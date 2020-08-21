Opposition stands its ground in Danny Lugay ‘arrest’ matter

Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, is insisting that he and the parliamentary representative for Roseau North, Daniel Lugay, had every right to be on the public road close to Prime Minister’s Roosevelt Skerrit’s rented home at Morne Daniel on the night of August 15 when Lugay was arrested by the police for allegedly posing a threat to the prime minister’s residence.
Linton’s latest remarks have come in response to statements made by the Prime Minister, the Minister for National Security and others, criticising the opposition and justifying the police action.
On Friday 14th August 2020, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) organized a gathering at the entrance of Morne Daniel to show their dissatisfaction with the $32,000 monthly rental fees for the Prime Minister’s residence at Morne Daniel which was approved by Cabinet.
The following day, MP for the Roseau North Constituency, Danny Lugay was, according to him, forcibly removed from his vehicle which was on the public road outside the entrance of the driveway to the prime minister’s residence and taken into police custody. He was subsequently released without being charged.
He said the reason which the police gave for taking him in for questioning was that they had received credible information that some persons were posing a threat to the prime minister’s residence.
Lugay has vehemently denied that allegation and has indicated that he will be taking legal action.
On his Anou Palay talk show on Sunday, August 16, in what is believed to be a reference to the CCM protest and the incident involving Danny Lugay the same weekend, Prime Minister Skerrit condemned what he termed “harassment” of him “by opposition forces” and said he will not be threatened.
“If you, as any person, somebody is harassing your life, what do you do?” he asked. “Wouldn’t you call the police or go to your lawyer? So, why can’t I have the same protection that you have?”
Since then, the Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore, Dominica’s Ambassador to the UN, Loreen Bannis-Roberts and Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan have also added their voices of condemnation. Blackmoore has vowed to do all that is necessary to protect the prime minister and Bannis-Roberts is suggesting that access to the five houses in the area where the Prime Minister resides in Morne Daniel, should be restricted.
“You give these people a pass and block up the area,” she stated. “There is no need for you to pass there to go anywhere.”
Astaphan has questioned the sincerity of the opposition in so far as their version of the incident is concerned and has accused them of never being “prepared to face the consequences of their actions.”
But in response, Linton is insisting that the Prime Minister’s residence is being paid for by the citizens of Dominica and it’s not his private place.
“The people of Dominica have a right to visit what they are paying for,” he said. “If he doesn’t want anybody close to him, or he doesn’t want anybody to be driving past the main road, past his property, then he needs to buy the property.”
Linton pointed out that he has lived in Morne Daniel for the past 22 years in a private residence that has absolutely nothing to do with the state of Dominica.
“And there is no time in the last 20 years, that anybody has questioned my rights to freedom of movement in Morne Daniel or in anywhere else in Dominica generally,” he stated.
The Opposition Leader said he and the Prime Minister lived in Morne Daniel together, in the same area, from 2016 to 2017, “so why are Danny Lugay and Lennox Linton driving in a vehicle in Morne Daniel now, at this time, an issue? What is the problem with that?”
Responding to a comment by Bannis-Roberts that the windows on Lugay’s vehicle are tinted, Linton argued that the tint on Lugay’s vehicle is not unlike many other vehicles, including the one used by the Prime Minister.
Citing the presence of a police vehicle which was parked next to his property on the nights of Friday the 14th and Saturday the 15th of August, Linton asked why was the police vehicle with tinted glass parked next to his property in Morne Daniel? “Is it because of the threat they received? What is the threat?”
He made it clear that Lugay, himself and the other occupant in the vehicle had no intention of going on the Prime Minister’s property.
“We were driving on the Morne Daniel public road and we later learned from what the police had to say to the Honourable Danny Lugay that they have credible information of a threat to the Prime Minister in the area,” Linton explained.
