Online photography contest holds “Shelter and Snap!” StayatHome competition for aspiring bird photographers

KingBirder offers free photo contest in May to help lift spirits during physical distancing

East Greenwich, RI – April 14, 2020 – While global communities are practicing physical distancing, birds are actively socializing outside our windows, in our trees, bird baths, and feeders. Depending on where you live, birds of all species are migrating, singing, preening, mating, feeding, flying, and building nests. KingBirder, the first online contest to combine the skills of birding with photography, wants you to capture photos of the birds you see safely from your homes or yard in its free bird photography competition entitled “Shelter and Snap!”

From May 1 – 31, photographers of all ages can submit photos to KingBirder for a chance to win prizes such as, gift cards, a Cotton Carrier photographic harness, and KingBirder licensed merchandise. Contributors’ photos will also be featured on the KingBirder website. But most importantly, the contest is an opportunity to have some fun during a difficult time.

Traditional KingBirder contests involve submitting photos for a fee and competing for cash prizes, with more opportunities to win large awards per year than any other bird photography contest. KingBirder’s first global contest, “Everybody Duck!”, just closed on March 31 and winners will be announced in April.

“Shelter and Snap!” is a different sort of contest. There is no cost to submit entries and the purpose is to serve as a distraction and provide some entertainment to everyone stuck at home. Contestants will be tasked with finding great shots of birds from their home or surrounding property, from a window, balcony, rooftop, garden, or yard. Entries are judged on their artistic, technical, and creative qualities. There are two divisions – one for adults and a junior division for kids under the age of 18.

“Millions of people are worried and bored as they shelter in their homes, so we searched for a way to make a small contribution to the global community during this terrible pandemic,” said Tom Younkin, KingBirder Founder. “We are funding this photo contest with the goal to provide some entertainment and a distraction from this gloomy situation by inviting people to capture photos of local birds and compete for some prizes. Better yet, everyone is encouraged to look up information about the birds they photograph to learn more about their entries!”

Entries can be submitted at www.kingbirder.com throughout the month of May. For more information, visit https://www.kingbirder.com/contact/.

About KingBirder and Cotton Carrier

KingBirder is the first online photography contest to combine the skills of birding with photographic capabilities. Different bird types will be the subject of quarterly contests with major cash prizes awarded by an esteemed panel of professional judges. Ten percent of all contest revenue will be donated directly to land preservation non-profits such as The Nature Conservancy or American Bird Conservancy. For more information, visit www.kingbirder.com. Follow us on social media at www.facebook.com/kingbirder,www.instragram.com/kingbirder/, and www.twitter.com/kingbirder. A special thank you to Cotton Carrier for contributing to this contest as a sponsor. Cotton Carrier develops best-in-class camera carrying systems, www.cottoncarrier.com.