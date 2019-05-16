PAID POST: Live stream of ‘Workers’ Voice’ radio programme tonight (sponsored by Rosana Emmanuel)

Dominica News Online - Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at 6:05 PM
Linton                                                        Emmanuel                                Joseph

Dominica News Online (DNO) brings live coverage of “The Workers’ Voice” radio programme tonight from 8:00 o’clock on Q95.

The guests are UWP candidate for the Petite Savanne Constituency, Rosana Emmanuel, candidate for the La plaine Constituency, Francisca Joseph and UWP political leader, Lennox Linton.

The programme begins at 8:00 pm

Join live stream by clicking link below.

.https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=united%20workers%20party%20dominica&epa=SEARCH_BOX

 

1 Comment

  1. Iamanidiot
    May 16, 2019

    Lol Sad you have to validate your streaming with “Paid Post”, You saw emo news get that Facebook smoke and you doe want none lol.
    Very sad thou people cannot support or do what they want

    ADMIN: A paid post is a paid post. Any individual or political party can request one. For the record, while we choose to listen to it, we have never been afraid of criticism.

