PM reports 12 active COVID-19 cases in Dominica

Dominica now has 12 active Covid-19 cases.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the disclosure during a live interview on State-Owned DBS Radio earlier today.
“As of this morning, we have 12 active cases in the country and every one of these active cases is at the isolation unit in Portsmouth and we continue to provide the necessary support in ensuring that the protocols and guidelines that are required to help our country fight Covid-19 continue to be in place,” he said.
According to him, the government obviously has its role to play and so do the citizens and residents of Dominica.
He highlighted the importance of the wearing of masks, physical distancing, where possible, and hand-sanitizing.
“And we have to continue to do this,” Skerrit advised. “Based on what the experts are saying, this helps in fighting the spread of Covid-19.”
He said with the new developments in the larger countries and even within the region one can anticipate that Covid-19 is going to be here for some time.
“We have to continue budget for it, we have to continue to plan and evaluate our plans, review systems that we have put in place to ensure that as far as practically possible we can mitigate against the risk where Covid-19 is concerned,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated. “Of course the more we have to deal with COVID, is the more expensive it becomes…”
He pointed out that the health and safety of citizens in the current situation is paramount.
“We have to continue dealing with it. Of course, it’s going to continue to affect tourism, because people are not prepared to travel in the numbers that they would like to because of all the restrictions from their own countries and of course within the region,” the Prime Minister noted.
16 Comments
I appreciate the comments @Waiting and the truthful response of DNO.
In any country where the government restricts the regular media to public information, that government is usually corrupt; poverty is rampant in the country; the ministers of government are filthy rich and the citizens are submissive and docile because they are afraid to fall out of favor with their rulers. They don’t want to lose the little crumbs that they get.
This grossly, inept regime tries their endeavor best to control the narrative on everything. They do it in education, healthcare, CBI program, the finances of the state, etcetera.
The media outlets and journalists must grow a spine. A brave man dies once but a coward dies many times. No pain no gain.
This HAM & TURKEY regime is a wet blanket on Dominicans in these cold economic times. The people aspire for much better than that. They need to be given an opportunity to earn to buy their own.
I’m so tired of that doom pm and da people still put him back there do like USA vote him out but they will not cause the like hand out I would like to know why someone can’t go in a empty house they have than going in skerrit them dirty quarantine houses and watching dirty view of unfinished houses it’s a disgrace all I seeing is a money making but I think the people that have there own houses should stop paying that’s holding someone against there will shame shame shame on all you
what a damn Hypocrite ! coming on program wearing masked ,pretending to care about citizens but allowed huge gatherings on river bank (lighting) without masks.
This so called PM can not even manage a few coherent sentences. His statements in most instances don’t make any sense at all. He is not in control of this virus. Watch this space.
I am a laborites but at this time I don’t have any confidence in or the government because PM has too much trouble to worry about too much weight hanging around his neck. So my suggestion to PM is to resign and allow someone else to take over the leadership and governance of the country, so he could be more relaxed to get some good US attorneys to help him carry the heavy load he has carrying.
Remember at the start of the pandemic our government was able to donate 10 thousands masks to China (https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/homepage-carousel/dominica-government-to-donate-face-masks-to-china/). Yet our government has not seen it fit to donate any mask to the less fortunate amongst us. This government lead by Roosevelt skerrit has repeatedly demonstrated that foreign interest is more important than local yet he claims to care what a joke. We ought to pay closer attention to what is happening with us.
Where is the journalism here? Where are the questions investigating the origin of these cases? You guys provide more in depth information for Saint Lucia than you do for Dominica. It’s time for the Dominican media to start playing a more aggressive fact finding role. A truly engaged media is critical to any democracy.
ADMIN: Journalists are reaching out for the information from the authorities but we are not given the basic access that the media receives in other territories.
For example, Dominica is the only country in the OECS that regularly does not invite media and does not take questions at COVID press briefings – with the exception of the first covid briefing where just two members of the media attended.
To Admin: You have made some serious allegations against the Government regarding access to information compared to other countries. Where are your basic tool of Journalism, investigating, going to the ground in the trenches that is where you find info to report. Dominica with a small population you mean you need the Government to provide you with info to report. Do you really need the Government to give you info wow, plus most of what the Government put out is PR work to make them look good.
ADMIN: You call them allegations we call them facts – plainly and directly stated.
About reporting on COVID, the media has been asked by the authorities, quite appropriately, to let them be the disseminators of information on COVID cases and related statistics rather than to report on “rumours” or from outside sources. This is the standard practice in the OECS (and most countries for that matter).
If you don’t don’t want to take our word for it then you can look up each country for yourself. The information is free and available online to everyone.
Questioning the PM of Dominica equals withdrawal of privileges and finances. All you wake up, wake up before it’s to late!!!!!!
Admin, I sincerely appreciate the dilemma that many members of the media face in Dominica at this time. It is truly sad and dangerous for us to continue along this path. However, it is important that journalists seek answers to pertinent questions. After reporting on the statement of the PM, follow up with your own questions to the relevant health authorities. If they do not provide answers – put that on record. Let the public know that you asked important questions and our authorities provided “no comment”. This too is newsworthy.
Roosevelt Skerrit reminds me of a two year old child with a coloring book and a pack of crayons. At that age the child’s motor skills are weak and his eye-hand coordination is not fully developed. Therefore he colors outside the lines and have the pages messy. Mr. Sherrie has messed up the entire country as a toddler does to the coloring book.
These are the objective facts. Under the Skerrit-DLP led authoritarian regime:-The ECONOMY- permanently damaged; Small and medium size BUSINESSES – eternally vanquished; POVERTY- ubiquitous and entrenched; CORRUPTION -ever present; POLITICAL DIVISION – at its worst.
Let’s all hope that the COVID 19 VACCINES are efficacious and reach Dominica before Skerrit and his slavish cabinet of figureheads exacerbate the present situation.
You accuse The PM of colouring outside the lines making the pages messy. Have you examined your so called objective facts. Do you think you are the only one living in Dominica. Why are you making your own facts, do you think that your so called objective facts can alter the reality of what is happening in the Country. Have a happy new year.
Good Commentary and exposure Sapphire on this matter. We ought to be alert at all times to monitor and request accountability and transparency froas it relates to the abuse and misuse of our States funds.
This is a devious and deliberate mismanagement of our limited resources. This has been going now over 20 years. We need these politicians in government OUT and to account for our States funds and resources. Dominicans wake up please. Our Nature Isle Dominica is in a state of poverty begging, lack of growth in our economy and our families and farmers and Children are unemployment whereas some are invited to the 5th Floor to receive Deception money from failed Incompetent Skerrit who has ruined our economy, our agriculture and rural areas of Dominica where our people suffer in poverty. As a result our economy, agriculture and our young people and struggling as parents and families are lost to what tomorrow brings.
We must get rid of that fake Labour Immature Skerrit & government.
It is a New Year, is this the narrative you a spinning again, wow.
Christmas Entrants or what? Hopefully, it is not home grown.