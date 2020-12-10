One named fire officer of the year, 25 awarded for COVID-19 response

One fire officer has been named as the 2020 fire officer of the year, while 25 others have been awarded for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services held an award ceremony recently in recognition of the outstanding work done by local firefighters. At that ceremony, leading fire officer, Chris Cadette, was bestowed with the honorary award for what was described as exemplary work ethic for the year thus far.

“For his resourcefulness, leadership and attitude to do so many things well and for showing great initiative and providing tremendous support to the offices of the deputy and chief fire officer regarding budgeting, logistics, procurement, and as supervisor of the fire prevention unit, congratulations for your outstanding work,” Fire Chief Josiah Dupuis stated.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), Cadette pointed to the support of the leadership of the fire service and fellow members of staff, as one of the reasons why he was able to walk home with the award.

“It’s not just because of me, it’s also because of the people I work with. They provided me with assistance whenever I called on them…I think every fire officer should have received this award not just myself because it was a team effort, but as we know not everyone can,” he stated. “The number of time persons put into this job and the effort which they give, I believe that we all deserve an award. I encourage them to keep the faith next time it might be them.”

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore, highlighted the importance of fire officers to the country’s development.

“You have demonstrated consistently that you are committed to the task…everyone who is giving his or her life to the country which you’re doing…and by doing that, everyone one of you is giving your life to something bigger and greater than yourself and for this my dear friends, every fire officer in the Commonwealth of Dominica Fire Service is a hero,” Blackmoore stated.

According to the Minister, no numerical value can be assigned to the hard work which these officers perform, “therefore by inference, no salary is enough to pay you at the end of the month.”

He said the Government will continue to improve the conditions of work of the officers, recognizing the challenges brought about by COIVID-19.

Commendations also came from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Joann Commodore, who saluted the Chief, Deputy, and firemen and women for their responsiveness, willingness to learn and “roll with the punches” and try new methods, and for always searching for ways to maximize output and productivity.

“We congratulate you on your constituency; we congratulate you for your unfailing service above self. We congratulate you for your love of country; we congratulate you because you have shown us that when our back is against the wall you will deliver and you will do so with a smile, with love, and with compassion,” she said

Commodore revealed that during the pandemic, the Fire Chief pleaded a case for additional men and women to ensure that the country remained responsive in the face of the upcoming disaster and to elevate the pressure that would be put on the already existing staff.

“At that time, we did not yet know the magnitude of the pandemic. This foresight paid off and the honorable minister championed the cause to have an additional 28 persons added to the role,” Commodore noted.

At the ceremony, several of the 28 recruits were also awarded for their impressive work so far.