Since I don’t have transportation and can’t afford the bus fare, I don’t know what transpired in Morne Daniel, to my knowledge the only things I know people go length to hide and don’t want others to see, are illegal activity, drugs, stolen goods, pedophile sorcery and crime, which all adds up to corruption misconduct and deceit, it’s obvious that the people are being deceived and defrauded, so I guess the PM will do almost anything to hide what’s taking place at that resident, and can’t afford it to be seen by the public, JUST REMEMBER DOMINICAN ARE PAYING THAT BILL, WE HAVE ALL THE RIGHT TO BE THERE, THIS IS NOT A PRIVATE RESIDENT, IT BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE OF DOMINICA, After all these years in power why is it that this government has absolutely no transparency. And fighting to suppress the voice of the people.
Let the courts decide!!!
Even in big America, people walk, run, drive, STOP and photos of de White House ( I have done it) and the secret service, police, or trump, does NOTHING to stop them. In little ole Dominica, people cannot stop, or even drive by Skerrit’s palace without being arrested?
Was Danny the ONLY person who drove or stopped by that day? Why weren’t the other people stopped and arrested?
Dominca does not belong to only Skerrit, the road does not belong to Skerrit. I listened to his stupid radio program and he is the one who sent them after Danny. Child, your day is coming. Maybe not today, or tomorrow, but IT IS COMING. You will not be Prime Minister for life. One day you WILL be forced, tossed, or voted out.
What is our island turning into? So you’ve groomed a bunch of Kawante officers and demand they arrest, man handle and disrespect another individual based on rumors? I cyan STAND you, your face, your annoying voice, and that LAZY eye of yours.
Prayers against you, rat!
The opening paragraph of your comment clearly shows how little you understand the matter at hand. Here’s why, you are not looking at things relative to a particular situation. When you visited the White House and did all the things you said was permitted, was there any demonstrations, now, let us suppose on another day, there was a demonstration outside the White House do you think that you would be given the leisure to do the things you did, of course not, first of the parameter around the White House would be pushed back and secured limiting your access to the White House. This is a standard security protocol established to protect the residence of The US President.
The event which was held by The Concerned Citizens Movement outside The PM residence at Morne Daniel was it causal, what about the time which the event was held, is it not the responsibility of The Police to have some security protocol to protect The PM residence. To be continued
The damn nonsense, Dominicans put themselves worshiping a man like he is god. Don’t know who more foolish Trump supporters or skerit supporters
Skerrit supporters duuhh. Because we know they know better and can do better. but the continue to surprise us more and more everyday. Grown people with common sense wi! What scares me is that these people have children.
The position of the Government on this Skerrit/Morne Daniel fiasco reminds me of the nonsense that occurred at Savanne Paille some years ago..when citizens on public road were threatened by Rennith Alexis with gun while they stood on a public road. Then attorney Heather Felix Evans representing Rennith Alexis attempted to bring charge of trespass Trespass on a public road??
LET’S see if we can shed a light on the matter. The police job is :- Obey the law, prevent crime and bring criminals to justice. There were a large gathering on the high road near morne daniel. Plenty of unmarked cars. The police noticed a man in a car holding a weapon which appear to be a gun. The police arrested the man on suspicion of carrying a dangerous weapon to wards a gun.Took him to the police station, question him, warned him and then released him.
A GUN? You are definitely not right in your mind. The same way your PM is paranoid. Dominicans should have built a care home for him where he can be treated for his mental issues. Not palace he needed but care home he needed. Never mind, one day he will see a proper gun…
My fellow Dominican, I just returned from Venezuela a few days ago, while there I spoke to quite a few people, and realizing the situation in Venezuela I am coming to terms that’s exactly where Dominica is heading, it first starts with corruption followed by handout, then begging, along with bribery, then crime followed lawlessness, which gives absolute power to those in power. Honorable Lennox Linton and Danny Lugay, please don’t give up on we the Dominican people, thanks for standing up, and empowering the public with the knowledge and understanding hopefully before it’s to late.
