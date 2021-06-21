Parliamentary opposition calls on Dominican government to end Choksi court matters and return him to Antigua

The Parliamentary Opposition has urged Government to bring an end to the “embarrassment” being suffered by Dominica in the international community on account what the opposition has described as its apparent collusion in the May 23rd, 2021 abduction of wanted Indian diamond trader Mehul Choksi in Antigua and Barbuda and his alleged forced removal to Dominica.
Choksi, a 62-year-old Indian fugitive who was allegedly received at sea by Dominica police officers from his abductors and brought into the country against his will, is before the local court defending prosecution for illegal entry into Dominica and seeking a ruling that he has been unlawfully imprisoned.
He is wanted by the Indian judicial authorities for allegedly cheating the Punjab National Bank of almost two billion US dollars, India’s largest bank fraud in decades.
Choksi is the subject of an Interpol Red Corner Alert, who is already at the mercy of the justice system in Antigua and Barbuda where he resides as a citizen by investment and is challenging, in the High Court, an extradition request from India and a bid to revoke his Antigua and Barbuda citizenship.
In a media statement dubbed “Time to end the Mehul Choksi embarrassment on Dominica’s image”, Leader of the opposition, Lennox Linton says he believes that the behavior of the Cabinet of Ministers and the law enforcement authorities in Dominica is making a mockery of the judicial system in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) and “disgraces Dominica as a rogue element in the family of nations willfully undermining the rule of law foundation for the advancement of civility in the global community.”
He said these cases snail through the court process, the injury to Dominica’s image as a responsible member of the family of nations intensifies.
“The justice systems of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica are under the jurisdiction of the ECSC. His alleged misdemeanor in India notwithstanding, it is a crime against humanity to violently remove Mr. Choksi from his constitutional rights and rule of law protection in one part of the ECSC jurisdiction to another part for the benefit of those who want to short-circuit the extradition proceedings for his return to India,” Linton stated.
The Opposition Leader further points out that according to Interpol, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) is not an international arrest warrant but a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.
He said given pending legal action in Antigua and Barbuda to have Choksi extradited to India, the RCN for Choksi does not have the same effect there as it does in Dominica where he is a stranger.
“That is exactly what the ruling party politicians of India, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica hoped to exploit for a speedier return of the diamond trader to India. But we are rule of law people; rule of law governments; and rule of law countries in the global community,” Linton said. “Let Mehul Choksi and all the citizens of the world enjoy the protection, privileges and sanctions of the rule of law. Let due process take its course.”
The opposition leader said it is time to stop this unnecessary scandal in Dominica’s international affairs and that simply means ending the court matters in Dominica with a consent order by Mehul Choksi and his Dominican prosecutors that he is returned to Antigua and Barbuda without further delay.
Things must be slow in Dominica to be spending so much time and energy on this foolishness. Let the courts do their work and focus on things to improve the country. All this back and forth talk is not achieving anything.
This man, fugitive or not, shouldn’t even be let out of the boat. If the boat was turned right around there would be no if, and, or but. He’s an Antiguan citizen, per Gaston Brown. We are led to believe he entered Dominica illegally, we have no proof. We have no proof that he was kidnapped. His injuries could be self-inflicted, which is very possible since he’s an alleged thief. Gaston could be very much involved with the transaction. WHY DOMINICA and not ANOTHER ISLAND? Antigua has many neighboring Islands. Gaston and/or those who brought this man to Dominica knew exactly what they were doing. Don’t blame Lennox for his concern. Every Dominican should be concerned. A man that supposedly STOLE Billions of dollars from another Country and unexpectedly ended up on our shores in the middle of the night, isn’t just fishy, it’s dangerous. The best thing was to not allow him to get off the boat and send him right back to Antigua. BTW, Roosevelt is the CHIEF LEO, he has…
Poltiical Strategy: Always remember your platform – what you stand for and focus.
St. Lucia – politics UWP, Dominica UWP talking, Antingua – Once Opposition member Queens Counsel is talking.
The boat was en route to St. Lucia. In as much as Choksi did not have travel documents what could this say?
