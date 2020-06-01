PATRICIA DANIEL: My COVID-19 quarantine experience

I was returning to Dominica on March 25th from the U S. when the order for quarantine was in force by the Government of Dominica for 14 days. The airport personnel handled the matter professionally as we were given face masks and our temperatures were promptly taken. We were then processed and escorted by transport to the Portsmouth Picard Beach Lodging for our 14-day quarantine stay.

During that time, we were under the care of very capable and competent Nurses Thomas and Alicia, who daily took our temperatures, gave us our 3 meals a day, and treated us kindly and without stigma or prejudice. I was happy to have internet access, as being one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, was able to use Zoom to connect with my fellow family of worshippers for our weekly meetings and field service activities. On April 8th, the day we left, a medical doctor discharged us, giving each one a contact alert card from the Ministry of Health mentioning the dates of our quarantine and if we had any symptoms, to contact our nearest health center or call the Coronavirus Hotline Number. Transport was again provided to escort us to our individual homes. I realize the quarantine stay was absolutely necessary due to the virulent nature of the Coronavirus.

In the final end of the matter, how I see things turning out is as the Bible tells us in Daniel 2:44 that the God of Heaven will establish a government where all people will be citizens of one world and Revelation 21:3,4 tells us that God will put an end to sickness, suffering, sorrow and death. So, there will be a final solution to this deadly Coronavirus once and for all.