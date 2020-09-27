Pesticide Awareness Week observed in Dominica from September 27-Oct 3, 2020

The Pesticide Control Board of the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security will have as its highlight activity this week the observance of Pesticide Awareness Week commencing September 27 and will run until Oct 3 2020. This year, the theme chosen by the Coordinating Groups of Pesticide Control Boards of the Caribbean is “PPE for COVID 19, PPE for Pesticide Use, Health and Safety for All”.

COVID 19 has demanded that an increased awareness and benefits of the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and also that a heightened level of protection is adhered to ensure personal safety for frontline and health workers. It also has made farmers adopt the methodologies which the Board and the Ministry has been advocating for decades: stricter methods of undertaking farm maintenance and farm labour, that is suiting up before pesticides of any kind is being administered.

Due to the pandemic a number of changes have been made to the way in which the information and awareness is disseminated to mark this observance. These include:

Radio programmes – (Media Release, DBS RADIO Espeweans Kweyol, DBS RADIO Talking Point, KAIRI FM’sThe Heng; Q95 MATT IN THE MORNING)

TV News Release and Program (GIS Channel 7 discussion and video on PROPER USE OF PPE

School outreach programme – Visits will be made to primary and secondary schools sensitizing the students on Pesticide Management, Safety.