Mr. Linton should be asking is there a passport waiting or an application made for Choksi in St. Lucia. He should be trying to show that he is capable of cleaning up the CBI and snabbing the crooked criminals – you do not want to catch the real criminals with the passports to clean up the caribbean and country’s (CARICOM).
I am seeing the same stunt he pulled on INDIA he tried pulling it on Antigua and Dominica – it did not work.
Mr. Linton should remained quiet not interact with the people’s family or Choksi and AFTER MAKE A STATEMENT.
The UWP platform followed by the type of case – he should distanced himself from these people.
Disappointment again.
@Joe, please put your screw back into your head Dominica didn’t get involved instead Mr Choksi, problem was taken to us by yours truly not calling any names because the bird 🐦 is singing!
My message to You Lenny, the court have the right to keep Mr Choksi for as long as they like to investigate how did Mr Choksi got to Dominica and by whom, there is a certain man hell bend on defending a criminal Mr Choksi, seating in court every time Mr Choksi appeared in court why and what do you know??? Anyway Lenny, the Government has nothing to do with the courts are you trying to hide something? Don’t worry we’ll get you in jail for corruption just a matter of time ⌚!!!!
If they call you, the police or the DLP Cabal man go ahead and arrest LL on trumped up charges and we will see. We the people will be unleash human fury worst than what the volcano did to St. Vincent. I challenge you all to arrest LL. May 29th 1979 would look like a child’s birthday party in comparism. Ah watchin allu!
Bwa Banday, thank God for the patient of the police so far, also bear in mind the handful of you USELESS WICKED PEOPLE can never ever over power the DLP PEOPLE. Don’t take our silence for weakness. Slow water runs deep!
Don’t trust the silence of WE THE DLP PEOPLE.
Our fury will be worst than the initial stage of the COVID19 pandemic. No vaccine will be able to control.
We watching allu!
More trash talk as usual. Nothing substantive! This is quite typical of the SLP goons. Their leader has reduced them to a miserable life of beggary, dispossession, unrelenting poverty, unbearable hunger, but yet they shout, “I love my Prime Minister.” Trying to educate them is like trying to deplete the ocean of all its water using a bucket.
Malaprop France, ain’t you shouting out your praises to/for Lennox despite ALL the BS he is doing?
Try educating yourself first before thinking of others. Do you remember in one of your comments you referred to someone that you are a modest person? you also advised that she must learn to respect others opinion. Are you of different moods or are you loosing it?
Like it or not WE LOVE OUR PM.
If he is wanted in India for two billion bank fraud why is he being held on Dominica? He should be sent back to Antigua let them deal with it. Is he being held for ransom, some local politicians are maybe waiting on a wire money transfer from India ? His mysterious arrival on Dominica should be investigated to see if he was kidnapped for ransom money.
It is a fact that you don’t understand how deportation works all papers must be in proper order otherwise he will not be able to be deported and get away technical issues which is what uncle Lenny, is hoping to happen!
Choksi arrived on Dominica shores from Antigua. He unfortunately landed just at the time the chief of police and a patrol was out for a stroll on the beach. Coincidence? Prime Minister of Antigua quickly told the world where Choksi was, and demanded that Dominica send him to India. How does Dominica know he is Indian? Antigua said he came from there, and he is an Antigua citizen, so shouldn’t he be sent back to Antigua? Why is Dominica now so heavily involved in an international fugitive case that in all reality has nothing to do with Dominica? Send him back to Antigua. What are the ramifications for Dominica if this man dies in custody here? What are the pending rewards for Dominican involvement in this cops and robbers fiasco? All these and many more questions are out there begging to be answered, and still there is no official statement. Greed, corruption, lies, and self-serving miscreants abound in this land, and they are passing themselves as leaders, Wake up my people, please!
Mr. Blind Eyeronee again demonstrating his open Outdated Puppets thoughts that no one really understands nor Comprehend his disgusting thoughts about nothing. Mr. Blind, where Hon. LENNOX LINTON is, there is NO WAY you will be elevated to his Standards. So close your blind eyes and in that go read some comical Books to entice you to some level of decency abd NOT being hypocritcal and ignoramous of your blind thoughts.
My advice to you is to show some Respect of Hon. PARL.REP LENNOX LINTON. Do have some respect and stop making a Fool of Yourself.
