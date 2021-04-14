PM says bus drivers protest was not justified and may have been politically motivated

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has labelled recent protest actions by bus drivers as unjustified while indicating that his Government has put several offers on the table to help them enhance their trade.
On Monday April 12, 2021, the bus operators gathered in Massacre and embarked on a “go-slow” protest, demanding a proper stimulus package, which left commuters stranded and caused a major traffic jam.
Speaking to the host of the Heng radio programme this morning, Skerrit disclosed that he, along with other Government officials, recently met with the bus drivers and assured them that additional support would be provided.
According to the prime minister, he relayed to the bus drivers that assistance would only be provided to those who rely on income from the buses to meet their monthly expenses, as opposed to private or public servants who contract people to operate their buses.
“I said to them if the government has limited resources, it is important for you to assist the government in differentiating the different categories so that when we decide how much we’re giving, we know who to give first and who needs to get first so that we do not have a situation where we give out money and people who don’t rely on bus income for their daily bread get, and the man who is driving the bus for his daily bread cannot take home something for his family,” he said.
Skerrit said that an application form has since been drafted and distributed to the various bus drivers to complete, and the Government has since been reviewing those forms.
“At the meeting on Wednesday, I directed the minister of national security to make contact with the various representatives to seek to finalize our discussion so that we could give them an indication of what kind of support the government is able to give to them now,” he said. “When the minister called, the representative said that he was unable to attend, and did not give an alternative date.”
The prime minister is also contending that those involved in the protest are simply playing politics and their actions were largely motivated by United Worker Party (UWP) operatives.
“I met with a couple of them a few weeks ago who I know are solid UWP supporters but to me, that’s beside the point. I saw these guys as Dominican who needed some type of support and who needed to speak to their prime Minister..” Skerrit stated. “There’s a silly guy they call Lang Sal from Scottshead, Shy Guy, another guy from Mahaut, guys from Canefield, Stock farm, all of whom I know are solid UWP supporters and I engaged them because I was looking to help Dominicans.”
While he acknowledged that every citizen has the right to protest, he says they should not obstruct others in the process and they should be honest about what has been offered by the Government.
According to the Prime Minister, his government was prepared to provide those primarily dependent on the bus trade with incentives such as the waiver on import duties and excise tax, assistance with their registration and license fees, an additional 1.1 million at the Aid bank, access to the 27 million at the financial institution for small and micro-businesses and an extended six months grace period.
He told the radio show hosts that he was utterly perplexed and dumbfounded by the actions taken by the bus drivers as his overall idea has always been to not only address their present-day challenge but to put new structures in place which would further enhance their trade.
“While we are committed to assisting them, people must not believe they can go and do these things and I will run and tell [them] come look a cheque,” the prime minister said. “That’s not how I operate; they should use a different strategy. Not because you see this happening in other countries, you can believe it will happen here, not under the leadership of Roosevelt Skerrit.”
He said he has also advised the bus drivers to create an association that will enable them to better negotiate matters relating to their sector.
73 Comments
Whilst I won’t deny people’s right to protest …I feel like the timing of the whole thing it just…really makes us look like very selfish people.
I felt so ashamed turning on the radio and actually hearing Dominicans in protest suggesting that we take the resources used to help St Vincent Volcano refugees and use it on ourselves instead !
Can you imagine, if people in our sister islands reacted this selfishly when Hurricane Maria struck us ?
Can you imagine if just days after Maria, ppl in the other islands protested and told their Govt, use the money on them instead and don’t help the Dominicans ?
I am very disappointed with my prime minister Skerrit, having to sit down with these swines so-called bus drivers after their bad behaviour this week conniving with heartless black heart man UWP leaders sneaky and up to no good, some bus drivers are ignorant they cannot run a proper business nor book keeping nothing at all. Pm Skerrit should not give them bus drivers a single penny because next time they will be doing worse than they did the deceitful opposition leader will use them as weapon to inflict physical damages watch this space trouble ahead!!!
@Man bites dog, you stand alone in your myopic view. Truth is the horse has bolted from the stable and the patriotic bus drivers are going to get some financial relief for Skerritt. Attaboy.
