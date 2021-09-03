Opposition parties, election opponent, extend condolences on the passing of govt minister and Grand Bay MP, Edward Registe

The leadership of opposition parties in Dominica have added their sentiments to the chorus of condolences and tributes which are being expressed following the death of Edward Registe, Parliamentary Representative of the Grand Bay Constituency and Junior Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Registe passed away on September 1, 2021, at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH).

The parliamentary opposition United Workers Party (UWP), in a press release, expressed their shock and sadness over the junior minister’s passing, noting that Registe was a “very polite, jovial, likeable and hardworking” community leader and national figure.

“Though he was exceedingly loyal and committed to his political party, he had no political enemies. Whenever he had the honour to command the Speaker’s chair in the House of Assembly, he always projected an atmosphere of impartiality” the UWP said in their statement.

The party goes on to commend Registe for the respect he always showed to his political opponents and the forceful manner in which he defended the people of Grand Bay whenever and wherever the situation demanded.

According to the UWP release, “The people of Grand Bay have lost a true patriot. It is with a great sense of loss and sadness that we extend our sincerest condolences to his immediate and extended family, as well as the community of Grand Bay at his sudden and untimely passing.”

Speaking to DNO, the acting political leader of the Alternative People’s Party (APP) Tahira Blanchard, emphasized that the nation continues to show signs of maturity and continuity with the passing of its leaders.

“We have observed, especially over the past decade or so, that several people who served the nation in elected office and other key social and private sector areas, have met with their mortal demise, and this tells us that new leaders must and will emerge,” she said.

“We are indeed shaken by his [Registe] death and our party joins the government and people of Dominica in extending condolences to his family, relatives and friends” she added.

According to Blanchard, the political culture of Dominica has been shifted, and how citizens respond to certain events, including the death of individuals who have served the nation, can have different characteristics.

“As we continue to build our nation, together, we would like to appeal to our people to recommit to the image of Dominica that our ancestors held up with pride and joy. We are loving, caring, compassionate and empathetic people who always look out for each other. Let us revert to those ways and lift the family of brother Edward Registe in our prayers,” the APP leader said.

For their part, the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) noted that the government minister’s presence and contributions will be greatly missed and he should be remembered for his lifelong service to the community and country.

“In his lifetime, he took up the mantle of many roles; a government Senator, the Parliamentary Representative for the Grand Bay Constituency and Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was also the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly where his words and actions were rooted in respect and fairness towards his fellow members,” the DFP said in a social media post while extending their condolences to his family and loved ones.

Speaking exclusively to Dominica News Online (DNO), Nept Paquette, the United Workers Party (UWP) candidate who contested against Registe for the Grand Bay constituency in the 2019 general elections, in expressing his condolences, called on Grand Bay constituents to “hold strong” as they face yet another loss.

“No matter the situation, absolutely no one can be happy when someone dies, so it is really a sad situation for all of us here in the Grand Bay Constituency and the nation by extension,” he told DNO.