You can’t and will not be able to compete with Our well Distinguished Committed Decent Hon.LENNOX LINTON.
Thanks Hon. LINTON for your Political Views that we are aware of what’s going on in our Dominica and Government.
Mr. Eyeronee, to be Honest we are lost and out of context to your ridiculous comments above. It appears that your comments is very personal
and ridiculous. Please attempt to do an orderly assessment first before you Blindly Pen your Outdated thoughts. If you wish to make a value, nature, Decent comment, please do so without your personal whinning thoughts which does not help us, we the readers to Professionally respond to your comments that we are able to read and digest it’s substance and NOT your personal, irrelevant, Nonsensical thoughts about nothing. Stop making a Fool 🙊 of yourself 🙂 on this Social Media. For your information, Our Distinguished Hon. LENNOX LINTON is an extremely accommodating Engaging Intellectual Politician and Communicator who is versed and knowledgeable on the Concept of Good Governance, promotes Decency in our Politics and Importance of Good Governance in our Government and Politics.So Mr. Eyeronee keep your eyes opened at all times to guide professionally.
Lol, have you noticed more than half of what was written in your comment was geared at someone questioning their ability to make rational arguments and even questioning their conduct on this medium. You made a statement, “Please attempt to do an orderly assessment first before you Blindly Pen your Outdated thoughts. ” Wow, is this what you do before you make a comment, lol. When you see something you do not like, it points back to you, isn’t that something worth looking to, introspection of yourself, as The Nike ad says just do it.
As to the rest of your comment, why would you give all these accolades to someone who was found guilty in the Courts of making false allegations, and even had to make a public apology for an allegation with the threat of a Lawsuit. You have a right to whom ever you want to follow or give accolades, but it’s puzzling as to the rational you have arrived at to bestow such accolades
Good for you, Gary, my friend
On point Hon.Linton. send him back to Antigua . End of story
Although Mr Linton isn’t wrong for requesting that Mr Choksi be returned to Antigua (a thing most of us would like), however, his case has been taken up by the Dominican courts. Not even Skerrit is higher than the judiciary. All men (and women) are subject to the rule of law in every country. So, although it’s a wise thing to send Mr Choksi back to Antigua, he, however, must go through the legal system in Dominica. And his mysterious arrival into Dominica needs to be addressed. and all parties involved need to be prosecuted. And that is the rule of law. Let the law prevail, and don’t rush the process.
It is not being treated as mysterious, as all the players, including the police are part of this fiasco. The issue of HOW he got here isnt the charge, it the charge that he entered here without going through due process. As if he did so on his own free will. the real matter of *alleged* kidnapping and human trafficking isnt being addressed.
For a party that its campaign was built around:
Anti-corruption
selling of passports to crooks and criminals
returning money to the PUBLIC PURSE
wanting the thieves to be caught and sent to jail
Mr. Linton he has deviated WAAAAAAY far away from his party’s above strategy and talk.
Selling FAKE Diamonds to people in the US and the world. This family business have their heels dug into the fraud business. There is no need to be talking on behalf of this guy for simply opposing. One can see when the opposition is engaging SIMPLY for OPPOSING SAKE.
More Fraud selling FAKE diamonds is continuing – this time he is not even taking from the INDAN PUBLIC PURSE.
India has diplomatic ties to Dominica and other countries. Extradition one of them fought in England or Europe just came through. A round up of the PEOPLE who stole from the PUBLIC PURSE _ BANK. What Linton is calling for he does not want INDIANS to have the PURSE THIEVES PAY.
Stop celebrating Corruption in disguise
Diplomatic ties is not an extradition treaty. Every country has a level of diplomacy to another. Look at America and Russia. Seems you have not understood anything Mr. Linton or the author of the article have said. He isnt talking on behalf if Mr. Choksi as he is not his lawyer. He is speaking on behalf of the nation and its concerned citizens as it is alleged that the government is involved. As the opposition, he has a right to have an interest. Regardless of what Choksi is reported to have done. Its a shame than you cannot simply see that. It is not our place to send him to india. Let Antigua deal with their mess. that is all Linton is saying. Not to keep him, not to set him free not to support him not to harbor him. But to find the truth about ALLL the real players in the matter and do thorough investigation on the matter as crimes have been alleged to have been committed. Human rights crimes. that is his stance. morals and ethics. integrity. for the good of your country.
