Opening hours for Roseau Market to be reviewed – DEXIA

General Manager of the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA), Gregoire Thomas has said come next week, the opening hours of the Roseau Market will be reviewed and some changes may be made.

The Roseau Market is open to vendors and the public this week on Wednesday 15th and Friday 17th April 2020 from the 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Thomas told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Wednesday that this was due to the Easter holidays.

“I guess is something we will have to review every week,” he said. “Next week we probably will have different dates because we had holidays, so that would change the opening hours.”

Thomas reminds people who intend to visit the market to please adhere to social distancing and sanitization measures which are in place. These measures include the use of hand sanitizers and mandatory wearing of masks by both patrons and vendors.

Members of the public are advised to do their part to follow the directives of the health officials to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Dominica.

People are also encouraged to wear masks and cooperate with the staff of DEXIA who will be sanitizing the hands of ALL who enter the premises. They are also asked to follow social distancing protocols while they line up and also when making purchases.

“Please do not crowd around the stalls,” the company warned in a notice to the public.

Meantime, Thomas said there is sufficient brown sugar, of which DEXIA is the main importer, on the island, however, the company expects a shipment of rice soon. He said the merchants are also bringing in rice.

At present, the entrance to the Roseau market is in front of the DEXIA building on the Bayfront and the exit is on Hanover Street across from KFC.