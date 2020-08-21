Opposition stands its ground in Danny Lugay ‘arrest’ matter

Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, is insisting that he and the parliamentary representative for Roseau North, Daniel Lugay, had every right to be on the public road close to Prime Minister’s Roosevelt Skerrit’s rented home at Morne Daniel on the night of August 15 when Lugay was arrested by the police for allegedly posing a threat to the prime minister’s residence.

Linton’s latest remarks have come in response to statements made by the Prime Minister, the Minister for National Security and others, criticising the opposition and justifying the police action.

On Friday 14th August 2020, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) organized a gathering at the entrance of Morne Daniel to show their dissatisfaction with the $32,000 monthly rental fees for the Prime Minister’s residence at Morne Daniel which was approved by Cabinet.

The following day, MP for the Roseau North Constituency, Danny Lugay was, according to him, forcibly removed from his vehicle which was on the public road outside the entrance of the driveway to the prime minister’s residence and taken into police custody. He was subsequently released without being charged.

He said the reason which the police gave for taking him in for questioning was that they had received credible information that some persons were posing a threat to the prime minister’s residence.

Lugay has vehemently denied that allegation and has indicated that he will be taking legal action.

On his Anou Palay talk show on Sunday, August 16, in what is believed to be a reference to the CCM protest and the incident involving Danny Lugay the same weekend, Prime Minister Skerrit condemned what he termed “harassment” of him “by opposition forces” and said he will not be threatened.

“If you, as any person, somebody is harassing your life, what do you do?” he asked. “Wouldn’t you call the police or go to your lawyer? So, why can’t I have the same protection that you have?”

Since then, the Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore, Dominica’s Ambassador to the UN, Loreen Bannis-Roberts and Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan have also added their voices of condemnation. Blackmoore has vowed to do all that is necessary to protect the prime minister and Bannis-Roberts is suggesting that access to the five houses in the area where the Prime Minister resides in Morne Daniel, should be restricted.

“You give these people a pass and block up the area,” she stated. “There is no need for you to pass there to go anywhere.”

Astaphan has questioned the sincerity of the opposition in so far as their version of the incident is concerned and has accused them of never being “prepared to face the consequences of their actions.”

But in response, Linton is insisting that the Prime Minister’s residence is being paid for by the citizens of Dominica and it’s not his private place.

“The people of Dominica have a right to visit what they are paying for,” he said. “If he doesn’t want anybody close to him, or he doesn’t want anybody to be driving past the main road, past his property, then he needs to buy the property.”

Linton pointed out that he has lived in Morne Daniel for the past 22 years in a private residence that has absolutely nothing to do with the state of Dominica.

“And there is no time in the last 20 years, that anybody has questioned my rights to freedom of movement in Morne Daniel or in anywhere else in Dominica generally,” he stated.

The Opposition Leader said he and the Prime Minister lived in Morne Daniel together, in the same area, from 2016 to 2017, “so why are Danny Lugay and Lennox Linton driving in a vehicle in Morne Daniel now, at this time, an issue? What is the problem with that?”

Responding to a comment by Bannis-Roberts that the windows on Lugay’s vehicle are tinted, Linton argued that the tint on Lugay’s vehicle is not unlike many other vehicles, including the one used by the Prime Minister.

Citing the presence of a police vehicle which was parked next to his property on the nights of Friday the 14th and Saturday the 15th of August, Linton asked why was the police vehicle with tinted glass parked next to his property in Morne Daniel? “Is it because of the threat they received? What is the threat?”

He made it clear that Lugay, himself and the other occupant in the vehicle had no intention of going on the Prime Minister’s property.

“We were driving on the Morne Daniel public road and we later learned from what the police had to say to the Honourable Danny Lugay that they have credible information of a threat to the Prime Minister in the area,” Linton explained.