Overseas Dominicans, CBI agents, being asked to chip in to address economic fallout from COVID-19

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit plans to seek contributions from overseas-based Dominicans to assist with the country’s efforts to deal with the socio-economic challenges caused by Covid-19.

To this end, he says the government intends to establish a fund to allow Dominican citizens overseas, including CBI citizens and agents, to do so.

Skerrit said the government of Dominica must ensure that support is given to the most vulnerable and so the social safety net programmes for the senior citizens, including monthly pensioners, must continue.

“We intend to finance the mentioned measures through a combination of loans, government revenue, including the CBI funds and reduction in recurrent expenditure,” he stated. “As part of the shared responsibility concept to face the challenges of COVID19, the Government of Dominica will establish a fund to allow Dominican citizens resident overseas, including our new citizens and CBI agents, to make a tangible contribution to the current socio-economic challenges caused by COVID-19.”

The prime minister said the objective is to support vulnerable households for a period of 6 months to help alleviate the social and economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He indicated that details of the receipt and distribution of funds are being finalized.

However, Skerrit said it is the government’s intention that this Fund is administered by a committee consisting mainly of members of civil society.

He encouraged everyone to embrace the concept of shared responsibility and encouraged Dominicans to look out for each other, especially for the most vulnerable.

“We are in a situation that is not of our own making and practically overnight our lives have been altered” the prime minister noted.