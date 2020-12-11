Parish of St. Ann hosts 2nd annual service of Nine Lessons and Carols

The Parish of St. Ann will host the 2nd annual Service of Nine Lessons and Carols this year on December 13th, 2020 from 6:00 p.m.

This year, considering the protocols associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be streamed live via various media to include YouTube, the Parish Facebook page, Dominica News Online and radio stations including Dominica Catholic Radio.

Choirs from within the Parish as well as invited choirs, groups and individuals will perform songs all in keeping with the advent season. The Choirs come from the Parish of St. Joseph, Sisserou Singers, Convent High School Choir and Sign Language Club, Danielle Wilson, Maxine Alleyne-Esprit, and many more.

We look forward to another enjoyable and spirit-filled evening of music. Save the date, do not forget to tune and listen.

Compliments of the season to all.