Overseas Dominicans, CBI agents, being asked to chip in to address economic fallout from COVID-19

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit plans to seek contributions from overseas-based Dominicans to assist with the country’s efforts to deal with the socio-economic challenges caused by Covid-19.
To this end, he says the government intends to establish a fund to allow Dominican citizens overseas, including CBI citizens and agents, to do so.
Skerrit said the government of Dominica must ensure that support is given to the most vulnerable and so the social safety net programmes for the senior citizens, including monthly pensioners, must continue.
“We intend to finance the mentioned measures through a combination of loans, government revenue, including the CBI funds and reduction in recurrent expenditure,” he stated. “As part of the shared responsibility concept to face the challenges of COVID19, the Government of Dominica will establish a fund to allow Dominican citizens resident overseas, including our new citizens and CBI agents, to make a tangible contribution to the current socio-economic challenges caused by COVID-19.”
The prime minister said the objective is to support vulnerable households for a period of 6 months to help alleviate the social and economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He indicated that details of the receipt and distribution of funds are being finalized.
However, Skerrit said it is the government’s intention that this Fund is administered by a committee consisting mainly of members of civil society.
He encouraged everyone to embrace the concept of shared responsibility and encouraged Dominicans to look out for each other, especially for the most vulnerable.
“We are in a situation that is not of our own making and practically overnight our lives have been altered” the prime minister noted.
16 Comments
We are all deprnding on our Government to help us pay our rent, most of us have lost our jobs. Do you think you where the only one who got hit by covid_19? Man you looking for hands out for who,,,,?not for the poeple of Dominica, you’ll look for any which way to lay your hands on some more money. Now you using covid-19 man we all are in the same boat most poeple are living from Their savings now you want some from that too. I’ll send my family Their money straigh for them I sure won’t give it to you.
chip in!! allu not easy in that country eh boy…go get it from the coolout masters..you never thought it would rain did u..
I bet the Roosvelt have the list of all the folks they send tickets. Just ask them for a refund. The CBI citizens already paid hundreds of thousands for passport as an investment. I would like to know how that investment working out for them seeing that you now asking them to send you money. What did you do with their passport money. Seems like the Jack A minister of finance does not k ow the meaning of an investment. I will send money after you answer the following: where is the University that is supposed to replace Ross since last October? Where is the balance of CBI funds? Where is the airport funds declared in parliament? Where was petro carib 200 million spent? Where dis the money to campaign come from? I need financial Audit from independent agency and all receipts. Once you can provide i will donate to whatever account gov set up.
This smells of an opportunity to launder hidden money into the country.
He is trying to find some legitimate means of ushering Dominica’s money that was taken out and hidden peradventure they had lost the election.
In that way no suspicion would be raised.
BUT WE ARE WATCHING!!!!
I would support my own if that is the case. Remember the whole world is affected and everyone has to look for themselves. The little I have I will share with my family but no way I am going to put my money anywhere Skerrit says.
The only difference between Skerrit and Trump is the hair colour.
I guess he was wearing his pink shoe to match the shirt and tie. But on examining his face…….is sure does not look relaxed, the PM looks like he get a good beating with that pink shoe just before he start that speech. Rose heating himself with a shoe now. If the PM can calculate well just ask for a 25%refund from every artist who came to campaign, 1000EC$ from everyone he brought down to vote and 20%from each charter. Once that is done a good hole blocking.
During elections money was flowing, things were good people were happy. I always lamented the fact that too much money was wasted on elections. Monies and assistance were never shared equitable among the populace. It has always been given to those who dress in red from head to toe and keep singing the supreme leader’s praises. The country is now broke like old clothes. We have to waiting on IMF, WB and CDB to see what we can collect to give the people a stimulus package. The DLP is richer than than the state of Dominica, Magway sa!. I had always warned, Erica was the first warning, then came Maria, now Covid-19. Why? Because we have insulted God, using religion and for our own selfish desires. We have turned our backs on where our help comes from,, instead we have put our trust in man! Politicians. All you think Covid-19 is bad? All you doh see nothing yet. To those politicians who don’t believe in God and keep fooling the people, you all better either repent or resign.
The chickens have come home to roost and it didn’t take long. Last year the spending for buying the last election, estimated at over $100 million dollars plus the $1 billion unaccounted for would look really good now in this time of dire need. Ants store away food when there is plenty just in case, that’s why even the Bible tells us to look to the ants. Unfortunately, the Skerritt government failed to heed the warning and spent like there was no tomorrow. The rest of the world has it’s own fiscal and economic issues to deal with so good luck Skerritt because you can’t put on a suit and go address the UN about this one. Sorry, but no cigar
The current state of the country’s finances is due to gross mismanagement; widespread corruption and inept leadership. This is a nocturnal regime that is mortally afraid of light (transparency). Even though the intended purpose of the new fund is a noble one, who will want to contribute to such a fund when Skerrit will handpick one of his spineless, yes men to be in charge. This sleazy administration has reduced this once proud and vibrant country to beggar status. Dominica can be likened to a global vagrant. We beg the IMF; the World Bank; the CDB; China; Russia and even cash strapped Venezuela. Now we are resorting to our people in the diaspora who, themselves, are catching hell. The missing billions
from the CBI fund will have sufficed at this desperate time. Elections have consequences.
I was front and centre helping to get relief to Dominica after Tropical Storm Erica. After I saw how the aid was distributed to party supporters at the expense of everyone else, I decided to stay put after Hurricane Maria. I will do the same thing now. What I am doing now is directing my money to less fortunate loved ones in Dominica. I will play my part, but not through the hands of this government which cares first and foremost about their supporters.
I see no problem with that statement especially those so called new citizens who do not know where Dominica is and have no intention to do so except to escape the laws of their homeland plus those who accepted free tickets to travel to Dominica one day ,vote and fly out the next morning with no thought of the those who need to visit the red clinic or forced to vote for a plywood house. then there are those so called agents who benefit from C B I these are people who should make contributions
@MR DOMINICA You need to get up to the world and educate yourself more. I agree with your words but u making yourself disgruntled. Everybody should chip in not just who you believe should. Tht is the problem with us.
If I am a millionaire looking for dual citizenship either for business or otherwise why would i need to know how the place looking if it profits. “Mr.Dominica” rich people don’t think like us. Their brokers send them investment deals if the deal is good and include a citizenship cuz most of them will, they sign.
This is the way of the rich Billionaires/Millionaires they don’t need to be in your country or even visit for them to make more money than you in your own place..lmaoo..is how the system setup..We that have to help ourselves cuz they con’t care about us.
You in dream land if you think an investor with his passport care unless care can translate to dollars. while you have ideas of who should. Why Shouldnt U help Mr so called Dominica.
How much money would you have if every Dominican you gave a free flight to vote in the election just paid for their flight?
I guess he is referring to also of the guys he chartered flights for to come in to vote in the last election. Those in North America who received their stimulus checks and are receiving unemployment benefits should help their fellow brothers and sisters back home.
Where are all the CBI funds?
Roosevelt you are really sick.
Between you and Donald Trump I wonder who needs a psychiatrist more urgently.
Skerrit, I’ll come straight to the point. YOU or your government, your agents, your party friends would not get a cent from me because I know even that little cent would not arrive where it is needed. I’m sure you won’t mind if I make my own arrangements. If you had not squandered the CBI funds there would be plenty for everybody in need in Dominica. Roosevelt, YOU can’t fool me. I can read you and the other cabal members like an open book!!
Word of advice, go begging to your friends in Dubai, China, Cuba etc. or are they growing sick and tired of you.