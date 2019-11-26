Opposition Leader denies offering diplomatic passport for sale in wake of TV documentary

Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has sought to clear the air on allegations made against him in a documentary produced by International TV Network Al Jazeera.
The first part of a documentary, Diplomats For Sale which names Dominica as one of the countries involved in the alleged sale of diplomatic passports, aired yesterday on Al Jazeera.
In Diplomats for Sale, Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit exposes politicians in the Caribbean including Dominica and Grenada willing to accept secret campaign contributions from wealthy foreign businessmen in exchange for diplomatic passports.
In Dominica, members of both the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and opposition United Workers Party (UWP) appear willing to receive money in return for a political post, allegations the leaders of both parties strongly deny.
Undercover filming also revealed how former Dominican Prime Minister, Oliver Seraphin, offered to broker a secret deal to hand out an ambassadorship in Asia for fees totalling $470,000.
The document also mentioned Attorney, David Bruney and Seraphin appearing as key in direct involvement with the opposition leader who is campaigning on a platform of anti-corruption.
However, Linton said during a live interview on Q-95 Radio on Tuesday that he has not spoken to or seen Oliver Seraphin in more than 5 years, nor has he had any conversation with Bruney to sell diplomatic passports, ambassadorships, or diplomatic immunity to anybody.
“I have had no discussions with Oliver Seraphin. As a matter of fact, I have not spoken to or seen, Oliver Seraphin in more than 5 years,” he revealed. “I didn’t even know he was in Dominica. We have had absolutely no conversation about campaign financing, far less campaign finance money in exchange for diplomatic passports or diplomatic immunity.”
“Understand what you just saw in the Al Jazeera documentary. You saw a number of politicians being accused of involvement in one way or the other and at the backend of the programme, you saw the Al Jazeera report seeking to tie Lennox Linton into a deal to selling diplomatic passports,” Linton explained. “It never happened.”
He further explained that he spoke to David Bruney about a state asset recovery program that he [Linton] is committed to as the leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) after getting into government.
He said the extent which David as a legal person, using his network, could identify for the party a couple of legal people with international experience, including that of finance, money laundering and so on, “ to help us find the assets of the state of Dominica that have been deposited around the world.”
“That, in essence, was the substance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that I signed with David Bruney,” he revealed. “As Al Jazeera has noted it has absolutely nothing to do with the exchange of money for diplomatic immunity, diplomatic passports or ambassadorships. They have said that in the story.”
Linton went on to say that he cannot claim any responsibility for what went down between Seraphine and Bruney.
“I can only tell you what went down between David Bruney and myself and the substance and truth of the document that Al Jazeera claims to have,” he remarked.
He said further that Al Jazeera also claims that there is a document indicating that their man, the Al Jazeera man, also has a document indicating an Ambassadorship will be conferred after the election, should he become Prime Minister.
“That particular potential Ambassador is an Al Jazeera plant who spoke to me, who sent me WhatsApp messages about his conversations or contacts with David Bruney,” Linton stated. “Why was it not possible for Al Jazeera to use the WhatsApp chat messages their plant, the Al Jazeera undercover agents sent to my phone and the single conversation that we have, it had absolutely nothing to do with any diplomatic passport, or any ambassadorship or any diplomatic immunity in exchange for money, nothing.”
He also made it clear that at no time in the past, now or there will ever be an occasion in the future where, “ Lennox Linton will offer ambassadorships, diplomatic passports or diplomatic immunity for sale to anybody because fundamentally I think it’s wrong.”
“I think it’s a violation to the United Nations Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations of 1961.”
Linton mentioned also that he believes the practice of selling diplomatic immunity, ambassadorships, and diplomatic passports represents a crime against humanity.
Meantime, Linton said this is not a 2019 election campaign issue.
“This is a matter that has been with us for a number of years,” he stressed. “We saw in the documentary the extent to which Alireza Monfared who now owes US$1.3 billion to the state of Iran that Iran claims he stole from them, we see all the evidence in that documentary.”
Linton stressed that if his party wins, it will be the first government in the history of the Caribbean, “within the first 100 days of our administration,” to enact in parliament, an act to prevent the Sale of diplomatic immunity.
12 Comments
Mr. Linton has absolutely nothing to answer for. He did nothing wrong. There is no direct or indirect involvement as he is always above board,. What also caught much of my attention in the Aljazeera documentary is the opulent living quarters of Melissa and her children in the US. The Aljazeera revelations should open the eyes of every Dominican. How any patriotic, sensible, right thinking citizen could support and vote for such a severely corrupt man and his spineless disciples is shockingly disappointing. Putting Mr. Skerrit and the DLP back in government is to put the final nail in a coffin.. Mr. Skerrit is the Pied Piper leading Dominicans over a steep cliff to their demise.
