‘Playing for Felix’ double header football action at Windsor Park Sports Stadium today

The Windsor Park Sports Stadium come alive today to host what is being described as an historic football match dubbed, ‘Playing for Felix’ to help raise funds for the Dominican radio personality, producer and cultural icon, Felix Henderson.

The event is being organized by Nature Boys Masters Football Team in collaboration with DBS Radio and the Dominica Football Association.

The first game will be held at 2:00PM and will feature De Oh My Finger Celebrities Vs the National Women Team while the second game will be played at 4:00PM with Team Niniput coming up against Team Nathtanoon.

“On Sunday we will be having a double header where the local celebrities of Dominica, people like Shelly, Benji, Kimara Hurtault, Sour Sour, Peter Prosper…we want to have that game for Felix,” Kenneth Esprit of Nature Island Masters Committee told state-owned DBS Radio.

Coach of the ‘Oh my Finger’ Celebrities, Delvin Esprit, expects the team to go all out in presenting a good match.

“I think we have a pretty good team,” he said. “We are going all out to play some good football…the celebrities are very excited about the game.”

Esprit invites the general public to show up in large numbers to support the cause.

There is no set admission fee but everyone is expected to make a financial contribution at the gate upon entry.

Henderson was a patient for some time at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital suffering from a heart condition and on July 25, he was flown to Martinique via helicopter to seek further medical attention.

Since then he has received financial assistance from various organizations and the general public, among others, to help with his medical bills.