Pastor calls for stability and peace during upcoming election

President of the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches (DAEC), Pastor Randy Rodney is calling on Dominicans to promote stability and peace during this election season.
He spoke at a press conference held at the Truth and Grace Fellowship Global Church on July 9th , 2019.
Pastor Rodney expressed his concerns with what he described as the already-charged atmosphere in Dominica.
“The Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches is concerned about the already charged atmosphere in the country in the advent of the next general elections constitutionally due by May 2020. Election campaigning is usually a highly charged season, however, this one seems to be even more so, although the actual election date has not yet been called,” he said. “We are already seeing the taking down of party paraphernalia, language of inflamed passions and actions which does not make for the peace of the community.”
Rodney added, “As a nation we subscribe to the statement on our Coat of Arms ‘Apres Bondieu cest later” and therefore we should pay due cognizance to the precedence set in scripture for the promotion of peace among all.”
He said even after the elections, people should be willing to work together for the continued development of the nation.
“It is important to recognize that our election campaign must be such that we are able, with little effort, to return to work alongside each other for the continued development of the nation. Therefore we must do all in our power to reduce and or eliminate the possibility of permanent scars to our emotional landscape,” the DAEC president advised. “It is counterproductive for opposing politicians and or supporters to denigrate each other to the point of creating a chasm which prevents collaborative synergistic efforts which is required in any developing nation. Scripture encourages, “be angry and sin not” and “let not the sun go down on your wrath.”
Pastor Rodney encourages all parties to approach this election with soberness of mind and purity of heart adding that “we all have a responsibility to ensure that our democracy remains stable and vibrant for us and future generations.”
4 Comments
You must stop talking politics on the radio. Use your radio show to talk about righteousness and justice. Then your role as pastor would be more effective.
I DO, take a deep Breath. Peace is the word not animosity, vengance hatred and violence. I have been following your rethrotic and it’s sickening, even though we are asking for prayers. If your words and those of %and views expressed were less hostile, I would consider your party, but keep it up, birds of a feather flock together. Ibo meme bett meme pwell.
Thanks Pastor Rodney there is alot of food for thought there and we must take note.
Also remember to Pastor, the bible also says “Pray for those in authority” and we also must do that including Pastors even if, those in authority are not who they want to be there
The church always try to come to the fore, with their self righteous urgings, after the damage has been done. Just talk and no action. Have you spoken out when women and children were teargased? Mr. Linton is presently facing persecution before an unjust court and not one word from you. All the corruption, victimization, discrimination, deprivation, militarization of the police force and you remain ear-shattering silent. The country needs deeds not flowery words at this point in time. Thou hypocrite!