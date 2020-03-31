PHARCS (home for the elderly) in Dominica satisfied with response of family members to COVID-19

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Premium Home and Residential Care Services (PHARCS), Marie Therese Junkere, said family members of patients at both facilities located at Morne Daniel and Giraudel have fully cooperated and provided support to the measures put in place due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The facilities, which house elderly persons, are currently on lockdown with staff living on-site caring for the elderly who live there. All family members and other visitors were asked to avoid visiting residents at PHARCS except if absolutely necessary – even if visitors are healthy and regardless of age.

Junkere, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Monday, that no one is allowed to go out at this time.

“The facilities have received a lot of support from families,” she said. “We have one particular family member who supplied gloves and sanitizing stuff. She has been amazing.”

She continued, “They are really happy that we have done this and that reduces the risk to the residents…also to the staff. It helps them.”

Junkere explained that the family members or friends do not come to the facility to drop off supplies. She said instead, the staff of PHARCS are the ones who pick up supplies from these individuals wherever they are located.

“We go to them,” she said.

She also pointed out that there are medically trained staff and caregivers at both facilities, as well as a cook.

“Both facilities are covered,” Junkere noted.

She explained that there are 6 residents at the Giraudel Facility which she referred to as “the High Dependency Unit”. She said the people there have special needs and two of them are recovering from a stroke. There are 26 residents at the Morne Daniel Facility.

Meantime, Junkere urged the public to listen to the directives being issued by the government and health ministry, “and to stay home.”

She also called on people to keep an eye on elders in their community.

“They need you right now,” she noted. “Some of the elders live on their own; the isolation is an issue…Let us check up on them, make sure they don’t need anything; let us not forget them.”

PHARCS reassures the public that they are committed and fully prepared to keep the residents at the institution safe.