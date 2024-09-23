On the sudden passing of a Kalinago ‘Brave’, Christian Darroux

Christian Darroux, 38 years old, was at the prime of his life’s journey when death came knocking on his door at the beginning of Kalinago Week. Sunday, September 14, began for him like any other day, full of excitement and anticipation of a great, rewarding day because he initiated and organized the Kalinago Rounders League (KRL) and he was aware of the fact that his innovation was crucial to the continuing success of the League. There were matches scheduled for the weekend and he was determined to go to the Jolly John Memorial Park and fulfill the role of umpire in the first match of the day. However, that day Christian suddenly collapsed in plain view of everyone. Reportedly, a short moment thereafter, those present and on-lookers started screaming at the top of their lungs, “Oh my God, he is dead, he is dead..”

The shocking news of his passing spread like wildfire over social media. Christian was a very popular person in the community. He was involved in almost all of the community groups, and even his mother was reportedly surprised at the extent of his participation in the community. For instance, Darroux was the vice-chair of the Kalinago Red Cross Branch, and the president of the organization, Ms. Kathleen Auguiste stated, “The Dominica Red Cross is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mr. Christian Darroux, who served as deputy chair of the Kalinago Red Cross Branch”.

He was also the president of the Hamlet Development Committee of Point/Salybia.

“On behalf of the Executive leadership of the Hamlet Development Committee, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Christian, a remarkable individual who dedicated so much of his life to the betterment of the Territory. His unwavering commitment and tireless effort left an unforgettable mark on everyone who knew him. His passion, leadership, and genuine care for others will be remembered fondly. We are truly shocked,” said a spokesperson for the organization.

The leadership of the Kalinago Territory, including the Parliamentary Representative, Mr. Cozier Frederick; the Kalinago Chief and council, religious leaders, schools, political leaders, and many other leaders, all expressed shock and disbelief upon receiving the news of Christian’s passing.

Christian was a member of the Kalinago Emergency District as a certified radio operator. Coordinator of the Emergency District, Mr. Vanty Auguiste expressed sadness and disbelief at the news.

He said, “Just as we are in the hurricane season, when the services of Christian [are] most needed to help in radio communication training for others, a void is created. He died with his boots on in the line of service to the people. May God reward him for his love of service to the people”.

The entire community is left in shock at Christian’s passing. Many lament that “he was so young”, which is true considering that he was “only” 38 years old. However, all over the world, unspeakable and unimaginable occurrences are happening to people who are supposedly too young to die. The Bible reminds us that “death comes like a thief in the night” (1Thes.5,4). Some of us may recall this bedtime prayer: “If I should die [before I wake], I pray the Lord my soul to take”. Let all of us be vigilant because we do not know the hour. Christian Darroux had no inkling that his hour was at hand when he started the day full of energy, excitement, and cheerfulness.