Sir
With all due respect to you I think its best you condemn the hooligan behavior of the police offers who brutally assaulted the bus driver in plane sight. If you don’t condemn this behavior, you will be sorry for what will come to you. Humble yourself and stop making ever real issue of the people a political one. Be real!!! The bus drivers are really suffering!!! Both red and blue.
Rubbish that so-called protest was politically motivated by black heart man Lennox Linton, I rest my case.
It was politically motivated. No shocker there.
We don’t understand this illiterate script above by this confused, out of touch and who it appears may lack knowledge in the process of management and accountability.
Our people, All Bus drivers have that RIGHT as dedicated Bus Drivers has that fundamental Rights to openly present their intolerance of this on-going matter relating to our honour and dedication in the interest of our people in need daily of effective service in politely and meaningfully in ensuring that our passengers as hard working people need the transport service to be functioning and operating on time in our interest as passengers and Dedicated trusted hard working people on the move to enjoy our jobs and interest to maintain the on-going efforts of our Economy that our people are well fed and our children are well taken care of. Be reminded that at all times Education is the foundation and in politics we appreciate the decency and respect and no Bobolistic deception in our Government. Amen!
Our prayers are…
@Viewsexpressed, You would never in your life understand common sense it’s something to do with that so-called Workers clowns DNA a barrel of crabs.
It was economically motivated. Because is not bus drivers in support of uwp alone that was there. It had some of those same bus drivers that does drive for SLP during elections time there. That protest wasnt about UWP or DLP. it was about economic assistance for the public transportation sector. The opposition is aware of the economic state of the island, so why not support the cry for a stimulus which has already been awarded to Dominicans by international donors. In turn, YOUR government disperses it as a loan to the people, as if it is their money to make a profit on. The bus drivers say no! they are already under economic hardship, they CANNOT take any /more loans. what they need is a stimulus package to help them stay afloat in addition to lower gas prices. This will not only benefit them, but it will benefity YOU and ME and every Dominican if gas prices were lowered woudnt it? everything in society is political, especially economics. Ask Charles Savarin.
The Eastern Caribbean region has the absolute worst leaders in elective politics EVER. I heard one from Grenada referring to members of the opposition as cockroaches; another in Antigua thinks that females from St. Vincent are sex objects; one from St. Vincent was accused by two women of rape; the one right here anyone can clearly tell that he was not the valedictorian of his class.
These leaders have plunged the Caribbean into a region of indebtedness, high crime, low productivity, political tribalism and hopelessness.
You are wrong on Dis one, Prime Minister Skerrit. had they been DLP supporters, the whole scenario would have been totally different. Are you saying that the Police would have acted differently? you are imprecise Sir for signaling the UWP street soldiers. As Leader of the Country, your impartiality should be paramount in the midst of the ongoing political narrative. Dis is the meaning of the word “SILLY”,:/ having or showing a lack of common sense or judgement; absurd and foolish. is Mr Skerrit referring to his fellow Dominicans in this manner, because their point of view does not match His reality? immoral political Darkness might be on its way into enveloping Man made Nature Island. History it seems is repeating itself, We may be seeing a new era Eric Gairy, some of the signs, language, and actions tend to mirror. Dominica have had their share of Monocrats, but the will of the People always tend to come through, its like the Sufriere Volcano, always Generational.
What Disgusting flabagasted Insulting thoughts. Your sense of decorum has obviously been openly Stained and that our Decent people have no time to accommodate your political blind Stench. Please Keep this stench to yourself and your incompetent DLP and your failed questionable Bobolistic deceitful Labour government Leadership. After 20 long years, please tell us what is it of substance and Development that you failed Skerrit and Failed questionable Labour government has prolifically done to elevate our poor people, struggling families, farmers and young people. Skerrit this Fake Red Bobol Clinic is discriminatary and politically Disgusting and shameful. You do this because you talk alot of BS the reason why you have failed and killed our agriculture, economy and no jobs for our aching unemployed young people. Stop providing deceitfull handouts for poor people and their families for fame. It’s time Get Out!
