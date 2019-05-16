PAID POST: Live stream of ‘Workers’ Voice’ radio programme tonight (sponsored by Rosana Emmanuel)

Dominica News Online (DNO) brings live coverage of “The Workers’ Voice” radio programme tonight from 8:00 o’clock on Q95.
The guests are UWP candidate for the Petite Savanne Constituency, Rosana Emmanuel, candidate for the La plaine Constituency, Francisca Joseph and UWP political leader, Lennox Linton.
The programme begins at 8:00 pm
Join live stream by clicking link below.
.https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=united%20workers%20party%20dominica&epa=SEARCH_BOX
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Lol Sad you have to validate your streaming with “Paid Post”, You saw emo news get that Facebook smoke and you doe want none lol.
Very sad thou people cannot support or do what they want
ADMIN: A paid post is a paid post. Any individual or political party can request one. For the record, while we choose to listen to it, we have never been afraid of criticism.