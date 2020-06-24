Operations of abattoir being reviewed, attention being paid to farm labour issue – Fidel Grant

Minister for the Blue and Green Economy, Fidel Grant, has said that operations at the National Abattoir which is located in Layou Park, are being reviewed.

Grant made the announcement during Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Anou Palay programme recently.

“We have reviewed the operations at the abattoir; we have noted some challenges in terms of the cost. As it is now in Dominica, we don’t have a hatchery so we import the chicks; we don’t have a feed plant so we import the feed,” he said.

Grant said it is important to note that in terms of duty on the feed, “what you have is 3 percent environmental charge and the 1.5 percent, so there is no VAT, no import duty on the feed.”

He explained that the farmers do not have the capacity to purchase a container of feed so they purchase it in small portions.

“So what we are looking to see is how the abattoir could get involved in purchasing the chicks and the feed and subsidizing the price to the farmers because that would lead to a reduction in the cost per pound of the poultry and pork,” Grant noted.

According to Grant, payment to farmers is another challenge.

“As it is now up to March, we have paid all farmers in full and we have recognized the challenges that we have just completed a review of our entire processes in terms of the time a farmer gets paid from the time he would have picked up his animals from his farm,” the minister explained.

He said there should be some improvement within the next financial which begins in July.

Meantime, Grant said the issue of farm labour, as it relates to cost and availability, is something his ministry is paying special attention to because several farmers have complained to his ministry.

He said that due to the shortage, the price of farm labour has skyrocketed and his ministry has responded by providing through the World Bank Project, a lot of tools which he believes will help to eliminate a lot of the farmer’s labour needs.

He said his ministry is also looking at setting up a small unit of mechanized machinery such as large tractors, for example.

According to Grant, the government will also be receiving, in a few months time, a donation of small equipment from the Chinese Mission that the different regional offices on the island could then provide to the farmer.

“But in terms of the cost of labour, we have been speaking to the labour division. We have spoken to the Attorney General’s Chamber because what we recognize, is that good labour could run you $120 per day and that is the price that is set by the labourer but not by any institution or any standard. So, that is something we are reviewing with the support of the Labour Division and the Attorney General Chambers,” he stated.

The $10-million abattoir, financed by the government of Venezuela, was built with the aim of ensuring food security, reducing the food import bill, and providing employment in Dominica.

The expected capacity output of the facility is 1,000 birds per hour and 50 pigs per day.