We welcome Our loyal decent prestigious Hon. Lennox LINTON as Prime…
Skerrit starting to come like them White slave masters, brutalizing black people unapologetically.
After all what happen dere, not even a mention about dem police and their wickedness? Really PM? You that is the Dominican leader and that’s your attitude towards your people? You planting seeds of rebellion in Dominica!
Even going as far as to mention UWP supporters, what that have to do with UWP? Like you obsessed with workers, even when they have nothing to do with it you trying to involve them!
When it was to hand out little envelopes to block boys and bike boys for them to come and vroom vroom their bikes during elections you could do it. But when is to give a little cool out cause bus drivers were carrying 4 people down from Possie during covid you cannot do it. Lemme tell you the secret, if you want a cool out just go with a business plan, I myself want to see what business plan them bike boys submit .lol
hehehehehehe..Who else find Skerrit take long to say that?..lolz.
PM, nobody Birth Certificate say Workers/Labourite. You do not choose to engage them inspite of they being Workers, Aren’t you PM for all. Again, I think Skerrit needs good advise on how to speak as a leader and not be slinging maypuis like a famme daybah!
Does Skerrit really believe that all his ways are perfect? So much so that any citizen that challenges his prose or decisions just must be a devout UWP? Naaah man Skerrit. Don’t miss all the signs bro..#wakey #wakey to the cries of your people. All see and feel the pains from your erratic approach to Governance.
Only the indolent, ignorant and proud ignore signs of their own demise.
Same thing he and Darroux said when Nurses were protesting. #sick!
The hungry blue bugs,led by Ibo France and Viewsexpressed are now BEGGING FOR JUMBIE MONEY.
DNO what is going on how is it when I pressed reply several times I couldn’t get into reply while you giving UWP followers to puke vomit all over your site, I am just asking not criticizing OK?
ADMIN: This issue of not being able to reply to specific comments has since been rectified and affected all commenters – we received reports from UWP supporters as well.
You should now be able reply to comments with no issue.
This man really needs to come off his high horse. So its ok for you to rob the treasury of 64K a month for you to live like a king, but others have to kiss your tail to receive assistance?
There are Dominican born Americans,living in Washington DC and Maryland Conspiring to overthrow Skerrit’s Government.Matt,Blue Blue,Brian,Blessings say what they want,when they want.about Skerrit.Skerrit is doing nothing about it and these BLUE BUGS call Skerrit a Dictator.Any other Dictator would make these coonu disappear.
Agreed. That is so true. Smh!
The Government should not give these bus drivers a dime.I support the police.POLICE BRUTALITY my A.Look what the BLUE VAGABONDS did to the Police in Salisbury.Look what they did to them in Marigot.On February 7 th 2017 the BLUE CRIMINALS embarrassed the Police.Ask Nicholas Andropov George about Police Brutality.Ask the brother of Jonathan Y St Jean,BUTCHER about Police Brutality,they are supporters of UWP and former Police Officers.Ask also about the FIRING of Commissioner Blanchard his Deputy and 6 other Police Officers.Police Brutality and Victimization my A.These truth DNO does not post.
@Lin Clown, consider this, in the past people including teachers flogged children and society accepted it. There was even talk that if you love a woman you had to beat her. Now we know how wrong these things were, however we can’t go back and undo them. So to point to things which happened in the past, which we now know we’re wrong, to try and justify the beating the police gave to the bus driver in the age of cell phones and the internet is just ludicrous and ignorant.
Let’s look at the bigger picture. So bus drivers decide to protest and the real issue is, the Skerrit police force / army (some were dressed in combat fatigue and long machine guns like in a war zone) and according to videos circulating, the police grabbed a bus, kicked him, punched him, put him on the ground with a out six soldiers trying to choke him, similar to what we see during the George Floyd fiasco which gave birth to the Black lives matter, and somehow neither PM Skerrit , the national security minister, the Police leadership or any government minister has condemn the actions of the police. And even worse none of the officers have been put off duty? PM is that a sign that this is the type of thing you justify? Man I can only see our evil government when I read this passage: 2 Tim. 3″13 “But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived”. PM I see you all over this passage.
