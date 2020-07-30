Physical Planning Division investigates contamination of Layou River (with video)

The Physical Planning Division is investigating what appears to be seepage of oil into the Layou River which has left residents of the area concerned.
Chief Physical Planner at the Physical Planning Division, Dr. Genora Joseph, said in a statement, that On Thursday 23rd, July, the Division received a report from villagers of Layou that there had been contamination of the Layou River. She said there were also allegations that the contamination originated from the asphalt plant situated in Layou.
Dr. Joseph said that a visit to the Layou river by her and two officers of the Physical Planning Division revealed that there was a dark, oily liquid floating on the vegetative area of the river close to the river mouth and some deposits of oil on the river banks.
“So, in keeping with the complaints that we received from members of the public we proceeded thereafter to investigate the Asphalt Plant [loacted in the area] for any signs of leakage of material from that plant,” Joseph explained…we found no evidence of leakage from the plant; we also investigated the perimeter of the plant and the river area in the immediate vicinity of the asphalt plant and in all those investigations, we found no evidence of leakage of bituminous material from the plant.”
Dr. Joseph said that in the interest of ensuring that the investigation of such matters is thorough, the Physical Planning Division liaises with the various agencies responsible for maintaining good environmental conditions in Dominica including the Environmental Health Department.
“Our inquiries on this matter are very much ongoing; they are very much in the early stages. We are looking to ascertain what is the material that was in the river, the type of oil that was in the river with a great level certainty so that we can identify where it originated and how it came to be in the river,” she said.
Joseph also pointed out that in Layou there are several developments ongoing and members of the Division are keeping an open mind in terms of the likely sources of contamination in Layou.
“We are also considering the possibility that the leak could have originated from heavy equipment operating in the area,” she stated.
The physical planning official gave the assurance her department intends to be very thorough in investigating the type of contamination and the source of contamination in the Layou River and urged members of the public who witness any indiscriminate dumping of contaminants in the river, to report these matters to the Physical Planning Divison or relevant agencies such as the Environmental Health Department.
“We take all these matters seriously and we will investigate these matters.” Dr. Joseph insisted.
19 Comments
Bondye Senye. What on earth is going on here? This Doctor said alot of stuff yet said nothing on the matter. It’s a clear case of someone who is in a position but is afraid like a kitten..
But again, ain’t layou people and other Dominicans voted labor.? Welll tellll dem take what they get as the guy from Salisbury told Gen baweee..
Honestly, Doc, you are a gooood person who went to big university, please give up that job, it’s not worth it.. What a pity.
You seee it’s great to bring young folks on board, but with Skerritt they are muzzled.
Same thing for the young ministers in the government, they all fraid Skerritt.
Dominica is a sad and lost society period..
That so called doctor is mad!
Could it be her title of doctor is equivalent to that of Roosevelt Skerrit, bought from some none-accredited institution, or some pseudo institution?
If someone reported that there is a visible substance in the river which obviously is a contaminant; be it oil, asphalt or whatsoever substance it may be!
If it is visible the appropriate action to take would be to immediately move to contain the spreed, and clean-up the substance, secondly analyze it in order to figure out if it is hazardous deadly; and figure out a treatment of people whom might come into contact with such chemical; if treatment is needed.
Rather than look into the issue; she counts it an alleged not true. She considers the report an allegation.
Woman whoever you are you; are as ignorant as can be!
An allegation is:
A claim or assertion that someone has done something illegal or wrong, typically one made without proof!
She has called the reporter a liar!
Physical planning does not have any investigation conducting in regards to the chemicals that was found in the river. firstly they do not have the knowledge of whatever chemical that is in the water.
secondly, there should never be such facility constructed near a large river. if there is an accident and a spill occurs for the amount of things that will be implicated.
Just like you cannot put a fowl or pig house near a water source the same should be done for him. but no he running the country. smh. dominica really not a real place
At a World Rivers Day planning meeting held in Rosalie Retreat Centre, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 it was decided that River Advocates should strongly commend the indiscriminate dumping of waste oil and other pollutants in the Layou River and all other Rivers and watersheds of D/ca.
