Old Mill Cultural Centre hosts literary, cultural and art Expo

The Old Mill Cultural Centre hosted an Expo on Wednesday to display a number of Dominica’s publications, artwork and cultural events.

The Expo held on the grounds of the Government Headquarters featured publication of books of Dominica’s traditional dress, Dominica’s Folk songs, special publications of independence magazines, magazines on the Kalinago heritage and the latest publication which was launched today, Dominica Heritage Volume 3 which are old photos of special events, venues and people.

“Today we decided to have an open day of all the publication and artwork that is being done at the Old Mill Cultural Centre,” Cultural Officer at the Cultural Division, Carlton Henry told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview. “Because really and truly we are at the Old Mill; people know that we are doing it but it’s like sometimes the evidence don’t show.”

He continued, “Today, we decided to come here at the Government Headquarters to have an in-your-face event where people actually get to see what is going on at the Old Mill.”

“We wanted to keep history alive so the best we could do was document it,” Henry stated. “It’s a while we haven’t done an Expo like that.”

He ad that seeing the way people came forward and showed interest, “I believe it’s something we should take up every year or at least twice a year…”

Carlton revealed that the Division is working on the publication of a creole dictionary.

“We recently ran out of copies of the creole dictionary and we are presently working on a new publication that should be out by the end of this year or sometime next year,” he revealed.