Blame yourself skerrit stop the hand out create jobs I guess you like to see them coming in front of you to beg pm create jobs jobs jobs
The vast majority of Dominicans will always remain dirt poor while Skerrit and his immediate family remain filthy rich.
He (Skerrit) hogs the financial resources of the country for himself and his foreign fat cats and gives Dominicans pittance. What is most dumbfounding about this is that Dominicans have sat back for seventeen years and allow this one man to reign economic terror on them. Skerrit, in my opinion, is an ECONOMIC TERRORIST.
From his statements one can easily detect the arrogance, condescension, ugliness, disrespect emanating directly from this man’s perverted, small mind.
Dominicans are BIG on TALK hut small on ACTION.
The Takeaway here is once you disagree with something or you don’t like something you’re immediately a member of the opposition and you dont like “Roosvelt Skerrit” and you have to “suck salt”
Then they will say everything is politicized for the opposition. These guys are dillusional. Whats good for the goose is good for the gander. So what if their cry was supported by the opposition? they have the freedom to do that. Stop crying and playing victim on one hand, then playing like is you that have all the cards on the other hand.
Many of the Bus drivers are DLP supporters. Elections times is some of those same bus drivers that protesting for assistance to their LIVLIHOOD that driving DLP supporters all over the island every weekend. What they like to do is politicize everything that goes against them, especially if the opposition supports the cause. the issue is that the cost of living far outweight the money that people are paid here. Bus drivers know that international donors have GIVEN dominica money for its people and those in current government are not forthcoming with it for the sectors. Bus drivers feel that they cannot continue to operate under covid protocalls and make a profit, they need assistance. is not about RED or BLUE. is about providing a reasonable way to make a living and support your family. Any decet human being would want that for themselves. The PM is very very petty. I know is vielle case he come out but country people stop act like country people long ago from what i understood.
The Pm’s tone is rude and disrespectful. – “I met with a couple of them a few weeks ago who I know are solid UWP supporters but to me, that’s beside the point. I saw these guys as Dominican who needed some type of support and who needed to speak to their prime Minister..” Skerrit stated. “There’s a silly guy they call Lang Sal from Scottshead, Shy Guy, another guy from Mahaut, guys from Canefield, Stock farm, all of whom I know are solid UWP supporters and I engaged them because I was looking to help Dominicans.”
Same Shyguy he had on his talk show buddying up to him even wanted to make he and Shepee “tourism ambassadors” – (More nonsense because they was singing for their supper instead of pressing the man about the seriousness of government in addressing the deficiencies in the sector thatt have kept us back). Now why he had to meet with those that he know support UWP? WTH that have to do with the state of bus drivers across the island?
Prime minister Skerrit, should not be giving bus drivers any assistance let them go to the dragon leader of the opposition for help, that same monster will tell them I am OK you help yourselves.
As usual Man Dog. What is in your brain is coming out of your mouth-GARBAGE. You say the same gibberish every time. Are you allergic to learning anything of value?
Dogs The Pm really has you like a puppet on a string. When he says jump you say how hi right?
“There’s a silly guy they call Lang Sal from Scottshead, Shy Guy, another guy from Mahaut, guys from Canefield, Stock Farm…”
I have learnt to be wary of demeaning others. In a similar vein, Paul McCartney of Beatles fame once said:
“I used to think anyone doing anything weird was weird. Now I know that it is the people that call others weird that are weird.”
Denigrating people like that is cheap and does not become the leader of a country. To go by a nickname means that characters so honoured are well known in their community. It is usually a term of affection and has nothing to do with politics and most of these people are proud to have such a distinction. One thing they have in common is that they are all Dominicans with their rights protected under one constitution. They are also united under that constitution and Skrit would do well to remember that if you want peoples respect you should set an example and treat them with respect and decency also instead of dictating to them.
Some bus drivers will get money and some will not.
Bus drivers will be looking at other bus drivers with suspicion.
They will not trust each other thereby never uniting to cause another demonstration.
