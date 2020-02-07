‘Pay up’ says Skerrit to those who owe taxes

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, is urging people who owe the government money to pay up.

At a press conference on Friday, the prime minister disclosed that taxes owed to the state amount to a total of EC$257,921,653.74

“Government needs the money. We have to put things in place and urge those who owe, to pay up,” he said

According to PM Skerrit, as of December 31st 2019, corporate tax owed is EC$77,184,711.85; personal income tax – 66,279 142.99, PAYE – 15,147,663.59; professional license – 2,720,313.15 and VAT – 73,936,294.99.

“I am warning those hearing my voice to pay up by Ash Wednesday…I am not in the business of shaming. We all have a duty, having been entrusted with the responsibility of collecting tax on behalf of the state, we have to be diligent ” Skerrit said.

He also stated that 1.9 million of the cruise environmental levi is also owed to the state.

“Your actions are causing untold challenges to the rebuilding and development of the country,” the prime minister stated.