The concern citizen take a stand for your future and your children’s future, don’t let them turn Dominica like Venezuela. Dominican you have the power to make a change.
Why make Danny Lugay a poster boy fighting for injustice, when he is not. Why all this silly narrative perpetrated on the Dominican people, “Opposition stands its ground in Danny Lugay arrest matter,” wow. The search for truth is superseded by political partisan beliefs, the use of the faculty of thinking is extinct. How long can The UWP sustain their deceptive skill to spin wheels of manipulation.
There is way to end this matter to make Danny the hero he wants to be, he needs to follow up with his threat to sue the Police. If Lennox Linton or Danny Lugay think they’re right to travel on public road was violated saying they were harassed then take the issue to court, there is one thing Linton and Danny keep ignoring. The Law deals with an interpretation in a given context. Did the event in the vicinity it just happened coincidently, Isn’t The PM entitled to a protocol regarding his protection and security, Vagueness and ambiguity are tools of manipulators.
Why are you promoting yourself to the poster boy for corruption, incompetence and general uselessness?
um…..They are taking it to court. This was very clearly stated but both Mr. Lugay and Mr. Linton. The Pm’s entitlement stops at the main road. Both Mr. Lugay as the Parl Rep, and Mr. Linton, as a resident of Morne Daniel and the leader of the opposition have the right to walk or drive on any public road in Morne Daniel without harassment. Being outside the PM’s driveway to his house in a parked vehicle while observing and incident isnt harassment. the house it at least 25 yards away from the main road behind a gate with police security. how is he harassing the pm when the PM wasnt anywhere in sight of the incident on the main road?.
Why you people are not looking at the event in the context as to what transpired, and stop making useless nonsensical general statements about the right to walk or drive on any public road in Morne Daniel without harassment. Danny Lugay was not picked up or questioned by the police, because of harassment.
Why was he picked up? The police said that there was a report that he posed a threat to the PM. The question is how was his presence in his own constituency, in the neighborhood of his friend and opposition party leader, while video taping an incident that was getting violent, make Danny (only) a threat to the PM who was securely in his home which was surrounded by armed police at all times? How? Who gave the order? What threat was posed? If i live in Morne Daniel are you saying i have no right to walk or drive down that road? Are you saying my Parl rep for Morne Daniel has no right to walk down that road which is no different from any other road in Dominica? Explain yourself better please because id like to know why he was picked up. I also want the PM or the police by the PM to release the tapes from the security cameras at the road. Everything happened right in front the security cameras.
Respect given is respect earned
@ Caine,
You name reminds me of your comment and your comment reminds me of this beautiful passage and warning:
“We must not be like Cain, who belonged to the evil one and killed his brother. And why did he kill him? Because Cain had been doing what was evil, and his brother had been doing what was righteous” 1 John 3:12 NIV
St.Jean,you do not live in Dominica.You are hoping one day UWP will win an election.You will get a job and be comfortable.We the Labourites built Dominica after Maria.Are you saying it is OK for people to go to Linton house without permission?Linton is LEADER OF THE PARLIAMENTARY OPPOSITION,he is paid by tax payers.
Smh …. dominica is 50 years behind time what are you speaking of? Getting handouts is not the way to govern a country. Place is a damn shame
@Lin Clown, sounds like you want to declare me persona non grata in my country of birth. Keep on dreaming. Despite where I’m domiciled I have every right to get involved in the development of my country of birth, so to lead off saying that I’m not resident in Dominica is just ignorant. I would much rather have anyone other than a corrupt person be the prime minister of the country of my birth. Therefore, I’m going to continue to rant until that changes for the better. Now, how more foolish to say that we the Labourites built Dominica since Maria. I suggest you put your brain in gear before putting your finger on the keyboard and you reread before you hit send. That statement makes no sense because all Dominicans played some part, no matter how small, in contributing to the rebuilding of the country, and not all Dominicans are Laborites. Lastly, I don’t need a job with anyone to be comfortable. I’ve been blessed to live and work in my adopted country, USA, and my future is sound.
