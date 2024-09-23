OP-ED: Penicillin, colonialism and location – the eradication of yaws – a public health miracle

In early 2024 I interviewed Dr. Dorian Shillingford, Dominica’s first Chief Medical Officer. During our discussion, he referenced the revolutionary role of penicillin and how its use on Dominica eradicated debilitating diseases such as yaws. What is penicillin and how did it come to be used on our island during the period of British colonialism? In all this we must consider that had we not been a small colony with a government keen on the need for social responsibility, we would not have had our lives improved by penicillin.

What is penicillin?

Penicillin was the first modern antibiotic and its development and introduction heralded the dawn of the antibiotic age. Before its introduction, there was no effective treatment for infections such as pneumonia, gonorrhea, or rheumatic fever. Hospitals were full of people with blood poisoning contracted from a cut or a scratch, and doctors could do little for them but wait and hope.

Antibiotics are compounds produced by bacteria and fungi which are capable of killing, or inhibiting, competing microbial species. This phenomenon has long been known; it may explain why the ancient Egyptians had the practice of applying a poultice of moldy bread to infected wounds. But it was not until 1928 that penicillin, the first true antibiotic, was discovered by British medical doctor and researcher Alexander Fleming, Professor of Bacteriology at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Returning from holiday on September 3, 1928, Fleming began to sort through petri-dishes containing colonies of staphylococcus, bacteria that cause boils, sore throats, and abscesses.

He noticed something unusual on one dish. It was dotted with colonies, save for one area where a blob of mold was growing. The zone immediately around the mold—later identified as a rare strain of Penicillium notatum—was clear, as if the mold had secreted something that inhibited bacterial growth.

Fleming found that his “mold juice” was capable of killing a wide range of harmful bacteria, such as streptococcus, meningococcus, and the diphtheria bacillus. He then set his assistants, Stuart Craddock and Frederick Ridley, the difficult task of isolating pure penicillin from the mold juice.

Thus penicillin was born. The rest is history. By 1945, the socialist-led British Labour Party took office under Clement Atlee and built a national health system that improved the health of the masses of the British people. Because we were a small British colony, we benefited from the rapid introduction of penicillin, I posit, for two primary reasons:

1. It was an invention born of British science and,

2. Britain was ruled by a socialist government that inclined towards humanitarian values [which] desired to make healthcare accessible to all.

The British government of the day favored an equitable healthcare policy that made the drug available to the ordinary Dominican.

It is true that the objective of the early colonialist was to exploit the colony for the benefit of the mother country. Indeed, our Kalinago people were pushed aside and our African ancestors enslaved and made to produce wealth for Britain. That system of exploitation was common to most of the world and the West grew rich from it. However, the colonized on Dominica and elsewhere revolted in the cause of liberty, and rightly so. However, we must also recognize that in Britain, humanitarians such as William Wilberforce arose and fought the inequities of the slave system – even where he was opposed by his wealthy slave-owning countrymen.

Abolition of slavery came in 1834 and there arose on our island during the colonial period noble self-government advocates and even Pan-Africanists such as JR Ralph Casimir. I posit that the positive social reforms under the colonial system were beneficial and that it is only wise and proper to now do a strict accounting of those systems born of our British heritage worthy of retaining.

Aside from the advances in healthcare, my research on the early 20th-century Dominican society revealed the existence of a Dominica Agriculture Society. That society met every first Saturday of the month at the courthouse on Victoria Street and aided the management of the Dominica Botanic Gardens and the Agriculture School within the Botanic Gardens.

Do we have a Dominica Agriculture Society today? What of our majestic Dominica Botanic Gardens? Today our Dominica Botanic Gardens is but a pale shadow of its former glory. While it is true that the planters of that era dominated agriculture and exploited the peasants, we must consider how their record-keeping, application of the scientific method, and organization of agriculture centers gave depth and heft to our productivity. We must find a way then to enhance the ethical and fair organization of our agriculture and industry, while retaining those systems

that spur productivity.

In the 20th century, little Dominica led the world in lime production. Today limes are hard to find on the island. As someone who took up the anti-colonial cause as a young person, I have a duty to reflect and admit that we were wrong in not studying enough the beneficial aspects of those systems brought by the colonizer which burnished our lives – such as our superior organization of agriculture production and our healthcare system. By superior I mean that which we have now which offers much less in production and service than which we had yesterday.

Had Dominica been a colony ruled by a colonial power opposed to socialized medicine and the introduction of the best drugs available at the time, Dominicans would not have benefited from the introduction of penicillin. According to Dr. Shillingford, “The British trained technicians on Dominica to administer penicillin injections around the island, and within a few years yaws was eliminated. Soon tuberculosis was also brought under control.”

That recall by Dr. Shillingford, one of our very own physicians, was remarkable. His recall spoke of a convergence between the ascension to power in Britain of a socialist-inclined government in 1945, and its preference for socialized medicine that led to the mass introduction to Dominica of a wonder drug: penicillin. By the 1990s Dominica and its superb health care system made for our island to have one of the highest life expectancies in the world.

Today, in light of the decline of our healthcare system, we must recall our great doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who worked hard to provide us with a good healthcare system. And we must credit those aspects of the colonial period which had value.

At independence, we often threw out the baby with the bathwater and lost valuable systems in way of good order, integrity in a professional police and civil service, working law courts, good discipline, along with productivity in agriculture and industry. At this time we must engage in sober reflection on those things that worked for us and reject that which further impoverishes our nation morally and [get] in [the] way of an honest society and economic vitality.