@If we knew bettero:
Mr. Linton cannot speak on behalf of the nation – i s he the leader of the country. The fact that he only responds negatively alone should tell you. See what decision he would have made if he was the leader. He should not have even met the man’s family.
It is a billionaire criminal enterprise – a favorable decision for him in anyway would mean the UWP would place under the limelight or be seen in a bad light and he still continued and continues to speak.
He should be looking at this as if he is in office (he cannot do it )- but he is NOT- get to the beginning of the whole saga and there he would be interested in having the guy pay back the money to INDIA’s public purse.
UWP in BILLIONAIRES back pockets. It is looking like you are the mouthpiece for this criminal enterprise – that continues to defraud the world citizens. – Where is all teh DUE dilligence that they are talking about
What a great statement by En Ba LA, why on earth I did not think of that and well executed well done.
PRO, whatever you are, Whoever you are, you are BOLDLY Out of context and Irrelevant in your Blind be Thoughts. Whatever your name is, well Wake Up and smell the COFFEE ☕ be wherever you are.
Mr. Blind PRO, be advised that OUR Honourable Lennox Linton and Distinguished Leader of the OPPOSITION is one who is always openly out there for our Nature Isle DOMINICA and our dedicated hard working PEOPLE.
We need to build up our Agriculture, Tourism Sports, ENTERTAINMENT ETC and NOT have this Fake PRIME MINISTER SKERRIT in our Office. “APRES BONDIE CE LATER”.
Go for it my DOMINICAN People.
Gods Blessings 🙏 and Guidance 🤣.
Elizabeth, there is no intellectual Verse that you Pen above to make me or the readers challenge you on this. You’ll have to Rethink.
Also where on earth 🌍 you got this Concept of Hon. LINTON and he being respectable at all times. You’ll must be reading these messages with the lack of comprehension and knowledgeable of the concept of the Messages that are well written article and concept and well shared to all Readers of interest and NOT to be Personal.
We all know That SKERRIT and his Failed Incompetent Irrelevant Visionless Labour Government has Failed us and our People over 20 Long Failed Years NOW in our government. Isn’t this Shameful from if this Fake Failed Labour Government? Where is our People and our Dominica heading to under this Fake, Failed Incompetent, Irrelevant Visionless WICKED LABOUR GOVERNMENT. It’s time we DOMINICANS WAKE UP and smell the Red Coffee over 20Long Failed Years under this fake Leadership of this Failed so Called IMMATURE SKERRIT. GoodBye Sir.OUT!
@Viewsexpressed, do you think I would expect anything different from you?
What you think about Lennox Linton and PM Skerrit is opposite to what I think. You will have to accept that, or else continue to display the mentality of a foolish child, wanting to have his or her own way, it is no harm, whatsoever, to me. And you ain’t gonna get that so-called “own way” from me, never!
And one more thing! Leave the “we” out of your foolishness, such as: “We all know That SKERRIT, etc”. That is false!
“We” are the majority, who have accepted Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his success for Dominica, because “we” have eyes to see those successes everywhere “we” look. Unfortunately, “you” and yours are blind bats, but how pitiful?
However, “We” are going to choose him for the 4th time, consecutively, in 2024. Now take that and share it among “you” and yours–and enjoy it!
Very well said Sir Linton. I rest my case!
It is a fact that the actions of Dominca and by extension those in authority, pertaining to the Choksi matter, is an embarrassment. However, many things which this double doctorate dude gets involved in on behalf of the country is an embarrassment. Giving our diplomatic passports to crooks and criminals who could have easily been vetted, handing out no bid contracts when the laws call for the bidding process to be followed is another embarrassment, denying the Carib people the millions given to them by Chavez is another embarrassment, presenting financial figures to the parliament and the total is short by $1.2 billion dollars and after promising to reveal the whereabouts of the$1.2 billion is yet to do so over one year later, is another embarrassment. And I could go on and on. However, I’m not surprised anymore by anything that this liar and snake says or does which is not right. Skerritt must say something about the Choksi embarrassment to the Dominican people. It’s about time.