Divide and Rule. Problem solved in favor of Skerrit.
That’s how Skerrit has managed to keep in power for almost 20 years now. Only united we can take him of his high horse and kick him out of our country…
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha Vere Tere, you having a laugh I always wondered why you lots called clowns.
Divide er imperative (divide and rule). It works every time.
Sounds like to me, the fake doctor wants to decide when citizens grievances are appropriate. His utterance reflects someone who only sees things through the lens of divide and rule since he can’t separate politics from bread and butter and survival by citizens. The fact of the matter is that the double doctorate dude is surprised that some who he thought he had bought with his largesse were making him look bad so he went on the offensive. However this issue is not about you, Sir. This successful protest action has brought the little dictator down one notch. He has been humbled and because the travelling public were affected immensely, Skerritt will be forced to eat humble pie and cave to the demands of the bus drivers and others who haven’t been respected by the regime. Wheel and come again, Skerritt.
Skerrit your days are numbered. After One time is another. Nothing is more political Than you living big and mighty at the mercy of poor people.
Continue that path and we Will See how it all ends.
His days are always numbered and on election day he stays put. Isn’t that strange? Have you ever checked your days are numbered? Do that instead. Maybe you might change your mindset. Skerrit is going no where. He is here to stay.
Skerrit you are a destructive force when you seek to identify which bus drivers are UWP!!!! Look who’s being political now Skerrit!!!
You just don’t get it!!!
YOU BRING DE PROBLEM RIGHT TO YOUR DOORSTEP!
You even refer to people as silly!
You told dem if they protest that would be their issue now you talking about being perplexed and dumbfounded…. what a load!!!!! A PM for over 15 years wi!!!!
What perplexed you was de domino effect of the successful bus drivers go slow!!!! It actually put de west coast at a standstill….. you see power Skerrit!!!
You see pressure Skerrit!!!
I know you feel it yesterday!!
Ultimately your tongue can’t be trusted!!!
Even in the ham distribution which u said that each household would have to get… i didnt see that at all… so it leaves me to wonder where the all shall eat slogan has gone… cause it is clearly some shall eat… and is either ur laborite which makes u eligible to eat or a non supporter which would deprive you from being a benefactor of any good time or assistance from the government…. imagine to get an acting in the government service or an appointment they want to know what party u support.. even to join specific branches of the police they wanna know if ur a party supporter.. imagine thats a question thats put forward to individuals.. sigh…. so once the pm is challenged its uwp n politics… all i see is a state of victimization… if u red u score if not u dont…
It seems once the pm is challenged it is uwp doing so… seems uwp supporters are the only ones rain is failing on their roofs.. considering you could actually label the persons that you met with as uwp supporters i dont believe that u gave a proposal rather than “i will get back to you to see what i can do”… and you also know the laborites can just walk up the steps and get a cheque… we know so because the distribution of the houses are very one sided… is there a criteria as to how persons acquire ownership to leave in those apartments? I doubt … cause from what i see there are persons living in shambles and some persons have 2 and 3 households getting apartment even if after the government(labor party) did fix there parents dwelling homes… so just knowing this makes me have lil faith in u mister pm… so bias and one sided… be more transparent and mayb then ill believe u… and ur supporters must stop labeling ppl that they dont know of there alliance..
Man go to hell .. sacray criminel
That would be difficult to do busman because it seems mister in hell already. I mean, where can he go in our little country without bodyguard then with nobody to trust and paranoid everybody after his job. No, mister with all his money is in hell already
13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived 2 Tim 3:13
All that Skerrit can do is destroy the country, talk crap like a drunk man and try to blame the opposition for his own mess he created. To say he will elayed to the bus drivers that assistance would only be provided to those who rely on income…. Skerrit both bus owners and bus drivers are affected by vivid 19 whether they have other source of income or not. Is this your way of telling bus owners who have other source of income that they are too free and as a result you can’t control their vote? You just want to make sure you put all Dominicans on their knees so they could all beg you you wicked and evil man
“I said to them if the government has limited resources, it is important for you to assist the government in differentiating the different categories so that when we decide how much we’re giving…” (Skerrit)
Is that so Mr. Skerrit? How come the government’s resources are unlimited when it comes to your $30,000+ mansion rental? Luckily for you I am willing to assist, there is absolutely no need for a Prime Minister of Dominica in these trying times to rent such an expensive house. It is borderline criminal to do such a thing.