@Lin Clown, I never said that people could go to anyone’s house without permission. Those are your thoughts, not mine. The public road is what it is, for the use by the public. Neither Linton not Danny was on the land of, nor at the house of Skerritt. The public doesn’t pay the mortgage for Mr. Linton’s house but we are paying the rent for the house where Skerritt lives. Linton had his house before he was the leader of the opposition. I wouldn’t advise that the public goes into anyone’s house without permission, however, the public has a right to be in the public road near the house. One doesn’t need any permission to be on the public roads in Dominica except to have a driver’s license if operating a motor vehicle. I just don’t understand the idiocy of your comments. Wheel and come again.
Dominicans built Dominica along with the help of foreigners like MMC, Dominica Strong and Big Thump from Trinidad, the construction company from Barbados, the Cubans, the Venezuelans and a few others. I read this comment and responded without looking at who wrote it. Im only now seeing that it is the work of a complete ….. Our national donkey, Lin Clown. This is a line from his comment, “Are you saying it is OK for people to go to Linton house without permission?” Apparently it was ok for the …. to send that man to Lennox house when he tried to frame him. that matter is still unresolved. Noone was at the PM’s house. they were on the mainroad. Not in the yard, not in the house not even in the driveway. On the main road.
$32,000 for monthly rent in this economically challenging time seems rather excessive. But not because the tax payers are covering the cost means that anyone has the right to go there without being invited. Every President, Prime Minister, Premier is afforded the right of a dwelling house complements of the state. The home of all head of state is required to have security and any suspicious individual, vehicle, dog or rat in the vicinity of the premises merits investigation. This will apply to Linton when he becomes the next Prime Minister…
@Alvin Jarvis, when Skerritt goes and engages with crooks and criminals, to include international ones, who he is really scared of, then he can’t have his police terrorize peace-loving Dominicans because
they drive on the road in the vicinity where he lives. Is he going to harass all citizens to include those who lived in the area before he moved there? There’s a saying that when you play with fire you will get burned. Look at the number of scandals involving Dominica’s diplomatic passport holders. Do you know who signs those passports?
Actually rent 12000, balance to offshore account or back into the hands that paid it. Thats one way money gets from the public purse into the hands of politicians and their friends. Who is this money being paid to? Follow the money…
Alvin Jarvis, papa bat chou’ou!
They were on the public road. Clearly you have never been there or are familiar with that road in Morne Daniel. Like others, there is the main road which every cat and dog have the right to walk. Even thieves have the right to walk it. Then people have driveways some are gated some are not. Being on the public road doesnt mean you are trespassing. You can drive up and down it all day if you like. You need no invitation to drive outside the driveway of the PM’s house. The PM has security cameras right on the main road looking into his driveway, why doesnt he release the footage of that day? He cant and wont because it will tell a different story. and provide absolute clarity to your misconceptions.
Over $12,000.00 US for Monthly rent in Dominica? WOW! I didn’t know Dominica had that kind of money floating around.
Except that this rent payment is not just for anyone in Dominica, it for the Prime Minister.
Now try to put that $12 000.00 US into maintaining the White House, where the President lives, see how many times you would have to through with that amount.
@Kid On The Block, you said that “neither” Lennox not Danny are lying. So what’s your beef?
ADMIN: Hence our comment if he was willing to prove that in a court of law. We were wondering if his statement meant he was now willing to defend their rights .
DNO, enough of this nonsense! If you read what preceded this phrase you would clearly see it was a typo error. Stop being petty!!!
ADMIN: Yes, it does appear to be a typo. The comment was meant to provide some humour to the situation.