Lennox Linton again demonstrating that his focus continues to be on a personal grudge against Skerrit instead of addressing the grass roots problems of poverty, unemployment, abuse, illiteracy, and so on that exist in this country. This personal vendetta consumes the UWP and makes the party ineffective and unelectable.
@everyone
You don’t seem to be able to understand basic English. What he is addressing is abuse of process, and if according to you, it’s about the liar in chief Skerrit, let it be. But Linton is spot on. Remember we still have the attack on Linton’s life and his family by the two British mercenaries unsolved.
Remember when you and your ilks were saying he got EC$1000 000.00 in a black bag???
ADMIN: There is no evidence (we are aware of) of a physical attack during that incident, but perhaps you are referring to the home security footage he released during the 2019 election period?
Details can be found in this article: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/breaking-news-linton-exposes-fake-video-at-public-meeting-accuses-dlp-of-fraud/
To Admin: Why are you pandering to someone statement of an allegation where there are no facts or evidence to support such allegation other than the person saying such thing, meaning Linton, and what makes it worse you are trying to insinuate or suggest something in support of what % meant to say, it’s likes putting words in the mouth of the person making the comment
The link to the event you posted does nothing to prove that such allegation of planned abduction other than a political masquerade or circus. There are so many unanswered questions leading up to this event. Why didn’t Linton reported the incident. Why Linton kept the bag. Why Linton waited months to discredit the video as fake news There are also technical anomalies regarding the tape presented at this political masquerade or circus.
ADMIN: Point taken. The wording has been made more direct. You speak of “pandering”, we have been accused of “pandering” to one side or the other simply because we listen to and sometimes respond to feedback from all sources.
The link to the article was provided to allow people to make up their own minds rather than pandering to yours or %’s narrative.
@ Gary
Gary you have no ethics, no principle no stansards. They have all fled to brutish beast. You sound quite irrelevant.
Gary your nonsensical comments and frivolous accusations about Mr. Linton leaves me with no doubt that your CEREBRUM (part of the brain responsible for thinking) is presently inoperable or permanently damaged.
Writing such asininity you CANNOT be sane. From this day going forward I will refuse to comment on any more of the maladorous’excrementt’ that you post.
Before a country can make strides in alleviating poverty, overcoming illiteracy, solving unemployment and bringing a halt to systemic abuse of its people and its finances , the RULE OF LAW takes precedent.
A country which is mired in corruption, discrimination, abduction, lawlessness cannot provide adequately for its people. Who would want to invest in a country where both corruption and anarchy prevail?
GOOD GOVERNANCE is KEY to solve many of the problems that you have mentioned. Wise up! Mr. Linton ‘s comments are quite timely and instructive .
Don’t you think this man should be DEPORTED back to ANTIGUA? It’s nothing personal against Roosevelt. This man shouldn’t be still in Dominica.
you talk about poverty so don’t you think that paying rent of 64000 dollars monthly for the PM residence contributes to our poverty situation
The UWP under Linton Leadership can be compared to WWF, The World wrestling Federation, soap opera approach. One observation that I have regarding the Choksi matter is that there is a pattern recognition the opposition seems to take the stand of defending Choski on two principles, one to send him back to Antigua, and then they are concerned about his detention. It is not only the UWP leadership, it is also their supporters, and political operatives, the same pattern recognition, I think that sooner or latter the pattern recognition will become obvious.
@Gary
You lack ethics, principles and standards.
They have all fled to brutish beast. Let me just tell you that ALL your comments in support of skulduggery are pure ….
How do you do come to the conclusion that I lack, ethics, principles and standards. Do you know what these things are. Have you read, heard or seen such an action that I have displayed to suggest that I lack, ethics, principles and standards. Look at the person in the above picture, a public figure and a Politician, a person who you adore, can you honestly say this man has ethics, principles and standards. I can honestly say he lacks such things, how do I know, because of the public records of his actions, they speak for themselves. I’m not making an assumption, the facts are there, face up to the truth it’s in your face. Why are you accusing me making assumptions when you have no facts to prove such thing, other than your silly imagination or because I share a different view than yours politically. What puzzles me is why would you tolerate such behaviour from someone you wish to be the leader of the Country, wow.
