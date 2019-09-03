People’s Republic of China celebrates its 70th anniversary

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and as part of its anniversary a number of activities have been planned.

On Monday, The Chinese Embassy in Dominica invited a number of media practitioners from various media outlets to a reception held at the Panda Restaurant in Roseau.

Speaking at a media reception, Counsellor of the Embassy, Mr. Luo Songtao, said the anniversary will be celebrated on October 1st where Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver an important speech at a grand gathering.

“In the evening, leaders will join people from all walks of life in a grand evening gala/festive get-together for fireworks show and art performance in downtown Beijing Tian’anmen Square,” he stated.

He said President Xi will also present the medals of the Republic, medal of Friendship and national titles of honor to outstanding individuals at an award ceremony to be held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

“We will also be awarded to foreigners who have made significant contributions to China’s socialist modernization drive and promoted exchanges and cooperation between China and the rest of the world,” Songtao stated.

He said a National Day reception will be held at the Great Hall of the People and President Xi will give an important speech held in Beijing.

He went on to say that a commemoration ceremony to present flowers to deceased national heroes will be held the day before the National Day at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in downtown Beijing’s Tian ‘anmen Square.

“From September, the Beijing’s Exhibition Center will host a large-scale exhibition on the achievements of the PRC in the past seven decades,” Songtao indicated.C“Commemorative coins and stamps will be issued.”

The 70th anniversary of the PRC is a festival shared by Chinese people of all ethnic groups. More than 100,000 ordinary citizens will take part in the mass pageantry on October 1st, and about 60,000 will attend the evening gala on the same day, while about 30,000 members of the public will be invited to observe the military parade.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China now has become the second largest economy in the world possessing the biggest trade volume of tangible goods and the largest foreign exchange reserves. We contribute more than 30% to world economic growth. 700 million Chinese people were lifted out of poverty, which was an unprecedented major achievement in the history of the development of mankind.