Dr. Genora Joseph the Chief Physical Planner stated that her department and Team have begun an investigation into the recent recorded incident and that they will continue until it can be determined the source of this oil spill. How long did it take to begin the investigation? Is it healthy to eat the Fish caught in Layou? Will there be a Titiwi Fest on Sunday, 27 September?
It is reckless for a government touting Nature Island and Environment . To allow a company to erect a asphalt plant on the bank of a pristine area like the Layou river/ Valley you have a Gov’t full of people who care’s about their pockets and not the people’s well being.Oil in the river asphalt plant is right there them Gadakhan had time to cover his tract and he is given the freedom to do what he wants as long as he pays the piper.
Such serious and blatant pollution of the water ways and the source of this contamination remains unknown? This is ridiculous. Deploy the right people (the environment department) to investigate. For the well being of the residents of the area, I hope the source of this worrisome potential environmental disaster is found and swiftly eradicated.
According to the Mighty Sparrow “…and if she smile and she have open teet, don’t let she get away, is a bag a sugar…”
DNO, for the way you love to sensor peoples post I’m very disappointed that you allowed such an inappropriate comments. You people are confused……what a shame!
My heat breaks when I attempt to drive from my home in Layou Park to the sea. Once I cross the 11 Million Dollar Chinese Bridge to Nowhere, the amount of environmental destruction I encounter is stunning. This used to be one of the most beautiful and charming sections of Dominica. Now heavy equipment and foreign exploiters run things along river. The sand factory is a disgrace. The asphalt factory is a junkyard. The dredging close to the sea has ruined the Layou River ecology beyond recognition. I can’t help but wonder why Dominicans have so little regard for the incredible natural gifts that bless this island, and why they agree to blatantly sell them out to folks who couldn’t care less.
And no mention of testing of the oil to determine the grade? Also, why are they only emphasizing on the source of the “leakage” of the product? It could have been carried and dumped in the river by the polluter (s). Investigation should start with having a sample of the oil. We cannot afford to have Dominica polluted any more than it has been. Find the polluters and find them quick.
First of all did the minister of environmental health or chief EH officer give the planning department power to investigate suspected pollution? What is the responsibility of the ministry of health and environment and its officers? Also, who in there right mind approved such a facility near an environmentally sensitive receptor and what sort of variance is stipulated? Was the visit to tbe plant announced or unannounced? The river is not stagnant so i hope part of the visit included collection of samples. This PSH-phase seperating hydrocarbons are lighter than water so i would expect quick flow downstream except if the estuary effect of the river mouth is slowing flow and causing accumulation. Does the MOH conduct inspections at the facilities to include leak detection and spill and surface runoff control plans? What is the legal responsibility of the facility for reporting spill and waste disposal. Closed loop system does not equal spill proof especially with moving parts. Questions??
It is good that the resident’s concerns are being attended to. However, I would have thought that pollution falls under the remit of Environmental Health. This would then leave the Physical Planning Department free to attend to the urgent need of implementing a physical plan for Dominica.
For example: has the Physical Planning Department had any input whatsoever in the development of the current “Housing Revolution”?
I’ve been hearing about that so called oil spill since early last week….I wonder why it took you guys so long to visit? I personally think that de culprit could have used the time lapse to clean up his act before planning investigate.
So I guess there is no role for environmental health in this eh?
Dat area in layout to my mind is an environmental disaster ever since the dam broke. There’s not even a road through there….. government couldn’t care less about that area of layout…the river has been a mess since. Quarry people milking river sand.
De government doh care about the layout people
Could be oil to drill but who knows ?!! 🤷🏽♂️
Amen my brother. U are the most optimistic and intelligent person I listened to there so far. Instead all the rest is a load of downcouraging crap as usual. No one had the hopes to at least suhhest it may be natural oil from beneath the earth. First thought that came to my own mind
Joke that man? Physical planning refuse to investigate those many houses without proper plan Skerrit building there is contamination of river they will investigate. Don’t they know who is behind every contamination in Dominica?
Doc seems you were reading from a script . you’re saying what you were asked to say.
Whose idea was it to put an Asphalt Plant near, practically right on the river bank?! Just because there are no signs of leakage doesn’t mean it has never happened…
Kadarkan will buy you jus like larzar from the cigarete factory..wats your price doc…jus asking for kardakan