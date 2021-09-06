Petrol stations end shutdown to allow time to resolve industry issues

The Association of Fuel Retailers in Dominica has advised the general public that they will resume operations from today, September 6, 2021 to give the Government additional time to resolve the issues of the petroleum industry in Dominica.

The information was contained in a statement released by the Association on Monday.

A number of petroleum stations on the island ceased operations on Friday August 3rd, with the blessing of the fuel retailers group to protest what they suggested was a lack of progress in negotiations between the Association of Fuel Retailers and the government on the price build up mechanism for the sale of fuel, a situation which the association said would cause a collapse of “this critical industry” if it was not addressed urgently.

The closure of the gas stations on Friday and again on Saturday, resulted in long lines of traffic jams in and around the city of Roseau as motorists cued up at the service stations which were open, to stock up on fuel.

The Ministry of Trade met with the fuel retailers association on Friday to further address the issue.

The Association of Fuel Retailers in Dominica stated in its release on Monday morning that they were resuming operations to give the Government additional time to resolve the issues of the industry.

It said the fuel retailers of Dominica have noted the revised SRO 26 effective September 6, 2021 extending opening hours of businesses and gas stations “which will, in small part, assist in fuel volume recovery.”

“ However, it is important to note that this will not alleviate the present issue of losses being sustained in this industry due to the present model being used to determine price and margins,” the association stated. “This needs to be revised if the sector is to survive.”

The group said it will continue to press upon the Ministry of Trade that some of its members are facing an additional crisis with regard to fuel supply, from September 12, 2021 onwards.

“This also requires urgent attention to avert any further disruptions in this critical sector,” the association noted in its release.

The fuel retailers group commended the public for their patience as they all work, it said, “to operate under a model which will give a sustainable and economically viable service to the public.”

Meanwhile, Director of Trade, Matthan Walter said over the weekend in response to the shutdown by some petrol stations that based on the report which was generated on petrol stock, there is sufficient stock to satisfy local demands.

“Ministry of Trade and Commerce is in negotiations with various stakeholders within that most critical sector,” he said. “We proffer the prices to the public using what is called a price build-up mechanism and the ministry, based on justified formal requests by stakeholders, they move to refine or amend some of the line items that are indicated by that stakeholder within the price build-up.

“This is a negotiation exercise,” he explained.

He said information which was received from that meeting has to be analyzed, investigated and then submitted to policy makers for consideration.

“This is where we are today since the regulator has to exercise what I constitute to be a balancing hand,” Walter stated. “We have to look at the interest of the importer, the retailers, [and] the consumers and then we have to look at it against the unprecedented pandemic situation that we are in.”

Walter also took the opportunity on behalf of the Ministry of Trade and Commerce and by extension the Government of Dominica, to thank the owners and operators of the petrol stations who continued to serve the public with the most critical product.