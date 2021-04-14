PM says bus drivers protest was not justified and may have been politically motivated

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has labelled recent protest actions by bus drivers as unjustified while indicating that his Government has put several offers on the table to help them enhance their trade.

On Monday April 12, 2021, the bus operators gathered in Massacre and embarked on a “go-slow” protest, demanding a proper stimulus package, which left commuters stranded and caused a major traffic jam.

Speaking to the host of the Heng radio programme this morning, Skerrit disclosed that he, along with other Government officials, recently met with the bus drivers and assured them that additional support would be provided.

According to the prime minister, he relayed to the bus drivers that assistance would only be provided to those who rely on income from the buses to meet their monthly expenses, as opposed to private or public servants who contract people to operate their buses.

“I said to them if the government has limited resources, it is important for you to assist the government in differentiating the different categories so that when we decide how much we’re giving, we know who to give first and who needs to get first so that we do not have a situation where we give out money and people who don’t rely on bus income for their daily bread get, and the man who is driving the bus for his daily bread cannot take home something for his family,” he said.

Skerrit said that an application form has since been drafted and distributed to the various bus drivers to complete, and the Government has since been reviewing those forms.

“At the meeting on Wednesday, I directed the minister of national security to make contact with the various representatives to seek to finalize our discussion so that we could give them an indication of what kind of support the government is able to give to them now,” he said. “When the minister called, the representative said that he was unable to attend, and did not give an alternative date.”

The prime minister is also contending that those involved in the protest are simply playing politics and their actions were largely motivated by United Worker Party (UWP) operatives.

“I met with a couple of them a few weeks ago who I know are solid UWP supporters but to me, that’s beside the point. I saw these guys as Dominican who needed some type of support and who needed to speak to their prime Minister..” Skerrit stated. “There’s a silly guy they call Lang Sal from Scottshead, Shy Guy, another guy from Mahaut, guys from Canefield, Stock farm, all of whom I know are solid UWP supporters and I engaged them because I was looking to help Dominicans.”

While he acknowledged that every citizen has the right to protest, he says they should not obstruct others in the process and they should be honest about what has been offered by the Government.

According to the Prime Minister, his government was prepared to provide those primarily dependent on the bus trade with incentives such as the waiver on import duties and excise tax, assistance with their registration and license fees, an additional 1.1 million at the Aid bank, access to the 27 million at the financial institution for small and micro-businesses and an extended six months grace period.

He told the radio show hosts that he was utterly perplexed and dumbfounded by the actions taken by the bus drivers as his overall idea has always been to not only address their present-day challenge but to put new structures in place which would further enhance their trade.

“While we are committed to assisting them, people must not believe they can go and do these things and I will run and tell [them] come look a cheque,” the prime minister said. “That’s not how I operate; they should use a different strategy. Not because you see this happening in other countries, you can believe it will happen here, not under the leadership of Roosevelt Skerrit.”

He said he has also advised the bus drivers to create an association that will enable them to better negotiate matters relating to their sector.