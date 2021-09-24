Pfizer vaccine now available to Dominican public; ‘take the initiative – get vaxed’ says health minister

The Government of Dominica has commenced the roll-out to the Dominican public, of the FDA approved Pfizer Vaccine, a donation from the United States (US) Government.

Dominica received its first shipment of 11,700 Pfizer Vaccines on Tuesday, September 21st 2021 during a special ceremony held at the Douglas- Charles Airport.

The donation is just one tranche of a total of 46,800 doses that will eventually arrive in Dominica.

In announcing the roll out on Thursday, Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre said these vaccines have further equipped the people of Dominica with the necessary tools required to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These vaccines are available to all eligible persons from today Thursday, September 23rd,” Dr. McIntyre stated. “With the availability of the Pfizer Vaccine Dominicans can now choose from 3 World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccines for emergency use…AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Pfizer. “

He said the vaccines can be accessed at various health centres across the island.

“Vaccination will also be administered at other health centres including the Delices Health Centre, the Doris Musgrave Health and Wellness Centre in Marigot and the Esprit Murphy Health and Wellness Centre in Mahaut,” the minister revealed.

Dr. McIntyre further revealed that on Thursday, in addition to these health centres, would also be administered at several private sector entities to include Trading International Group and FLOW Dominica.

“On Friday, 24th September vaccination will be administered at the Dominica Public Service Union for all public officers, at the police headquarters for police officers, at the Warner Health Centre, at the Olivia Douglas Health and Wellness Centre in Portsmouth, at the Doris Musgrave Health and Wellness Centre in Marigot, Esprit Murphy Health and Wellness Centre in Mahaut and the Windsor Park Sports Stadium,” he continued.

Dr. McIntrye went on to say that on Saturday, September 25, a massive vaccination drive will be held at the Mahaut market where all 3 approved vaccines will be made available to the general public.

“Pfizer vaccines will be made available to school-going children between the ages of 12 and 17 from Monday, September 27 and will be administered at their respective schools including the Dominica State College (DSC),” he added.

He said a detailed vaccination schedule will be sent to all high schools across the island.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their respective schools to facilitate registration for vaccination of their children.

Dr. McIntyre also encouraged every Dominican to take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated.

“Remember we are all in this together,” he said. “Let us act responsively; take the initiative and get vaxed.”