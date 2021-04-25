PM says man fined for child cruelty deserves jail time; government to review child laws

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is of the view that a Wesley man who was recently charged for child cruelty, should have received a jail sentence and says his government is not opposed to passing more stringent laws for these crimes.
Recently, there’s been a public outcry for stiffer penalties for child abuse matters following what many have described as a slap-on-the-wrist fine of $800.00 which was imposed on 26-year-old Jarmel Lenny Tavernier who earlier this month pled guilty to child cruelty after putting his three-year-old stepson in a washing machine as a means of punishment.
In handing down her sentence, presiding Magistrate Candia Carrette-George lamented that the law is too lenient for this type of crime as the maximum penalty for child cruelty in Dominica is a fine of $1,000.00 or one year in prison.
In an interview with members of the media on his weekly Anou Pale show, the prime minister was asked about the government’s position on the prevalence of child abuse cases in Dominica and concerns from the public that the relevant law was too lenient.
“I am not going to criticize the decision of the Magistrate but I believe the prosecution could have looked at other charges on this matter,” Skerrit.
According to him, had the police preferred other charges against Tavernier, this would have subjected him to a stiffer penalty and possibly, a custodial sentence, “…so it’s not only one charge of child abuse but there are a number of other charges I believe that one could have considered in this matter. This is totally unacceptable and in my view this kind of action warrants jail time.”
The Prime Minister noted that his government is currently reviewing the law as it relates to child abuse matters and did not rule out the possibility of imposing tougher penalties.
“It is a point that we have noted and we are looking at the specific section of the law to see what needs to be done to address this issue, if there is an issue,” Skerrit said, adding, “ so we are certainly taking note of this issue where the penalties are concerned and if there’s a need to strengthen them, then we’ll do so.”
He encouraged the public to speak out against child abuse as he says the onus is on every citizen, not law enforcement, to curb this growing threat.
“I think we all have to speak out not only when something happens but continuously and educate people because we have to protect the most vulnerable among us and every one of us has a duty and obligation to do so,” the Prime Minister noted “…there are too many children I believe that have been subjected to this kind of abuse whether it’s verbal or physical. We really have to be united on this matter. One child being abused is one child too many.”
16 Comments
Wait for when the other …… man, another strong Labour Party supporter is brought before the court for sexually molesting his own daughter, wait to hear what the Prime Minister have to say…
I agree Prime Minister, all child molesters should be jailed… Lose the keys is the labas
And what about the young girl who allegedly was molested by a senator from Skerritt’s government. Skerritt promised then to look out for the vulnerable in our society, however, this young girl is yet to have her day in court. Therefore how is Skerritt’s rhetoric comparing to his actions? This double doctorate dude just likes to hear his voice on the airwaves.
I get abused i think
Yes, just give him room to be judge, jury and executioner. All them Lawyers better grab Pen and Paper when Anous Parlez comes on. Uncle know everything!!
All I’m saying is that any abuse shouldn’t be tolerated but always there are other factors to consider. People make terrible mistakes, especially under frustrations.
That young man seemed very sincere in his plea for forgiveness. He stepped up to be a father to that young boy, he also is expecting a baby by same mother, he was fined for Cruelty and I hope he learns his lesson, but I would vote for him to pay the fine, remain with his young family and do better for them.
Chances are that as soon as he go up to Stockfarm that young girl going to have to find a third Baby Daddy and the situation would become even more untenable.
if all of us received just punishments probably none would remain in the next 5 years.
Right after we jail the PM for all the cruelty of destroying the economy and creating a beggar and dependency medicament. The only one getting rich is him
My take, the head of government of Dominca, when international banks and governments won’t do business with banks on the island because of money laundering issues, needs to be put in jail.
‘DOMINICANS openly says that any Prime Minister in government should be fined for States Cruelty deserved hefty fine and Jail time.
The Government and Cabinet Ministers must with immediate effect review the Laws of Parliament and the expense and possible abuse (Red Clinic)of our Government financial resources that we pay taxes to. It’s Not to be abused but to be invested in the overall development of our people and our Dominica.
Our financial resources must be well accounted for and not abused. We need a strong Financial Officer to Audit and account fort our hard earned States money. No more of this devious, Bobolistic abuse of our States limited funds.
We have had enough of this failed incompetent Labour Party Government and its Immature Prime Minister and failed Labour government.