Skerrit and his evil gang have destroyed everything from the family, the church and every institution that any country needs to be strong. As for the church with some pastors, the evangelist, the bishop, some priests and some who once stood for righteousness! My God they have all bowed their knees to Skerrit as they are the ones that help him steal, help him lie and help him destroy the country. They lie about crabs and the twist the holy scriptures just to suite Skerrit. They go to church, take communion and serve communion but they are bowing their knees to Skerrit their Lord. They have made evil righteous and righteous evil and as a result, Dominica is under a very evil and ungodly reign led and supported by the church! Can you imagine a pastor’s wife is part of that Evil regime and feel comfortable? But I hear God saying to us
“Yet I have left Me seven thousand in Israel, all the knees which have not bowed unto Baal, and every mouth which hath not kissed him.” 1 kings 19:18
Answer contd-
Mr. Skerrit was a mere kid then. So if: you and your age group may want to broaden your scope to include older head(s) who participated then and are at the head of the government.
Think that has no relevance to your concern? Take a quick look at old history, the Haitian Revolt in the 1800s, under Toussaint L’Overture and his successor Jacques Dessalines. The top circle implored the “dark stuff” to send Napoleon and his powerful French army scampering for good. Fast Forward to today. Get my drift. Are we (our isle of beauty) on a similar path when people dabble with white and dark religion. Those practices definitely have a continued effect on the aura of the nation and it’s destiny. Who said emphatically and publicly at the Windsor Park we should re dedicate Dominica to G_D? Your request for HIS HELP is very reasonable before the inevitable comes to pass.
A reply to “Dear Help Us Lord”. I am asking is the country under an evil reign? Are the beams and splinters finally coming off? I am assuming that you were not born or all grown up around 1979 when political opportunists then, turned to the very >dark side< in order to influence the people at large, to demagoguery, disembowel the government of the day, to cause hundreds to flee in months, thousands more when the sea port and airport was open. To take control and stay in power (forever?). Vote! Not guaranteed. Gnostic Masses that included mysticism, chants in English and Latin celebrated by a priest for hire at St Alphonsus Church in Pottersville and sometimes behind closed doors. Then there were Trips to the Roseau Central Cemetery to invoke the dead in the dead of night. From there small pilgrimages, with “ unseeable friends” in the night through the Botanical Gardens up the short cut (cross walk) up to the Big White Cross at the Mourne overlooking Roseau.
What agency or faculty did you use to arrive at such statements, just curious. When statements of this caliber are made it is important to know the agency used to arrive at such a belief, is it intuition, is it a revelation from God, finally, is it a result of your partisan political beliefs. You notice I’m not judging you, I’m just asking questions. Why are you using your beliefs to exercise judgement on the Government, the religious Institutions, their leaders and last, the people of Dominica, is this what your religion has taught you to do, using your beliefs to judge people, it is ludicrous quoting a text from the bible to justify your actions, so long.
The opposition is the only institution left on island that is still strong and and survived the category 7 hurricane Skerrit and I thank God for that.
The Church is destroyed; the police is destroyed; the judiciary is destroyed; the parliament is destroyed; public service is destroyed, village council/ Carib council/ town council are all destroyed. In fact though they are still there, they have all become dens of thieves and very corrupt!
When I think of the opposition and what they are going through under this Evil PM, I cannot help but think of what Elijah the prophet of God was going through under Evil King Ahab and his even more evil wife Jezebel. Here is what Elijah said:
” I am the only one left, and now they are trying to kill me too “1 kings 19:10.
The opposition is the only one, only thing left and Skerrit and his evil gang is trying their best to destroy them. But Skerrit YOU WILL NOT PREVAIL IN JESUS NAME!!!!
