‘Playing for Felix’ event raises over 9000 dollars

More than EC$9000.00 was raised for creole icon Felix Henderson, when thousands of patrons and football lovers gathered at Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS) on Sunday, October 11, 2020, to enjoy a friendly, fundraising, football doubleheader organized on his behalf.

The event dubbed, ‘Playing for Felix’, was organized by Nature Boys Masters Football Team in collaboration with the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation (DBS Radio) and the Dominica Football Association (DFA).

The first match between De Oh my finger celebrities team and the National women team paving the way for an exciting start to the afternoon’s activities.

The celebrities team featured players such as dancehall artist Colton T, members of Triple K International, Signal band, local calypsonians, Tasha P, Liam Sebastian, Peter Prosper, Curtis Mathew, among many others.

Several goals were scored in that match, many of which were disallowed due infringements but in the end, despite the valiant efforts of celebrity goal keeper Sour Sour, the Women National Team prevailed, winning on penalty kicks.

In match number two, team Naf tah noon triumphed over team Niniput, two goals to one. Earl White scored the opening goal for the champions while Edgar Peltier equalized for team Niniput. The final goal came when Kenneth Esprit scored a crowd roaring free kick, which secured the win for team Naf tah noon.

At the end of the event, preliminary figures from contributions at the gate, revealed that just over four thousand dollars was raised, however, by time DBS manager, Cecil Joseph announced the final figure n Monday, that amount had soared $9135.30.

In thanking everyone involved, he noted the importance of supporting persons like Henderson who have made a significant contribution to the island.

“First of all in Dominica, we have to show gratitude, for someone’s work, someone’s worth, someone’s talent…therefore I am glad to know that we could have helped an individual who has really helped Dominica,” Joseph said. “Mr. Henderson did a lot as it pertains to the creole language and so we have seen the value and the growth of the creole language through his work. Now we have the World Creole Music Festival, we have the creole season, Creole Day, plus so much more and this is all out of the efforts of Mr Henderson and so many others.”

Joseph did not rule out the possibility of hosting other similar events to assist in the areas of education, persons with disabilities, and the less fortunate in society. He encouraged the various organizations and local businesses to provide the support when called upon.

Commenting on the initiative, President of the DFA Glen Etienne stated, “Overall, I believe it was a very good event, we all know the occasion of this event was for Felix Henderson and events like that we have to show our support. I want to thank the patrons for coming out to a wonderful event. I think Felix would be happy. I think it is something which was well deserved in terms of his spirit, ability and his work for Dominica and maybe we should do it more often to help people when they need assistance of that kind.”

Henderson who had to be flown to Martinique for medical treatment for a heart condition, and who continues to fight for his life, expressed gratitude to the patrons and players for what he says is an “overwhelming show of support.”

“To hear the quality of players and the names of persons that I respect in football over the years, it is just so exciting . I want to say a huge thank you to all of you who decided to play for Felix, the organizers and those who turned out to support the cause. Thank you for remembering me,” he said.

Persons who are still willing to assist Henderson financially can make their contribution at the DBS office on Victoria St, Roseau.