PM says COVID-19 surge responsible for late payment of university fees; govt owes over $2million to one university

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has laid the blame for the near eviction of some Dominican students at Grambling State University on the surge in COVID-19 numbers in Dominica.

Dominican students at the US university were faced with eviction from the school housing due to outstanding debts owed by the government of Dominica to the learning institution.

In a letter dated August 20, 2021 from the Director of Campus Living and Housing at the university, the students were notified that as a result of non-payment of fees, they were given a deadline of August 25, 2021 to make the payment or vacate the University Housing by 5:00 p.m on that day.

“Please be advised that you must comply with the above request. University policy does not allow non-enrolled students to reside in campus housing. Additionally, non-registered students occupying the residence halls after 5pm August 25, 2021, will be considered trespassing and in violation of university policy,” the letter stated.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO) on August 24, some students confirmed receipt of the said letter and stated they feared homelessness whilst in the USA as several attempts made to contact the government of Dominica and education officials were futile.

“The letter was sent to all international students but the government has not made any payment for some of us in over a year. We have tried calling the Minister of education, the Prime Minister or anybody else who could assist us in this situation but we have not gotten a response.”

Another student stated, “Some of us have no relatives in the US so if we get kicked out from the Campus housing we have nowhere to go. A few weeks ago we sent all the relevant information to the Ministry of education as we were promised that they were going to make some payment but shortly after we received this letter so we are on our own.”

According to the students, based on the student visa regulations, they have 30 days to leave the USA if they are not enrolled in school.

“If they are struggling to pay the school fees of the students who are up here for over two years, why are they still enrolling students at various universities,” one student asked.

However, DNO has since confirmed with our sources that the eviction notice to the Grambling students was withdrawn after an arrangement was made between the government and the University for an extension of time to make the payment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Skerrit, during an interview on Talking Point on state-owned DBS Radio on Friday (August 27), said his government was in the process of paying the EC$2.9 million outstanding dues when the second wave of COVID-19 hit Dominica.

“…The reality is we passed the budget on the 3rd of August and the [COVID-19] surge started a few days before that and we have been preoccupied with dealing with this matter. We will always have these challenges and it is unfortunate that people make big issues out of these things,” he said.

In his government’s defense, Skerrit continued, “In the USA, there are many people who cannot go to school because they cannot afford it nor can they pay their student loan, but in Dominica, we are always quick to make mileage out of something instead of being patient and understanding.”

He contends that many Dominicans have been able to gain a higher education because of the Dominica Labor Party and its generosity and insists that his government always honours its commitment.

“When we make a promise to people, we keep it. Sometimes, it may take a little longer than we ourselves would like and the beneficiaries too, but we are committed to this and this government has a track record investing in education which is unparalleled in Dominica’s history,” the prime declared.

He pledged to provide students abroad with commitment letters from the government of Dominica. Nevertheless, some students at Monroe University say they are still waiting for the government to fulfil its promise.

“What Monroe told us is that the government is not communicating with them so literally nobody knows anything as to what’s going on. Therefore, Monroe is no longer accepting commitment letters all because they [the government] fail to communicate,” one student told DNO. “I don’t think any student is getting through with government officials unless you know people. So we’re like sitting ducks because the government don’t know how to communicate with the school nor students.”

The Monroe College students said, given the excellent academic performance of 90% of the Dominican students in their various fields of study, they were disappointed with the lack of response from the government, the Ministry of Health as well their various parliamentary representatives despite their many efforts to contact them.

“Many parents can’t afford to help their students but they want their child to be better. It’s very difficult to get a loan because some of us have tried and failed but these officials make it sound so easy but it’s not,” they lamented.

The Education Minister, Octavia Alfred, has also added her voice in defense of the government.

Speaking on the DBS programme, Espeweans Kweyol, Alfred said provisions are normally made in the budget for the students to whom the government has an obligation. However, she insisted that the more vocal ones are of the mistaken impression that a letter confirming assistance from the government for one year automatically applies to the next year.

She said many of the students must apply for continued assistance as there is a difference between a full scholarship, partial scholarship and financial assistance provided by her government.

As regards the students’ criticism of what they say is the government’s lack of communication with them or the universities, the education minister said there are individuals within the ministry of education who have been given the special responsibility of liaising with students at Grambling and The UWI. She insisted that her ministry did communicate via email and telephone with many of the students.

Alfred pointed out that guidelines are now being enforced in relation to the government’s financial assistance programme for students at overseas universities and advised them to acquaint themselves with those guidelines