‘apparent collusion’ is a reference to his nemesis. He just can’t resist trying to point out that the PM is crooked when every man and his dog already knows that. By the way, I have no ilks.
@everyone
To say the the liar in chief is crooked is an understatement. He is extremely crooked.
“grass roots problems of poverty, unemployment, abuse, illiteracy, and so on that exist in this country.” As far as i am concerned skerrit is the problem of what you rightly pointed out.
Lennox vex he not getting piece in that big money bag .
PRO, whatever you are, Whoever you are, you are BOLDLY Out of context and Irrelevant in your Blind be Thoughts. Whatever your name is, well Wake Up and smell the COFFEE ☕ be wherever you are.
Mr. Blind PRO, be advised that OUR Honourable Lennox Linton and Distinguished Leader of the OPPOSITION is one who is always openly out there for our Nature Isle DOMINICA and our dedicated hard working PEOPLE.
We need to build up our Agriculture, Tourism Sports, ENTERTAINMENT ETC and NOT have this Fake PRIME MINISTER SKERRIT in our Office. “APRES BONDIE CE LATER”.
Go for it my DOMINICAN People.
Gods Blessings 🙏 and Guidance 🤣.
Why do some of our people write such personal irrelevant Nonsensical Ridiculous Childish Baby Thoughts on social media. Don’t YOU have anything of substance at your home 🏘️ to do.
What’s the point of this irrelevant Immature childish thoughts, don’t YOU have anything of value or substance n that engages you intellectually? You are wasting your precious dumbfounded stupidity thoughts to get at our Hon. LENNOX LINTON, a formidable Decent Trusted Gentleman who has worked and lived around the Caribbean.
So Mr. Pro., Stop making this idiotic scandalous Fool of yourself 👿 on Social Media. Wake up, go get a good job. Stay away from Our Distinguished Linton, who well established and Gentlemanly. So be appreciate Hon. LINTON, he’s one of our distinguished premier DOMINICAN. God’s continued Blessings🙏 upon him.
Government of Dominica = Pirates of the Caribbean. Did all you forget the supremo’s uttering: no law and no constitution… All you thought he was joking. All you wait just a little while, he will turn on all you next when he doesn’t need you anymore to keep him in power!
DNO is good that you have kept your words. What the Dominican public needs more than ever is enlightenment on the topical issues affecting the lives of the residents and image of the country.
Here is this mammoth issue of Choksi sucking up all the oxygen in the country. Disappointingly, the local media houses have determinedly refused to do any investigative reporting on the said issue. These news entities are probably being paid or are just mortally afraid of the incumbent regime.
Journalism gone DEAD in Dominica as like most other positive things.
Or perhaps it could be that young Dominicans are not encouraged to get into journalism, there is no professional training or scholarships, and publishers are having to exist on shoestring budgets with skeleton staff. Even professional journalists would have little chance of getting to the truth of this particular story: a corrupt Indian and three corrupt governments – how can a small media house ever properly take on a challenge of that magnitude? Your comment demonstrates ignorance.
Same coin / different sides
It’s not the size of the dog but the size of fight in the dog. It doesn’t take a multitude of people to effect change. One man can cause a resolution., NEVER allow your size or your present circumstances prevent you from attaining your true potential. If you continue to wait for the right moment to make your move it might never come.
Those short comings and difficulties you have mentioned are real. However, are journalists just to stay idle and complain? If so, you don’t belong in this business. Find another occupation that is more palatable to you. Find creative ways to overcome these hurdles. Nothing good comes easily.
Ibo France, you seem to be commanding DNO to do as you say, your first sentence above speaks loud and clear.
Most people here cannot read and understand, or they do not read at all, but I do all in both ways.
A few days ago you questioned DNO for not posting that article, they quickly respond by telling you that they will do so.
Now they have done what you commanded, what is the reason for that line of yours: “DNO is good that you have kept your words?”
That is nothing more than self-pride and pomposity, to tell the audience that DNO did as you commanded. You do that all the time, the same way your so-called leader thinks that he can boss PM Skerrit and his government around–the conceited attitude that is taking you and him to eternal destruction.
