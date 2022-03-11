Partly decomposed body found in Layou Valley believed to be missing Campbell man

A partly decomposed body of a male individual found in Layou Valley today is believed to be that of a Campbell man who was reported as missing for nearly two weeks.

Police sources have confirmed the discovery with Dominica News Online (DNO). However, given the state of decomposition, they were unable to confirm the identity of the individual at the time.

Nevertheless, the body is suspected to be that of David Aires Esprit of Campbell who was reported as missing by his family on February 26, 2022.

According to information from the police, Esprit’s vehicle was found in a remote area in the heights of Layou Park in a precipice earlier this week.

The so far unidentified body was later found today, March 10, in a ditch about 10 feet off the Layou Valley public road.

Police sources also told DNO that certain items found on the vehicle were also found on the body of the deceased male as well the clothes which Esprit was last reported as wearing, which they say further strengthens their suspicion that it may be him.

DNO was also informed that given the state of decomposition, it is believed that the individual sustained severe injuries.

A full investigation has been launched.

DNO will continue to follow this story and report any new development as it becomes available.