Lennox Linton and Danny Lugay are two loud/foul mouthed individuals who should never experience being in Government. They would be well over their heads if that should ever happen. These two fellas should go to America or the UK and try to protest any where near the Whitehouse or Downing street (where the public funded heads of states of these countries reside), and see how quickly they would be arrested and have their sorry behinds thrown in Jail. I Wonder how they would feel if Skerrit’s supporters decide to stand outside their homes making a whole lot of senseless noise and harassing their families, would they call the Police? Further more, Morne Daniel is a residential area and by their actions are making it inconvenient for other residents of this area to go about their businesses unhindered. These fellas should grow up and behave more responsibly if they want the Dominican electorate to ever take them seriously. They will always be seen as the Opposition.
@Eagle-Eyed, what cockamamie story are you commenting on? Lennox and Danny were not preventing citizens from going to their homes or making senseless noises. What on God’s green earth are you referring to? You surely are just allowing your emotional, political bias to make a fool of yourself, to show how much you love your PM. Comment on the facts of the news story, not what you want to happen in your mind. Just so you know, no one is locked up near the White House for stopping and taking pictures or videotaping. You really sound ridiculous with these assertions and untruths.
People coming to the defense of that is laughable. If you’re a rich man live in your 32k house, but don’t have the state paying for that. If your argument is so many houses skerrit covered, Skerrit didnt go and follow the line by NBD to get money to cover house. It was government / Tax money or monies given to Dominica by other institutions. So many people have to be on weather channel 24/7 to see if it will drizzle, but the state have to pay 32k a month for one man. If somebody offer me 32k to pay rent for me, i will tell them “Give me the money instead”, i’ll rent a house for 2000 and have 30k in my pocket. But I guess when you’re a millionaire….30k a month is nothing to you
Mr. Skerrit.
We have never seen this kind of trouble at Morne Daniel before. You have come into our neighborhood and brought your problem with you. I am suggesting that you go elsewhere.
Dominicans better wake up!!..This attitude of the Government is to create a nuevo-bourgeoisie in Dominica today.
These are otherwise poor men (broke before Gov’t) with matching poor attitudes and astonishing dim wits, holding glaring and sudden unexplained and unwarranted wealth who will do anything to defend their position regardless of how unworthy they are.
Dominicans will thank Lennox and the other patriots like Lugay taking a stand for Country and the next generation.
Absolutely right Lennox, why don’t he buy the property? Instead of pay rent with tax payers money and then block it off. This is exactly where he stick, trying to pass off the property as somebody else’s own..
Now as for the Lady from Castle Bruce prescribing how to cage more Dominicans, she had better search her conscience and do something meaningful for her country. Put country before party my good ppl of Dominica!! please!! before it’s too late,.
Roberts disqualify herself already in the first round, calling the Prime Minister the “Head of State”. I wonder if they give you a plox for that . These people know / care nothing of politics just want to be “up”. Secondly, what facts does she have to say it was an “information gathering ” move, two old men in a car, most likely talking about the house. Cause the car have tints? If 10 you stand up on the road and 10 vehicles pass you, 8 have tints. What that means
There is no justification for the Prime Minister, the Minister of National Security, or the police to violate the rights of citizens to use a public road in Dominica. When the Prime Minister’s house at Morne Bruce, was operational, hundreds of people used to visit the house and there wasn’t any illegality with that. In Washington, D.C., millions if of people visit the White House. It’s the people’s house, our tax dollars pay for the darned thing. Who does Skerritt really think he is, other than an international corrupt guy, who pals with gangsters. Well he better know that Dominican citizens aren’t afraid of his gangster pals who he is running from. Where is the father of the nation, the President, in all of this? The moomoo is a square peg in a round hole. He allows his corrupt pals to antagonize the opposing parties, and then calls for cooler heads when things get heated. I guess soon we wont be able to pass on the road outside the President’s residence too.
If only Dominicans would learn to lesson and tell the truth. The Prime Minister you are talking about is, a married man with a family he must protect. A threat was made on his life and family.MR. Lugay’s name came up. The police was only carrying out routine work. The police asked Lugay to accompanied them to the police station to collect a statement from him with a view of removing his name from their investigations. Mr.Lugay refused therefore, the police did a liat on him, take him up. Mr. Lugay to be depose without a shadow of a doubt. I CONCOUR
Reading your comment one could be excused for thinking that the PM of DA never broke the law and that he operates very tightly within the boundaries of the law. Let me tell you, you live in a world of fantasy as most of your fellow Skerrit apologists do. I pity all you!