Wait….so Lennox would sign a document without reading it? The document clearly offers diplomatic passport in 28 days upon becoming PM. Lennox can jump high or jump low his lies will not get him out of this one. It’s just rather unfortunate that he had to throw David Bruney under bus for something he was clearly part of. He also admitted that he was putting a few things in place so he could hit the ground running? This is a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black. Sam Raphael also reveals a few years ago how the UWP moved funds into Dominica. There is too much evidence of Lennox’s dishonesty for anyone to believe him now. How can you tell the people that you are going to clean our diplomatic passport programs and underhandedly make nefarious passport deals? Likewise, he is trying to stop Labourites from coming to vote but making all the arrangement for UWPites to come home to vote. How hypocritical.
When Linton spoke at Goodwill on Sunday night, he knew what was coming. When OJ spoke in advance of the airing of the program, he knew what was coming. O.J cleared Linton. Bruney cleared Linton. Both took the blame clearing Linton. Is that so?
Linton is a made in heaven “altar boy”. Wow!!!!
This guy Linton is sickening he tells so many lies he is even beginning to believe his nasty lies the trouble is every lies and crooked deals he does is the uglyer he looks by the day boy what a dip stick!!
“I have had no discussions with Oliver Seraphin. As a matter of fact, I have not spoken to or seen, Oliver Seraphin in more than 5 years,” he revealed. “I didn’t even know he was in Dominica. ”
you hear lies….look lies!!!!
Who do you think you’re fooling sir? I guess the gullible ones who are quick to defend you but we know better. You can’t wait to get into the PM seat so you can start amassing your fortunes. Look you already start by promising to give diplomatic passport to persons in exchange for moneys for campaign financing. You are doing the exact same thing you accuse Skerrit of doing. Look hypocrisy!!!
You should have stayed MUTE or wait until you really digest the Al Jezeera story before coming on Q95. You did more damage than good and some of your right thinking supporters will not vote you because you’re a man of double standards and a fake.
Hahahaha boy look how God works when vicious people seek to destroy the name and rep of goodwill people like our loving pm Skerrit. Lol well Mr. Linton you and your hench men and supporters may think you fighting against skerrit but no you all are fighting against God Himself. And His word says OK you know what Linton, the very pit u are digging for skerrit and d Labour party u and your bunch and supporters will return and fall in it while skerrit and the Labour party will escape from your wickedness. D same way he rescued u in Antigua mind is not d same skerrit u mercilessly crucifying now for doing only good to u that have to save u from the very al Jazeera and your tail spinners out there when he returns into office as pm on 6 December . lol boy look how life funny eh hahahahaha
Linton be sure your sins will find you out
Your lying is condemning you
PM is a man of God
No weapon that is formed against him will not prosper
Linton you are hungry for power
But you will never be PM
Never
How can Lennox Linton sell any passports when he does not control the passports office ? Yours truly his royal highness the great one and minister of finance controls the passport office he is Prime Minister in control of ALL the money.
Please find below a just released much longer report from Al Jazeera on the passport scandal:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m1Yba1-ijh4&feature=share
Skerrit has lots to answer for but are his supporters honest enough to punish him at the polls?
I doubt it because Skerrit is Dominica and Dominica is Skerrit: crookery is embedded in our culture and our heritage.
DNO, why you are not giving us the complete story heating the airwaves like Hot Bread! That is called GUTTER Journalism. Instead of you breaking the news, you are giving us Lennox Linton rebuffed. Shame on you DNO take your job as a professional.
First bat….personally I think we have some form of commonsense. In the discuss David reiterated due diligence and screening. He further maintained development throughout. Finally the story basically ended with Aljezeera indicating that not money in exchange. They also mentioned all the deals that have been done already, lots of money collected, and deposited in the business account of persons. They also mentioned that bars of gold were granted, they also mentioned the outcome of some of the passport holders. and they mentioned the hope of the diplomatic passports holders – my bags will not be searched, I cannot be arrested due to my immunity. And finally all these monies were collected, we were told it was to finance the campaign, it is Dominica money and should have been spent on fixing roads, rebuilding school, having a better hospital and staff, have health centers more equipped, fixing the Marigot hospital and alikes; having an international airport, free text books. Amen
Ha Ha Ha Ha Linton. I knew all along that all your plotting and conspiring with your overseas operatives and foreign agents would one day comeback and bite you in the bum. That’s what you call the boomerang effect. And as per usual you are trying to make out that everyone else is lying, but you. You didn’t think Aljazeera would turn around and expose you, did you?