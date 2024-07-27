Paris 2024 Summer Olympics officially underway

The 2024 Olympics opened up with a bang in Paris with thousands of athletes sailing along the River Seine as the world’s biggest sport event officially got underway on Friday.

The boat ride down the River Seine was a shift from the traditional stadium parade and thousands lined the river banks for a glimpse of the spectacle. The Dominica delegation led by flag bearers Thea Lafond Gadson and Dennick Luke were part of the historic moment.

The Dominica team was decked out in yellow shirts with a splash of madras, khaki pants, and customized shoes with madras.

Flag bearer Thea Lafond Gadson who is aiming to become Dominica’s first Olympic medallist said the opening ceremony was quite impressive.

Meantime speaking at the opening ceremony International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach told athletes they were now “part of an event that unites the world in peace”.

More than 10,500 athletes will compete across 32 sports at the Games, which will close on August 11.

Dominica will begin its medal campaign on Thursday, August 1 when National Swimmer Warren Lawrence participates in the Men’s 50-meter backstroke.

National swimmer Jasmine Schofield also takes to the pool on August 3 for the Women’s 50-meter backstroke.

Triple Jumper Thea Lafond Gadson competes on August 2 in the Women’s Triple Jump Qualifiers.

800-meter runner Dennick Luke runs in the men’s 800-meter event on August 7.