PM not satisfied with replacement for Ross University

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has stated that his government is not ruling out the option of terminating their relationship with a new medical school which is intended to replace Ross University in Portsmouth.

In 2019, Ross University departed Dominica for Barbados after 40 years and took with it, a significant chunk of the island’s GDP.

In a recent announcement, the Dominica University & School of Medicine (DUSM) revealed that it had commenced classes for the Doctor of Medicine (M.D) degree on November 25, 2020.

The University also mentioned plans for the earlier commencement of face to face, on the island but said that classes had to be postponed due to health and safety considerations and the consequent restrictions on international travel brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As is the case with all the international offshore medical schools operating in the Caribbean, classes are being conducted temporarily online. The management of the university is closely monitoring the progress being made regionally and internationally in bringing the pandemic under control, and is hopeful for a turnaround by January 2021, allowing students to begin joining the school on island,” the University disclosed.

Professor Stanley White, Founding Dean of DUSM said, “It is very satisfying to see the efforts of our teams working internationally to secure this first cohort of students, and to facilitate them starting their journey to becoming a physician. The whole campus team is excited and is very much looking forward to welcoming our students to Dominica in January”.

Dr. White said the campus is gearing up to welcome the first cohort of external students as soon as it becomes feasible to do so.

“Our campus operations, housekeeping and security teams have been very busy rehabilitating key areas of the campus required to begin classes with students in person,” he explained.

In addition to medicine, the DUSM revealed that it is also offering degree programs in Nursing and Pharmacy. Also included in the university’s development programme, are courses in Forensic Science and Medical Marijuana.

The University said scholarships and discounts are available to Dominican students desirous of pursuing careers in any of the medical disciplines on offer and urged interested persons to apply at the earliest.

However, contrary to this announcement, Prime Minister Skerrit said on the most recent edition of his Sunday talk show that the government has had “some issues” with the investor in terms of the approach that has been taken in the past.

“…I have raised those concerns with him and his company. I am not quite satisfied that they have addressed those concerns even if they have started classes online. So I am not ruling out as I’ve said before…the government terminating its relationship with this group,” Skerrit remarked.

According to the Prime Minister, his government is currently in discussions with another group as they have given DUSM a timeline to address their concerns.

“We have seen some progress on their part but not to the extent that the government would wish and of course we gave them some leeway because we understand that all schools have been affected by COVID-19,” Skerrit stated.

He added, “So there have been certain challenges in terms of their movement towards the realization of certain targets but I still believe that they could have done a bit more in some other areas that are critical to the setting up of the medical school.”

The Prime Minister said his Cabinet will make a decision on this sooner rather than later and provide an opportunity for the second group to demonstrate its capacity and ability of the establishment of a school in Portsmouth.