It is not that I do not agree with Linton in this case, but the way he speaks his argument—putting down Dominica, with such loud exaggeration– is always a turnoff
So,after twenty years of your government,the people of Dominica are unable to read or indeed incapable of understanding?
Your statement says it all.
@Lizforsatan
Linton has always been able to speak the truth, and i don’t believe that he will sacrifice that for anything else..If he sounds arrogant to you, that is no surprise, because your evil stance here, has always been anti truth…
The hottest place in hell, is reserved for people like you, who believe that to be truthful is like drinking a glass of hemlock.
SHAME ON YOU!!!
@% I am noticing that your food of the day is to come here on this comment board to find someone to devour with your UNSCRUPULOUS judgments–or else you would starve to death. Go ahead and enjoy your destructive meals–you are not hurting us, whom you think you are devouring; not at all!
Your judgments of me are plainly about yourself because you don’t know who I am and you will never know me because we don’t belong in the same world; I most certainly DO NOT want to be in that world of yours. NO WAY!
What I am saying is that I have great, divine confidence in myself, given to me by the HIGHEST DIVINE Himself. I suggest that you stop your satanic judgments about me, lest I call on Him against you, and His Will will be done for my sake. I have had enough, too much from you by now. This is a warning, and don’t ignore it!
@Lizforsatan
You represent everything evil done by this DLP regime. You are the perfect example of an accessory of evil, that’s why the hottest place in hell is reserved for you lizforsatan!
@% I will now tell you who you are because I have had more than enough from you. I cannot hold my patient any longer, for God has called me to let it out.
You are a miserable carnal-minded individual, you are an enemy to the God of Life in Spirit, Love, and Holiness. You can never come to know Him, because your father, the devil, Satan himself, doesn’t want you to get hold of that Divine KNOWLEDGE.
For it would be Life for your soul, which takes the form of the neon beams of God’s Love; your father wants you to remain in the jungle of darkness which he has created for you and yours; your destination is the abyss of darkness, his dwelling place in Eternity.
But you still have time to evade that destiny if only you will allow faith to put you on the path of Light–the first thing you need to do is stop satanically insulting people like me. Don’t say I did not warn you.
Make sure that you absorb this message, it is a 99% evaluation from Grammarly.
LizzyX, it’s obvious that you have no inkling of who I am. I’m a man of modest means who is God-fearing, prayerful, unpretentious, altruistic but assertive.
I have no ill-will against DNO. I know they operate under very trying circumstances but can do better as there is always room for improvement. I don’t want them to settle for mediocrity.
I will like DNO to do some editorials on pertinent issues that can cause a paradigm shift in the governance of Dominica. Good governance, environmental awareness, attaining a vibrant economy, National Insecurity, changes to our education system, equity in the sharing and distribution of national resources, etcetera.
I welcome your criticisms of me for I’m not perfect. Perfection is for God not man Be fair with your criticisms though and stop your ad hominem attacks on everyone who does not agree with your political views. We can disagree politically but that should not make us eternal enemies.
MALAPROP France, are you for real?
Come on, stop being a hypocrite.
A man of modest means? Really?
“Be fair with your criticisms and stop your ad hominem attacks on everyone who does not agree with your political views.” Are these words coming from you? Unbelievable!
Do some reflection and examine your conscience. All I’ll say to you, Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Food for thought!
@KID ON THE BLOCK, can you believe this person? “God-fearing”! If that was so, why does he thinks he and his counterparts have the right to the nasty disrespect that they demonstrate against the Leader of their Nation?
A God-fearing individual would know that it is God’s plan at work through that Leader and his governing body, and not believe that he and his won can have any control against that authority –for God is always in charge– he and his own have no power against what God has planned and will do.
How can a God-fearing individual demonstrate such blatant disrespect, conceitedness, pomposity, and disgraceful contempt against His work–PM Skerrit is presenting himself as God’s disciple
Yet the claim that I am the evil one. But that cannot faze me; for Jesus’ own people claimed that He was functioning by the power of “Beelzebub” and so they crucified Him. Today He is my Salvation, so I say away with those carnal-minded people.
