said since Hurricane Maria, the number of shelters has decreased significantly.

“We used to have a stock of close to 140 shelters and that has gone down significantly,” he stated. “In fact what we have proposed this year is 114.”

The advent of COVID-19 and the resultant need for physical distancing, has increased the demand for space, Toussaint said.

“So while we would have proposed and have available 114, we may have, in some communities, to expand that as it relates to COVID, based on the figures we have of the number of people who require to be taken to the shelters,”

He added that it may become necessary to move people from one community to the next.

He said the “neighbourhood” approach is being encouraged, “but like anything else, we have to look at other alternatives, because we have to be mindful that we are simultaneously dealing with COVID and the Hurricane season.”

The local government official encouraged people to be mindful of the need for continuous physical distancing which, he said, must be taken into consideration when dealing with Hurricane shelters.