I can see where the prime minister is coming from… If he did put forward a plan for them and the bus drivers did not push forward into it then this is a two way issue.
However I think the best option here is not to put the bus men into going to take loans to add more debt on their already debt. But to make things easier for them. And to make things easier I think the gas prices need to be made low for them since is gas they will be using on a regular basis for their bus. They don’t need loans or cheque. Cheque are temporary after it’s done then what? Lower the gas prices and the bus men will be happy and their money they make on passenger will be more than enough. Because the money they make the gas taking it all! I have seen it. It’s a simple solution to solve. Bus men were not complaining before years ago when gas prices were low. This means that things are bad. Real bad.
Mr Skerrit, the best way to negate these actions by these private bus operators/drivers is to establish a public run transportation system which can run alongside the private operators, so when we have situations like this, the travelling public who rely on these guys to get to work, school, shopping etc. are not left inconvenienced. If these guys knew that the travelling public did not have to rely on them solely, then they would think long and hard before they undertook such unproductive actions. You are right not to give in to these guys demands. if they want to play politics and short-change themselves and their families, by all means, let them. If you give in to blackmail, there’s no telling what other ransom will be demanded. Stay strong.
@Eagle-Eyed “Mr. Skerrit, the best way to negate these actions by these private bus operators/drivers is to establish a public run transportation system”. I am with you
Dominicans cannot afford to wake up in the morning depending on a bus to take them to their duties to earn their daily bread, just to find out that they have no service and the bus drivers are blocking those who have their transportation to take them along their way–that is quite insensitive!
Some people are just too selfish and greedy, especially where it pertains to money. For the bus drivers it is “give me” or else, while there so many people who are less fortunate than them; those very persons are depending on their service, but what do they care about that?
If a public transit commission should be implemented in Dominica, and I pray that it will, those bus drivers will regret not being patient to wait for the compensation from the Government
Your mouth, Skerro, your mouth!!
You have become so predictable, nothing new. I am afraid that even an ascended Messiah is incapable of redeeming your errant and untruthful ways!!
HOTEP!
This is the talk of a immature guy. Calling the names of bus drivers who support opposition is typical of labour party style victimization. Not justified you say but no mention of police brutality on a peaceful citizen. Come on PM be fair.
Is it only me?or is there a problem with the PM statement? Despite the grandstanding that he is trying to help Dominicans. His decision seems based on assisting not the bus drivers but the bus owners. Common sense would suggest that the bus drivers would be in greatest need for help to take care of their families. In stead the PM’s focus is on the bus owners, not the drivers pulling the devil by its tail to make ends meet.
It is also disturbing that instead of recognising that the bus drivers had a reasonable grouse, he seeks to blame the decision to go public on politics. Mr PM every facet of public life is based on politics and so your decision to blame the protest on politics is tired and your love for naming individuals is childish and wreaks of intimidation and an attempt to silence the voice of the protest.
Well said 👏🏾 Why was UWP brought into it?
“I met with a couple of them a few weeks ago who I know are solid UWP supporters but to me, that’s beside the point.” Said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. Yet he goes on… “I saw these guys as Dominican who needed some type of support and who needed to speak to their Prime Minister. There’s a silly guy they call Lang Sal from Scottshead, Shy Guy, another guy from Mahaut, guys from Canefield, Stock farm, all of whom I know are solid UWP supporters and I engaged them because I was looking to help Dominicans.”
My God, if it was beside the point, you sure took some interest in identifying those bus drivers who are Labour supporters and those who are, in your opinion, UWP supporters! As Prime Minister of Dominica dealing with social welfare for Dominicans that should not be your modus operandi! But this is how Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his Labour Government works, remember “if you not red you dead”, said by Labour Party operatives after the worst category 5 hurricane…
Well if it’s “beside the point “ why mention it at all??? LIAR!