We openly welcome our distinguished United Workers Party under the Decent Trusted committed Leader of the Opposition Hon. Lennox Linton to be Prime Minister, a Commited Trusted visionary Linton &…
It’s interesting to read that Government ministers can stand up strong and comment and designate those people or any Adult or Juvinile who insult or harrass others “To be fined for child cruelty deserves jail time, just like that!?.And says that: “Government to review Child Laws”. How interesting! What about that the Prime Minister and his DLP Government to be “Fined for Incompetence, abuse of states funds (Red Clinic) with no sign of focus on Development.This Failed Prime Minister must clean his Dirty Political behaviour before he points fingers at other people. There is too much of Skerrit and his failed Labour government that he goes after our young Citizen of Dominica. DLP Out.
We have addressed many concerns of issues affecting us as citizens you have not adhere to nor addressed. You failed Skerrit and Immature Labour Government has no business running our government that has failed our people and our Dominica over the past 20 long failed years.
UWP and Hon.Lennox Linton…
Feller just want to make up and change laws to suit his whim. last time was drone law.
PM, there are so many laws that are archaic and not only need to be reviewed but to be enforced. It makes no sense to enact new laws and then they are just on the books but are not being enforced by the relevant authorities.
What should also be done with immediacy are CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS. Laws that were relevant yesterday are very much obsolete today. They need updating to suit these contemporary times.
Lastly, the present constitution gives a prime minister much too much power. In fact, the constitution, as it is written today, gives a prime minister dictatorial powers. The world is not static. The constitution is not set in stone. After 40+ years constitutional reforms are long overdue.
Do I expect this present regime to advocate for and implement these much needed reforms? No! The status quo has worked very well for the incumbent regime and they are to intellectually inept to do such .
Exactly, laws are only good if there is a law enforcement agency that enforces them and enforces them independently from any government interference. Who was the gangster again that said in public: no law and no constitution…
Every time a child is abused Skerrit always going to review child laws but somehow it never gets done and I wonder why. Skerrit is only busy to go to parliament to change laws that affect him and his corrupt friends and his ministers. So we all already know the drill and we know a bottle will grow beard before Skerrit takes anything that does not affect him to parliament. Dominica is in such a bad place with that Roosevelt Skerrit led administration
In response to popular opinion the P.M. would be well minded to also champion the wellbeing and protection of children in other areas. According to the U.S. State Dept of 30.03.21. on human rights practices in Dominica: “ The country also lacks prohibitions against the use of children in pornography, or pornographic performances, and the use of children in illicit activities, including the production and manufacturing of drugs”. I submit that appropriate legislation in this area is overdue and am certain the P.M. will want to rectify this too without delay.
“I believe the prosecution could have looked at other charges on this matter,” News article
Okay, PM Skerrit, Sir I am in agreement with you here; that man deserved far, far more than the slap in his face granted by the court.
As someone on this comment board pointed out: “This child could have suffered and broken neck”, which could have ended up being a murder; and this man is free to go as long he can find $800 to pay that kind of cruelty–it is just not fair!
So you do need tougher laws for child abuse in Dominica, especially such ad this one; too many parents think that it is okay to lash the child back and forth, for what they call correction.
That man should have known that a child of 3 years old child is still a baby who doesn’t have the form of mind to know how to control his behavior. This is so, so sad!
This maladministration is REACTIVE instead of PROACTIVE. There seems to be a VACANCY of intelligence, discernment and common sense among the Cabinet of ministers.
There is no strategic thinking or planning, just a knee-jerk reaction to problems which require careful thought. Lip service is often paid to grave social, economic and health issues in order to pacify the growing concerns among the citizenry.
Where are the possible solutions to these pressing and troublesome issues?
*The rapidly growing number of vagrants roaming the streets of Roseau.
*The low unlivable wages forcing the fairer sex to resort to prostitution.
*The rehabilitation of alcoholics, drug addicts and the mentally challenged.
*The ever increasing number of jobless citizens.
*The widespread corruption in the public service
*The frightening new phenomenon of police brutality.
I stop here as the list of social ills is ‘infinite’.
Well stop playing politics 365 days a year.
Stop the Anou Parle Sot kind of a thing you are having on Sundays evenings, and make it more country centered.
Didnt you call in the Regional Security Service, (RSS) to Dominica? Well they went to Salisbury and gassed children too.. Have you spoken about that? Your hypocrite!!
When it was to have the Marigot and Salisbury seats vacated parliament used to meet so often, but when its matters affecting the people its problematic for you. Wicked soul…!!!
Your trickster!
I am closely looking at electoral reform matters, and all concerned Dominicans should be doing the same.