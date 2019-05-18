‘Play maker’ Pharaoh Cuffy comes ‘to help save’ Morne/Jaune Riviere Cyrique constituency

United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the next general election, Dr. Pharaoh Cuffy has told the people of the Morne/Jaune Riviere Cyrique Constituency that he has ventured into electoral politics “to help save” that constituency and Dominica by extension.

Dr. Cuffy was launched at a meeting of the UWP held at Grand Fond (which is a part Morne/Jaune Riviere Cyrique Constituency) on Friday night (17th May 2019).

“I am not a ‘Price is Right’ candidate,” he declared. “I am volunteering to help you. I want to make it clear that I have not been paid and I am doing this in the interest of the development of the community…I’m not for sale and cannot be bought.”

His remarks were in apparent reference to allegations that candidates of the Dominica Labour Party were paid to be on that party’s ticket.

Dr. Cuffy told his people that it was time to elevate themselves, time to look beyond their quarrels, time to look beyond their fights and daily struggles and political differences. He exhorted constituents that the time had come to look beyond political parties and look to country.

“It’s been 19 years, people; think deeply about that. Where are we going?” he asked.

Cuffy thanked constituents who he said, had been nagging him for months for a positive response to their call for him to represent them, because they saw potential in him.

The young medical doctor said his development plans for the Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique constituency include the construction a state-of-the-art health facility and more health personnel to provide the requisite services, the construction of a processing plant for agricultural produce, the completion of the Rosalie to Petite Soufriere road and the construction of a new road from Grand Fond to Ladaut. Cuffy is also promising to bring back youth skills training and adult education classes to his community and intends to resuscitate, in his constituency, some of Dominica’s traditional cultural dances which he maintains should be part of the country’s education curriculum.

Supporters of Dr. Cuffy vowed to be extremely vigilant for the upcoming election.

“We like the cat watching the cheese; we are not walking with our eyes closed,” said Washborne Cuffy, a former local government commissioner. “There will be no coco makak; this district is not up for grabs.”

Former UWP political leader and parliamentary representative for La Plaine, Ron Green highlighted Cuffy’s “strong leadership” and said he is convinced that the doctor is an excellent candidate who will bring great strength to the constituency and Dominica at large.

“Leadership is nothing without courage to seek excellence and speak the truth. Leadership is everything we have not seen for the last 19 years which has made us poorer and enriched a criminal few,” Green stated.

Party Leader Lennox Linton described Dr. Cuffy as “a play maker in the real sense of the word.”

He continued, “On the football field, you see him setting up plays, so that other people can score goals”.

He pointed to the candidate’s passion for young people and their development.

“You heard his passion for human development, his passion for ensuring people are able to earn a living, but more than that, they are able to live with dignity,” Linton noted.

Dr. Cuffy will run against DLP candidate, Greta Roberts, the daughter of Gertrude Roberts, a former UWP cabinet minister and parliamentary representative for the Morne/Jaune Riviere Cyrique Constituency.

On Sunday (May 19th, 2019), the UWP will present all of its 21 candidates for the next general election. The event will be held on the Bayfront in Roseau.

Meanwhile, also on Sunday, the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) will launch former high school principal and pastor’s wife Octavia “Teacher Bonnie” Alfred in Sikwi, Castle Bruce, as its candidate for that constituency.

The next general election is constitutionally due in May 2020; an election date is still to be announced.