Plans afoot to develop basketball in Dominica

Athlete Commission Representative of the Dominica Basketball Amateur Association (DABA), Sawana Fabien has said that women are not forgotten in Dominica’s basketball and is committed to have an exclusive approach in developing basketball on island.

She spoke at a DABA press conference to highlight their 100 days mark as an executive body on July 6th 2019.

“In approaching 100 days, we are saying that women are not forgotten, DABA is committed to an exclusive approach to develop basketball in Dominica. Agreeably, we would say that women basketball has not been on the front burner for quite some time. However, we see the need to… include women’s basketball; not just as a buzz but something that embodies a women empowerment movement,” Fabian stated

She said the DABA also wants to engender holistic development in women basketballers.

“We want to empower female athletes fostering confidence, leadership and mental toughness at every level which is something we see fit as an executive. We want to place an emphasis on team building through workshop, cinemas, games, exercise…and community mobilizing,” Fabien said

She added, “We want to ensure that the basketball sport is not just about your physical ability but a holistic development for women. We have a strong role to play in society and there should be equal opportunities for both men and women in sports.”

Fabian said bringing back women in the programme will also bring back a sense of community and through team building, basketball can thrive in Dominica.

Meantime, General Secretary of DABA, Jerry Williams stated that 35 young players are training in the national youth basketball programme.

“One of the key things is our national youth basketball programme which we have commenced, we’ve had young players up to 35 in training. What we are doing is from time to time, we select the top 15 (players), the DABA official said. “There is a tournament this weekend in Martinique and so we would take that 15 players to that tournament to expose them… and put a measure in regards to their performance. This is a one-year tournament.”

He said for there will also be a basketball development pathway for the youth and coaches.

“In regards to the national youth programme, we have reached out to Mr. Terry Bertram who is based in Canada. He is willing to come down to put a youth basketball development path way, growing and developing basketball for three months [which starts] in September. The objective is to develop, plan, implement and monitor island wide basketball for children and young adults, age 11-30,” Williams said.

He went on to say, “Persons can attest that most of the time the coach’s main objective is to challenge the calls of the officials and not necessarily coach the game of basketball and so…for our young players to develop we need to coach our coaches. We cannot get away from it and one of the things we want to implement is at the leagues each team must have a certified coach. “

Other objectives of DABA programme includes increased participation, development of athletes and proactive building, among others.

Williams further stated that the Mackeson National Cup Playoff will run from July 10th to July 12th at the St. Joseph Basketball Court and the business league will commence during the first week in September.