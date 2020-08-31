Persons in government quarantine facility urged to respect staff and follow rules and guidelines

The coordinator of the government-operated quarantine facility in Dominica, Terrilia Ravalier, is seeking the cooperation of those housed there to adhere to the rules and guidelines provided.

Ravalier, who is also the Principal Nursing Officer, said during a news conference last week, that quarantine is a critical public health and safety measure which is used to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ravalier said at present there is a total of 63 persons being quarantined and out of the 6 facilities available, one facility is being used.

“I urge the persons in the quarantine facility, those listening, to continue to comply and work with the staff;…always be respectful to the staff,” she said. “Do not abuse the staff, do not use offensive, threatening or disrespectful language when speaking to the staff.”

She said these types of behaviour are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Be practical with requests that you may have so as we do our best to provide for your needs, adhere to the rules and guidelines of the facilities,” she advised. “These are in place to protect you and others, and please refrain from tampering with and more so, removing or leaving with items that do not belong to you.”

The quarantine coordinator outlined some of the expectations for those in quarantine. She said that persons are to remain in their rooms unless contacted by the medical professionals or others for the following reasons: temperature checks, meal collection, scheduled bedroom sanitization, disposal of personal garbage, bill payments and discharge.

“Persons are expected to not enter the rooms of other residents irrespective of a relation,” Ravalier noted.

Other requirements entail the wearing of masks when in communal areas such as the corridor or when in conversation with the medical professionals.

Ravalier indicated that occupants in quarantine can also have family members or friends deliver food of preferred choices and other personal supplies, including cleaning supplies, toiletries and bedding when needed.

However, she said, the occupants will not be allowed to have contact with family or friends and in order to avoid “illicit and unnecessary items” entering the facility, all items will be inspected by the police and the facilities security before being delivered.

When discharged from quarantine, individuals receive a document indicating that they have completed quarantine at the facility with a negative PCR test result and clear instructions are given. Such persons are expected to make arrangements for transportation to their homes through their families, friends or taxi services.

Meantime, Environmental Health Officer, Ray Robinson said officers continue to monitor businesses which are operational to ensure that they are adhering to guidelines and protocols.

“We play a critical role at the community level as well; officers are required to monitor businesses which are operational, to verify that they are adhering to the guidelines and protocols established by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Robinson made it clear that failure to do so will result in the closure of these facilities.

“And just by way of information, special protocols were developed for the reopening of entities such as restaurants, supermarkets, salons, barbershops, bars, gyms and gaming houses,” he noted…“We also have to monitor travelers who are self-quarantined at home and again that is to confirm that the quarantine order is being adhered to.”

He commended his colleagues and the rest of the Primary Health Care department for their hard work so far and reminded the rest of Dominica to continue to follow the guidelines and protocols by the Ministry of Health in order to remain safe and prevent the spread of the virus.