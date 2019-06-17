Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

Residents of Pichelin, which is part of the Petite Savanne constituency, were up in arms today because of their dissatisfaction with reported attempts to get the recently-declared Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for that constituency, Marva Williams, to step down.

Unconfirmed reports are that the DLP hierarchy has asked Williams to withdraw her candidacy to make way for the return of the current parliamentary representative, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, who was left out when prime minister Skerrit announced sweeping changes to his slate of candidates for the next general election, earlier this year.

The word is that the party has lost confidence in Williams’ ability to retain that seat which has been a DLP stronghold for the past 20 years and has asked Darroux to run again.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has not yet been able to independently confirm this information, however, reports are that Williams has been invited to meet with top DLP officials to discuss the matter and this has not gone down well with her and many of her fellow-villagers.

Several Pichelin residents took to the streets of the village today bearing placards and vociferously expressing their opposition to that move, shouting “No Marva, no vote!”.

The findings of an election poll conducted by the Caribbean Agency for Political Advancement (CAPA) indicate that The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) would probably not hold on to the ruling majority in the government of Dominica if elections were to be called today.

Below is a video of the protesters taken earlier today.