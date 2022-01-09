Omicron variant dominates in Guadeloupe’s fifth wave of Covid-19

In just two weeks, cases of COVID-19 have sky-rocketed from just over 500 to over 7000 cases, with Omicron as the dominant variant in the country at 80% and it was announced tonight that a 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew which came into effect on Friday will now be from 8pm to 5 am.

The rate of infection among young people which is very high, is now affecting older people.

At present, there are not many people hospitalized as was the case with the 4th wave during the Delta variant.

On Tuesday January 4, Guadeloupe was put on a state of health emergency which permits the Prefet to take any measures necessary to safeguard the population. In this regard, the Prefecture, in collaboration with the Agence Régional de Santé (ARS), decided to implement protective measures as of Friday January 7, to limit the spread of the virus.

In addition to the curfew, the other restrictions include the mandatory wearing of masks ; compulsory health passes for establishments receiving the public ; no dancing activities and mandatory working-from-home at least 3 days per week for institutions where this is possible.

Among other other measures are the holding of meetings and évents online as much as possible ; an increase in border controls in Guadeloupe, especially for travelers from countries classified as red zones; closure of beaches and rivers from 6 p.m. ; a complete ban on picnics; implementation of a stricter protocol for restaurants to include 6 people per table with an increase in the space between the tables plus compulsory health pass; no carnival processions as is done every Sunday afternoon until Mardi-Gras and no festive or friendly gatherings. Gatherings for elections (municipal, presidential, legislative), trade unions and religious organizations are authorized under certain conditions and a discussion is underway with the carnival organizations regarding a decision on carnival activities for 2022. Covid-19 tests will be free until February 15th.

The Prefet, Alexandre Rochate, said that if, in the coming week, the situation gets worse, more stringent measures will be enforced to contain the population.

Forty-seven percent (47%) of the population in Guadeloupe has been vaccinated.