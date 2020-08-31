Persons in government quarantine facility urged to respect staff and follow rules and guidelines

The coordinator of the government-operated quarantine facility in Dominica, Terrilia Ravalier, is seeking the cooperation of those housed there to adhere to the rules and guidelines provided.
Ravalier, who is also the Principal Nursing Officer, said during a news conference last week, that quarantine is a critical public health and safety measure which is used to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Ravalier said at present there is a total of 63 persons being quarantined and out of the 6 facilities available, one facility is being used.
“I urge the persons in the quarantine facility, those listening, to continue to comply and work with the staff;…always be respectful to the staff,” she said. “Do not abuse the staff, do not use offensive, threatening or disrespectful language when speaking to the staff.”
She said these types of behaviour are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
“Be practical with requests that you may have so as we do our best to provide for your needs, adhere to the rules and guidelines of the facilities,” she advised. “These are in place to protect you and others, and please refrain from tampering with and more so, removing or leaving with items that do not belong to you.”
The quarantine coordinator outlined some of the expectations for those in quarantine. She said that persons are to remain in their rooms unless contacted by the medical professionals or others for the following reasons: temperature checks, meal collection, scheduled bedroom sanitization, disposal of personal garbage, bill payments and discharge.
“Persons are expected to not enter the rooms of other residents irrespective of a relation,” Ravalier noted.
Other requirements entail the wearing of masks when in communal areas such as the corridor or when in conversation with the medical professionals.
Ravalier indicated that occupants in quarantine can also have family members or friends deliver food of preferred choices and other personal supplies, including cleaning supplies, toiletries and bedding when needed.
However, she said, the occupants will not be allowed to have contact with family or friends and in order to avoid “illicit and unnecessary items” entering the facility, all items will be inspected by the police and the facilities security before being delivered.
When discharged from quarantine, individuals receive a document indicating that they have completed quarantine at the facility with a negative PCR test result and clear instructions are given. Such persons are expected to make arrangements for transportation to their homes through their families, friends or taxi services.
Meantime, Environmental Health Officer, Ray Robinson said officers continue to monitor businesses which are operational to ensure that they are adhering to guidelines and protocols.
“We play a critical role at the community level as well; officers are required to monitor businesses which are operational, to verify that they are adhering to the guidelines and protocols established by the Ministry of Health,” he said.
Robinson made it clear that failure to do so will result in the closure of these facilities.
“And just by way of information, special protocols were developed for the reopening of entities such as restaurants, supermarkets, salons, barbershops, bars, gyms and gaming houses,” he noted…“We also have to monitor travelers who are self-quarantined at home and again that is to confirm that the quarantine order is being adhered to.”
He commended his colleagues and the rest of the Primary Health Care department for their hard work so far and reminded the rest of Dominica to continue to follow the guidelines and protocols by the Ministry of Health in order to remain safe and prevent the spread of the virus.
21 Comments
I would like to ask Terrilia Ravalier what if she was a returnee and had to go through all this, how she would feel. It scares me when I hear the statement, “She said that persons are to remain in their rooms unless contacted by the medical professionals or others for the following reasons: temperature checks, meal collection, scheduled bedroom sanitization, disposal of personal garbage, bill payments and discharge,” wow, such statement comes from the Ego attaching itself to the authority of being a medical professional, a deacon from the medical priesthood.
The reaction from Ray Robinson is the typical behavior of a bureaucrat, always referring to the Law. Freedom is the birthright
of every living soul, it something that is instinctively felt. True science has been thrown out and replaced by fear and ignorance imposed by authoritarian means of a medical Priesthood and bureaucrats. People must claim their divinity, I’m not saying this literally, but a conscious understanding.
Gary, I am with you on that piece. The whole situation is completely humiliating as far as I am concerned.
I live in Toronto with a population of 3 million people, thousands of people ride the Toronto Transit on a daily basis, all they need right now, is to wear a mask; and it is getting better.
Our Shopping Malls are 10 times as big as any shopping Center in Dominica, at this time we still have some restrictions, but nothing close to those which are imposed on us, who return home to Dominica–especially we are teste.
Do these people know what it feels like to be locked up in a room all day long?