Vere; unless you are being fair,you will never get it right. The first commandment about breaking the is, do not get caught. You are running away from the subject. My belief is that, Lugay should have known better. He violate the law and the police get involved. Or is it because he is black. Let the protestors broke the law and not him
What law did Lugay violate? Walking or driving on public roads? What should Lugay know better? Look, your PM is the biggest crook in DA and that is a fact. Guess what that makes you? Either a crook, a blind fool or worse even, both. Take you pick.
The incumbent governing party always mangles the truth and tries to justify its blatant wrongdoings. What happened to Danny Lugay was unquestionably unlawful, not even a scintilla of doubt about that.
The unholy and unconscionable silence of most of civil society has given succour to Skerrit and his cabinet of scandalous cheerleaders to abuse their positions.
Things will only exacerbate if the public continue to be indifferent and tight-lipped about the massive corruption; police misconduct; the misuse of the country’s money and other resources, and the persecution and suppression of opposing voices.
With Skerrit at the helm of government, thousands of Dominicans will remain dirt poor from birth to death. This has to change.
Is that a news headline. Get real, DNO, the opposition always continue to stand their ground on lies. They did although Sam Rapheal spoke truth, they did in kieron Pinnard situation, they did in the Algerseria report ,just to name a few.Remember it was live Danny Lugay said if he was not a Christian he would wipe them out.
When you learn to spell Al Jazeera come back and comment
My2S–t, you of all people trying to educate others on their spelling if you had any brains you would not be following that bunch of no hoppers and losers.
With his use of big words he cannot spell.
Never you forget that Skerritt asked his supporters to throw hot water on the opposition, and also exhorted them to go up to the faces of the opposition and call them traitors, when they meet them in the street, in the supermarket, in the church. I guess with you, once it’s Skerritt saying it, it’s ok. Maybe you just forgot because you believe that Skerritt can do nothing wrong in Dominica. Where are our parrots?
I highly commend the opposition for standing their ground. I thank them for their bravery and leadership during this difficult times, when the government and police have declared war against them, as Skerrit continues to take Dominica into a full dictatorship similar to what we see in Venezuela and have seen in Iraq. I thank God for the courage of the opposition for standing against the evils of Skerrit.
Lennox said he was at the back of the vehicle when he lied and say Danny was pulled out of his vehicle and kidnapped.
Video shows Lennox was at the front seat with Danny and he Lennox was videotaping everything. Why didn’t he Lennox videotaped the moment where Danny was dragged and harassed out of his vehicle?!
Neither Lennox or Danny are lying and they are looking for attention.
ADMIN: Can you prove that in a court of law…
Admin; you trust no one, believe no one, and don’t get involved. In the country, we have the President, the government and then the Police to protect the law. The police has the power to arrest any one on suspition. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. In the case of Lugay, the police asked you quietly to come with us, we need to ask you a few questions, Lugay hesitated,so they use A LIAT METHOD. take him up .You are saying the police should walk away. No one is above the Law. Had this taken place in another country you would have said because he is black. No manners and respect because you are black. Covid-19 will never go away until he is depose.Lessons to be learned.
Admin. Just like you can prove yours in a court of law so will I.
You have been publishing lots of things that you should be taken to task for.
ADMIN: Our comment was a reference to your contradictory last line “Neither Lennox or Danny are lying and they are looking for attention.”
Essentially (and perhaps humorously) asking you if you are willing to defend them in a court of law – based on the totality of your comments it seems you are not.
Rest assured, you wouldn’t be the only person who studies our site looking for the slightest excuse to criticize or attack us.