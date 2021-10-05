One individual suspected to have died in Goodwill fire

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 at 3:04 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The police, along with fire officials, are investigating the cause of a fire in Goodwill which may have been the cause of death of one individual.

Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Letang, told Dominica News Online (DNO), that about 3:00 a.m.  on the morning of October 4, 2021, the Fire and Ambulance Services responded to a fire call on 21 Griffin Lane, Goodwill.

He said upon arrival at the scene, fire officers began extinguishing the flames and upon investigation of the inside of the dwelling home, a body was discovered.

Letang further reported that the body was burnt beyond recognition and stated that the police had launched an investigation into the matter.

Dominica News Online (DNO) contacted the police to find out whether the individual had been identified but we were informed that while a preliminary investigation suggests that the victim may have been the occupier of the building, the person’s identity has not been determined.

We will follow this story and bring more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available