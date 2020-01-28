Plans are underway to implement a Green Climate Fund readiness project

Plans are underway to implement a Green Climate Fund (GCF) Readiness Project for Dominica.

But before that can be done, a proactive integrated approach has been adopted to engage with key stakeholders, including civil society in a three-day workshop which is ongoing in Dominica.

The Green Climate Fund was set up as a requirement under the climate change convention and in that regard, a three-day workshop is organized by the Government of Dominica in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Facilitator and International NGO/CSO Climate Specialist, George de Bert Romilly said the is aim to better understand issues, risks and capacity”.

“We want to be able to identify what you see, what you understand being the greatest risk of climate change on a disaster-resilient point of view,” he said.

Adding: “We want to understand what your needs are and we want to design a project for you specifically civil society.”

Meantime, driven by the national vision of becoming the first climate resilient nation in the world, the Government of Dominica has secured technical assistance from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) under the “Readiness” programme.

Under this GCF Programme, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) serves as Dominica’s delivery partner for readiness support to assist in building the capacity of the National Designated Authority (NDA).

The workshop which officially commenced Monday, January 27th at the Prevost Cinemal is also aimed at discussing the outcomes of the civil society capacity assessment with members of civil society organizations, and undertaking a climate change risk assessment.