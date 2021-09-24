Pfizer vaccine now available to Dominican public; ‘take the initiative – get vaxed’ says health minister

The Government of Dominica has commenced the roll-out to the Dominican public, of the FDA approved Pfizer Vaccine, a donation from the United States (US) Government.
Dominica received its first shipment of 11,700 Pfizer Vaccines on Tuesday, September 21st 2021 during a special ceremony held at the Douglas- Charles Airport.
The donation is just one tranche of a total of 46,800 doses that will eventually arrive in Dominica.
In announcing the roll out on Thursday, Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre said these vaccines have further equipped the people of Dominica with the necessary tools required to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
“These vaccines are available to all eligible persons from today Thursday, September 23rd,” Dr. McIntyre stated. “With the availability of the Pfizer Vaccine Dominicans can now choose from 3 World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccines for emergency use…AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Pfizer. “
He said the vaccines can be accessed at various health centres across the island.
“Vaccination will also be administered at other health centres including the Delices Health Centre, the Doris Musgrave Health and Wellness Centre in Marigot and the Esprit Murphy Health and Wellness Centre in Mahaut,” the minister revealed.
Dr. McIntyre further revealed that on Thursday, in addition to these health centres, would also be administered at several private sector entities to include Trading International Group and FLOW Dominica.
“On Friday, 24th September vaccination will be administered at the Dominica Public Service Union for all public officers, at the police headquarters for police officers, at the Warner Health Centre, at the Olivia Douglas Health and Wellness Centre in Portsmouth, at the Doris Musgrave Health and Wellness Centre in Marigot, Esprit Murphy Health and Wellness Centre in Mahaut and the Windsor Park Sports Stadium,” he continued.
Dr. McIntrye went on to say that on Saturday, September 25, a massive vaccination drive will be held at the Mahaut market where all 3 approved vaccines will be made available to the general public.
“Pfizer vaccines will be made available to school-going children between the ages of 12 and 17 from Monday, September 27 and will be administered at their respective schools including the Dominica State College (DSC),” he added.
He said a detailed vaccination schedule will be sent to all high schools across the island.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their respective schools to facilitate registration for vaccination of their children.
Dr. McIntyre also encouraged every Dominican to take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated.
“Remember we are all in this together,” he said. “Let us act responsively; take the initiative and get vaxed.”
10 Comments
Well said Tt. I just don’t understand how supposedly intelligent people are unable to figure this thing out. The least they can do, whether they’re for or against mandatory vaccination is to promote the vaccine since it’s our best hope of getting a handle on this deadly disease.You correctly pointed out that everything is stuck in “park” and going nowhere soon.
Like I’ve said before, we are all in this together so let’s stop playing”stupid” and act responsibly for a change.
We are all doomed if we continue on our current path.
My little piece, although I will not take anything in my body. But listen here people! The systems are concerned about us? Or just want to control us? The wearing of masks have proven effective and even the doctors and nurses are protected by them. Why don’t those crazy systems distribute masks to the population in the millions, the same way they keep delivering tons of vaccine? Does that make any sense? And why I’m the only humble boy seeing that. The vaccinated still should wear masks because masks is the best defense! But no; they won’t give us masks. This is something worth thinking about.
There will be no economy to fix if there is no revenue to pump into the economy. Why are so many of us thinking in a vacuum. This is a world wide pandemic. Cruise ships are parked, air lines have pilot shortages, planes are flying with empty seats.
Factories don’t have raw materials. Car manufacturers can’t produce new cars. People are losing their minds and humanity. Need I say more? Small islands get revenue from tourism and some agriculture until this pandemic is over prepare to suffer . Vaccinate or not that’s on you. Just know selfish decisions have far reaching ramifications
Thank you for your cheap propaganda. I for one, are not in the market for stale fish!
People are not dieing from the other ills of society hence there is no urgency to address those issues. The focus should be on this deadly virus which is creating havoc in all segments of society.
Economies will continue to struggle until we get this disease under control.
Take the vaccine and live.
Thanks to all the donors.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qAeLzHica8
The Covid19 pandemic should be high on any government’s priority list. Despite this, the Dominican and other governments in the Caribbean, behave that this is the only problem their country faces to the chagrin of the majority of the suffering population.
Most Dominicans are presently struggling mightily to survive. They have major problems with getting gainful employment; buying food; paying their utility bills, rent and mortgages; providing the necessary uniforms and tools for their school aged children and I could continue ad nauseam.
Instead of expending all attention on innoculation, the administration should spend some quality time on resolving the multiplicity of problems that have tens of thousands of resident Dominicans living in daily harrowing torment and misery.
@Ibo France – Yup, you are correct.
Absolutely Correct 👍. SKERRIT and his Immature Visionless incompetent Labour Team(?) has FAILED our People Big Time. This Labour Party and its incompetent Labour Prime Odd MINISTER is a Big Pappyshow. There is obviously, absolutely no place for this sitting incompetent Labour Party to be our Government. It’s just an oversized, Overstayed, Failed incompetent, immnature, Visionless outdated Labour Party lead by an Immature Visionless Failed PRIME MINISTER.
We, our people need highly visionary leadership, focused on Socio-Economic Development Concept towards the needed Upliftment and meaningful Engagement and development of our struggling People and children. This is Obvious RED CLINIC BOBOLISTIC Deceptiveness must STOP.
Skerrit must STOP using our suffering unemployed People as his Fanfare Clownish 🤡 POLITICAL Game and Behaviour. It’s time this man wakes up from Immature visionless Incompetent PM who lacks knowledge of Socio-Economic Development Concept.
Too much Nonsensical…
We should be able to do both (vaccinated population & building the economy)