PHILLIP NASSIEF: ​An outstanding leader, a visionary entrepreneur and a humanitarian

Phillip Nassief is one of Dominica’s outstanding leaders. He has made exceptional contributions to the island’s economic and social development and earned tremendous respect at home and abroad. Phillip was born in Roseau in 1933, one of nine children of Elias Nassief, an immigrant Lebanese businessman, and his wife Marie Raphael. Young Phillip was educated at the Convent Montessori School, the Dominica Grammar School, and Mount St. Benedict in Trinidad. He had an outgoing personality, a quick smile, and made friends easily. As a boy, he worked in his father’s store and helped in the family’s small rum and soap operations. In1952, he left Dominica to study chemical engineering at McGill University in Montreal.

Graduating in 1956, Phillip worked in Canada for five years. On returning home, he took over his father’s small rum and soap operations. Like his father, Phillip was a visionary. He saw the large potential for these products in the Caribbean. Phillip improved the rum production process and expanded product offerings to include the Soca Rums, Red Cap and Bois Bande, some of the best in the island. Then good fortune came Phillip’s way. In 1964, Phillip was able to buy a little-used coconut oil plant from Nevis. To complement this oil plant, Phillip purchased a modern soap plant from Italy. Phillip could now produce personal use soaps in addition to laundry soaps and coconut oil. The family then incorporated the coconut processing enterprise as Dominica Coconut Products Ltd (DCP).

While retaining majority family ownership, Phillip offered DCP shares to the public. Copra suppliers and workers acquired shares, and thus had a vested interest in DCP’s success. DCP’s products included the regionally popular Bess, Bomberand Refresh brands. Quality was world class and DCP won contracts to produce soaps and detergents for Colgate Palmolive and other international brands. Soon, Phillip got a reputation as one of the Caribbean’s most successful businessmen, and DCP, “pound for pound … as good as any other company in the world.” [1].

The success of DCP was primarily due to Phillip’s managerial style. He took a special interest in the well-being of his employees, whom he paid top wages; he forged personal relationships with local suppliers and foreign executives, and he opened markets within the region and internationally. As a result, DCP and Belfast rum expanded substantially and provided much-needed jobs for the neighboring village of Mahaut. But Phillip was also a humanitarian. He saw to the village’s broader welfare needs. He donated land and developed village playing fields, and he established a senior citizen’s home for the village elderly, among other charities.

However, in 1995, due to unfavorable markets, DCP was sold to Colgate-Palmolive. To most Dominicans, it was quite a disappointment to see one of the island’s flagship companies move into foreign hands. But shareholders and employees benefited financially. Unfortunately, in November 2015, Colgate-Palmolive closed the DCP plant, and many critically needed jobs were lost. In 2018 though, through the initiative of Phillip’s son Ivor, the family-acquired DCP and have brought it back into production.

Meanwhile, recognizing the extreme vulnerability of small-scale local production, Phillip decided to diversify his businesses, moving into hotels and tourism. In 1989, he bought the struggling Fort Young Hotel. Over the years, Fort Young was expanded and transformed into the island’s pre-eminent, international hotel. Today, it forms the anchor of GEMS, the family’s hotel enterprises, managed by Phillip’s son Gregor.

Phillip’s contribution to the Dominican community goes well beyond rum and soap, and hotels and jobs. Phillip helped establish the National Development Foundation (NDFD) in 1981 to provide loans and technical assistance to small business. And in 1995, under Phillip’s initiative, the Elias Nassief Foundation was established, a charitable trust-fund for low-income families.

Among Dominica’s business class, Phillip Nassief is one of the few who has shown an effective understanding of and a deep commitment to development strategy and ethics: of learning and work, investment and regionalism, and of charity. In 1977, Phillip was awarded Dominica’s highest honor, the Dominica Award of Honor. In 2002, Caricom honored him as one of the Caribbean’s Leading Voices of the 20thCentury [2]. In 2004, Phillip was honored by the American Foundation of the University of the West Indies, as “among the luminaries of the past 100 years who have left their indelible mark on the Caribbean region and the world”[3].

Phillip was married to the Haitian-born artist, Gilda Thebaud. Their children Ivor, Gregor and Maroussia are successfully taking the family business into the 21st Century.

For his visionary leadership, his charity, and his exceptional contribution to Dominica’s economic and social development, DAAS [Dominica Academy of Arts and Sciences] honors Phillip Nassief.