Sure enough Mr Skerrit, it is plain to see that protest have all the hall marks of that so-called Workers clowns party all over it, I could not believe this guys bus drivers do not have enough sense of letting UWP hooligans putting s**t in their heads my life this people cannot see the woods from the trees!
What Disgusting flabagasted Insulting thoughts. Your sense of decorum has obviously been openly Stained and that our Decent people have no time to accommodate your political blind Stench. Please Keep this stench to yourself and your incompetent DLP and your failed questionable Bobolistic deceitful Labour government Leadership. After 20 long years, please tell us what is it of substance and Development that you failed Skerrit and Failed questionable Labour government has prolifically done to elevate our poor people, struggling families, farmers and young people. Skerrit this Fake Red Bobol Clinic is discriminatary and politically Disgusting and shameful. You do this because you talk alot of BS the reason why you have failed and killed our agriculture, economy and no jobs for our aching unemployed young people. Stop providing deceitfull handouts for poor people and their families for fame. It’s time Get Out!
We welcome Our loyal decent prestigious Hon. Lennox LINTON as Prime…
The Prime minister is so accustomed to “giving out money” that he now cannot even distinguish or differentiate between genuine social support and “giving out money”. He should never have been in the business of “giving out money” in the first place!
“I said to them if the government has limited resources, it is important for you to assist the government in differentiating the different categories so that when we decide how much we’re giving, we know who to give first and who needs to get first so that we do not have a situation where we give out money and people who don’t rely on bus income for their daily bread get, and the man who is driving the bus for his daily bread cannot take home something for his family,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said. Welcome to Dominica, where the people get when the Prime Minister gives, who he chooses to give!
Skerrit, the Red Deceptive Clinic Has been a shameful phenomenon upon we the people of Dominica, and the Drivers protest Has been seen rewarding. You as Prime Minister of our beloved country appears to have failed and we see flamboyant pappyshow action to appease your blind Loyalist as our people all over the country are in deep poverty, where no jobs are ongoing and you sit comfortably on the Top Fifth Floor operating this Red Clinic Bobol to our Suffering unemployed families and people in dire need of on going jobs and your office and nature of your performance is to attract our people to begging and climb the stairs To your Fifth Floor to receive States funds through your Bobolistic deceitful Labour Red Clinic just for fame and loyalty. We have seen this all. This is shameful and You this Failed Skerrit PM should have never been Prime Minister of our Nature Isle Dominica government. We need Trusted Knowledgeable commited people to run our Government.
We Welcome Our UWP Hon. Linton.
Skerrit, as usual if you can’t find any other excuse for your massive shortfalls as PM of this country you blame it all on the opposition. If you love this country and its people, as you claim, I suggest you stop having them beaten up and resign! You overstayed your welcome and you are poison for DA. You know as well as most of us do that your time is coming to an end. Spare our country a blood bath if you have only one ounce of honour left!
After reading this mostly gibberish from Mr. Skerrit I’m more convinced than ever before that this man has an over inflated ego that adversely affects his thinking.
This is a prime minister who blames the UWP for all the country’s woes although his party has been in control of the government for twenty one (21) straight years.
This is a prime minister who refers to born and bred Dominicans as stale soup and old buggy now to Lang Sal as silly.
This is a prime minister who is the least educated among his peers in the region and his incoherent rhetoric lends credence to this.
This is a prime minister who stubbornly refuses to give the working poor and laid off workers even a modest stimulus package but saw it fit to take up residence in a $28 000 000 mansion all expenses paid for by starving taxpayers.
Extreme Poverty, widespread Mendicancy, increasing Vagrancy, police Brutality are now all a sad legacy of Roosevelt Skerrit’s autocracy.
64k a month for living expenses on 20k a Month salary not justified.
Raymond blackmoore using police as his errand boys not justified.