When I read your comment, you sound like someone who is trying to get closer, It looks like Elizabeth prayers has done something to you, lol, on a serious note do I understand where you are coming from and what you are trying to say, but your comments must speak for themselves it’s the equivalent of saying it’s your actions that counts not your words. When you say that you are not perfect, it’s good that you recognize such thing about your self, but don’t you think it’s the same with your fellow men those who you vehemently criticize with your arsenal of words.
As to DNO, yes I do agree with some things you have said like having them do some editorials on pertinent issues, but it must be recognized that all Media houses like DNO are businesses they have to carve out a format to attract a certain audience that makes them profitable while at the same time provide the news. We may disagree politically, but in the end it’s the decorum we use.
You lack ethics, principles and standards.. This is the hallmarks of a stcophant. Noone on here takes you seriously.
Very shameless indeed!!!
“It looks like Elizabeth prayers have done something to you, lol”
Gary, thank you for that commendation. And it is not “it looks like” it is happening but God is a God of great patient and He knows the carnality of those so-called people, which they do not know about themselves, that is why He is slow to throw that pitch of His wrath against them, but when He does, they will be stricken out for eternity.
That is what I know; that is the strength He has given me to tolerate the attitude and conduct of those people–their day is coming, that is my hope.
@Ibo France, your suggestion to me to “stop your (ad hominem???) attacks on everyone who does not agree with your political views” is a loud accusation and not about me, it is about you and your counterparts.
First of all, there is next to no one on this comment board who physically writes comments against mine on this board–all people do is insert negative thumbs– except you, viewsexpress, and %, the regulars which I ignore most of the time because I don’t think that you guys deserve a response. I have the right to my thoughts just as you and yours have the same right.
Now, since you are such a so-called “God-fearing” individual, why have you not pointed out to % that his/her satanic judgements against me are uncalled for? I see that you state your thoughts in agreement with that person’s comments several times.
As I said to %, you guys do not know whom you are attacking, and my suggestion to you three, is to be careful–good fearing or not!
The Dominican People do not need more enlightenment on the topical issues affecting their lives and image of the country. What’s needed is a better understanding how to spot fake news
and propaganda geared to Political agerders. To suggest that news entities are probably being paid by the incumbent regime is utter nonsense, do you have evidence to prove or support such thing. My own personal experience from what is presented to us is that the Media houses in Dominica need to ask more question especially when Politicians make statements regarding allegations, sometimes simple basic Journalism work could revel the lies or truth off these statements, and they would be put to rest.
Just look at the Choski case, The Indian media is doing a much better job in their reporting than our own local media, simple because our local media people are too passive, they have at their hands the internet and telephone, sometimes seeking the truth you just need to be innovative.
Noway Linton, old boy you trying to hide behind a line of corruption as you usually do, but this time Mr Choksi will help bring bogus dogs like you down your time is overdue and running out!!!
@ Man bites dogs, your comments are always insulative in nature. Never based on merits and facts. Can you ever be engaged in a civil, educated discussion? SMDH.
DS he is like an emotional little girl. Outbursts and irrelevant verbal vomit.
Eyeronee, what are you talking about? What is the message you’re attempting to tell us, share with us? There may be a message but unfortunately we don’t see it in your message. Stop making Up irresponsible thoughts, BS talk as you move on to nowhere. Our Committed distinguished Experienced Leader of the Opposition Hon. LENNOX LINTON is an exceptional Dedicated Politician. An Extremely accommodating Engaging and Dignified POLITICAL ‘LEADER of the OPPOSITION” who has demonstrated sound knowledge and Leadership and Interest in our Government, our People and our Government in General. Our Government and Dominica needs committed Dedicated Open Leadership in the interest of our People, Our Hospitals, & Schools🏫.
Hon. LINTON has absolutely no grudge nor hate towards our people. Eyeronee, you have absolutely nothing of substance to come up with, but you pen Nonesensical Pappyshow Fanfare Clownish 🤡 Immature Thoughts.
What you wrote makes absolutely no sense.
Welcome UWP Hon.Linton for…
Nonsense your are an …..!
This entire issue with this Indian can cause this country a lot of economical & foreign relation issues Dominica should have never got envoled in this mater.