Over 60 don white coats at All Saints 37th White Coat Ceremony

The All Saints University hosted its 37th White Coat Ceremony on Friday June 1st with over 60 students receiving their white coats.The White Coat Ceremony formally marks an educational milestone for the students who have completed basic sciences and now continue to pre-clinical studies.

This year was also the first year that MD1-MD5 students all received their coats at the same ceremony and in her comments Dean of Academic Affairs, Dr.Anzhelika Ivasenko encouraged students stating, “Today you will put on your white coats but we hope that you recognize that although this is a celebration this is also about accepting and acknowledging your responsibility.”

Minister For Education, Peter St.Jean who also attended the event noted, “Carry yourselves honorably…in a manner befitting of this honorable and noble profession that you have chosen.”

He also commended the faculty and staff of All Saints University.

“I wish to congratulate you for this activity, an important date on your yearly academic calendar,” St. Jean stated. “As pointed out earlier, today’s ceremony signifies the 37th ceremony. That, to my mind, is a great achievement and you should be congratulated for this.

This is also the first time students from MD1-MD5 are all receiving their white coats together which means therefore, that all saints is actually growing..today marks an achievement not only for you at All Saints but also to us as Government and the Ministries of Education and Health .”

Dr Basil Fadipe, who gave the faculty speech, urged students to strive to keep their white coats pristine by fulfilling their medical responsibility.

“ I hope to meet you all in 10 or 20 years time if all of us are still alive and see sparkling white coats, not a coat that is shorter not a coat that is less white,” Dr. Fadipe told the graduates.

Dean’s list awardee, Emmanuel Onyekachi had some encouraging works for his fellow students.

“ You’ve made it this far and are still standing, never give up or let the stories of others define you..the words may seem bulky the information easy to forget but remember that there is a greater goal ahead and this is just a stepping stone to meet it…..you are better than your yesterday and you can’t give up now…” Onyekachi remarked.