Sending foreigner at opposition home not justfied
Kidnapping Danny Lugay not justified
A few passport sellers making millions not justfied
Killing of men in police custody not justfied
Paying boatloads of people come vote not justfied
The airport worker who committed no crime but not allowed to work is not justfied
No salary increase to match inflation. Not justified
I could go on an on. All politically motivated.
You and you criminal gang will pay soon.
Selling the Sisserous, not justified.
Displacing the community of Wesley to build and Airport when there is suitable land already purchased and allocated, not justified
Public officers from Labour Division, Customs and Excise, Fisheries Division in criminal acts.
Cont:
“it will continue to decline;” meanwhile the billions we understand they have in overseas bank perhaps in Canada in all kinds of fictitious names, and in the names of friends will never see the light of day in Dominica!
Seriously, these people hear about Americans getting Stimulus; “spending money” so that people can go out and spend to keep the economy of the United States going; they too want Stimulus.
I believe that more than 90% of the Vans lined up in the street are not completely paid for; but that is what happens in a country where job opportunities are limited, and people are totally dependent on government.
Even if Roosevelt gave every Dominica dime (ten cents) that’s in his personal treasury, that will not be enough to pay the dealership, and banks for what they owe on their mini-vans.
They have more van-bus in Dominica than people to carry.
Admin: Thanks; I see you resolve the problem with the site which I reported to you.
ADMIN: Thank you for your report and for letting us know it has been resolved.
If the semi-insurrection; the protest by the van; and small so called according to Dominica standard “buss” are politically motivated according to Roosevelt Skerrit; it could well be motivated by Roosevelt the one man government.
The protest may be instigated by the one and only Roosevelt Skerrit, used as a ploy to gain political sympathy; whereas Roosevelt is attempting to blame the UWP for the unrest; it must be remembered when issues, and situations are politically motivated it is always carried out in the interests of a particular government or political party.
The owners of these motor vehicles are crying for finical help in the form of a stimulus; and since Dominica is broke, the treasury is empty; a handout at this time is not feasible.
Dominica is not America; the Federal Government of the United have deep pockets; even when the nation is on total lock down revenues are still generated.
All Dominica money from the sale of passports has declined; while billions lingers…
Skerritt, all PEOPLE have the right to protest whether or not there is any justification for such. You need to stop blaming Linton for your foolishness. The drivers expressed themselves and you have a problem. Maybe it’s me, but I think SOMETHING is wrong wit you and your logic.
It’s about time that the custodians of our democracy call skerrit out on his abuse of authority. By trying to demonize persons for exercising what is their constitutional right, when he should be concern with amicably negotiating a balance resolution. Also the police officers who displayed such unprofessional behavior should be disciplined. How could such behavior be condoned. By allowing this to go by the authorities are clearly saying such behavior is acceptable when it should be condemned.
By singling out a few individuals and labeling them as opposition operatives, skerrit, has effectively politicized this issue. Why is he labeling a group of individuals who at no point in time referred to themselves as uwp or opposition. A government is for the representation of all citizens, so why must skerrit label persons like this? It’s not good for democracy, especially this is a group exercising their democratic right to protest whether others are inconvenient or not.
In other words Skerrit is saying to Dominicans NO PROTEST can shake him!!
“”Not because you see this happening in other countries you can believe it can happen here. Not under the leadership of Roosevelt Skerrit”””.
Is he telling us “no protest”?
This man is sick, and Dominicans better brace themselves for what is to come…
He has subliminally supported the lawlesness of his Manicou gang of thugs who almost killed a bus driver…but we the people shall protest, and you will have to accept it…!
We shall see who Dominica belongs to, if is one man, or all of us!!!
So PM can you justify the $500,000 US dollars that the police seized in a cottage on the north, during the holy week and arrested two men for money laundering and fraud but didn’t charge anyone?
PM do you know anything about this $500,000 US in cash currency?
PM as finance minister can you tell us if these monies were declared at any port of entry?
PM can you tell us if the said money was from the sale of drugs or sale of passports?
PM can you tell us if Alireza Monfared is connected to this money?
PM was that seizure also politically motivated?
Finally PM was the release without any charge of the two men arrested for money laundering of over $500, 000 US dollars politically motivated and initiated?