That is the same as prison cell, being commanded “to do as I am told”; along with the exorbitant cost that comes with that humiliating service.
I would like to be in Dominica this Xmas, but there is no way I am going to live my freedom in Toronto, to be placed in a prison cell for no reason at all, which will cost me an arm and a leg–no way!
Please provide them with drinking water and clean towels to take a shower. This is a real issue at the facility.
People arriving at DC are taken straight to the facility totally unexpected. The rooms were never sanitised like they said. There was no soap for hand washing no toilet paper no sanitizer to be seen anywhere on the facility no towels, exposed mattress where linen fitted badly or none existing etc etc etc. If people are treated with dignity and not like cattle people would be happy to comply.
Covid is designed to impoverish the world and get rid of the middle class.
Who approved this design?
People my best advice is stay away from dominica cancel all you flight cause that sounds like prison to me and close all you boarder all you not ready yet sometime some one could be negative and in transporting that person or in facility they will catch the coronavirus
@derp, you should know maybe you have been in prison to come with a senseless arrogant comment like that!
@Man bites dog, if you are speaking to mama, I must disagree with you.
Mama spoke my very sentiment about that situation which is imposed on us, who want to visit our people in Dominica.
Not only is that situation like a prison cell, but what makes it worse is the arm and a leg in cost that is imposed on us.
Who wants to pay $2800.00 to be isolated for 7 days–for no reason at all? Well this one is quite hard to swallow no matter how careful I try to chew on it.
let us focus on Amalek of the past
the same old tricks nothing new
under the sun
oh praises to israAidS
Error not positive at there home
I think people better off stockfarm cause it sounds like prison but you just have to pay for it I would like to know if the person don’t have money what’s the out come of the bill why don’t you all send people at there home that is not negative for quarantine for 3 to 4 days and if the break the rules put them in government facility da is very small
This is incredibly confusing. According to the extensive protocols that have been developed, there is no such thing as ‘home quarantine’.
Open the ports. Throw out the masks. Stop all this foolishness. If you feel vulnerable quarantine yourself. Otherwise live life. This virus hoax is not a broad base killer. And CDC just published that masks provide ABSOLUTELY NO protection. So first we’re told quarantine to flatten the hospital curve. Obviously that was never needed. Now we’re told shifting story. Quarantine Time to wait for a vaccine. Now world leaders are staring to admit its not about vaccine but keeping people locked up slows the economy and helps with global warming. God f^%$ing help us all.
that quarantine facility sounding like prison to me
Prison that you paying $4000 to be in
@Derp enlighten us. What would you do differently? What regulations/protocols would you have in place to ensure that the environment is safe for those who are quarantined and that the people who are quarantined in the facility are prevented from having contact with others outside the quarantined sector in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus if infact the quarantined individuals have the contracted the virus?
Quarantine according to Oxford; noun- a state, period, or place of isolation in which people or animals that have arrived from elsewhere or been exposed to infectious or contagious disease are placed.
verb- impose isolation on (a person, animal, or place); put in quarantine.
We are all in this together. If COVID-19 is left to run rampant in our society, we will all be affected by the effects of this pandemic. Think of these numbers for a second 844,000 worldwide, 186,000 US. This is not a joke. #OneLoveDominicans (#OLD)
@Righteous, you ask for enlightenment, so here is mine.
If you think that I am dangerous and you decide to protect yourself and your people from me, why should I have to pay you for doing so?
And not only that; your charge is beyond my reach, or what I call an arm and a leg being taken from me, while you command me to breathe according to your rules?
Would you agree to pay $2800.00 for 7 days, when nothing is wrong with your health, but a law has decided that it is certain of that fact, by keeping you isolated for that amount of days.
Is that enough enlightenment to help you to understand why that plan is simply like placing a person in a prison cell?
Is not prison alone…the blasted fish head that looking like vomit they give my family for lunch dere. Thank you very much, on behalf of myself and family (we diaspora) let hurricane come, I will not send barrel. After I gwyay to send barrel down, when my family in DA go for rashan they tell them they cyan get because their family overseas. The barrels go straight to the fletchin government, I still wondering who they share it for. Quarantine my foot.
It is a prison. Holding someone against their will for no proven virus and no validated test kit.