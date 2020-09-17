Hour of virtual prayer planned for 3rd anniversary of Hurricane Maria

Plans are being put in place to have an hour of virtual prayer as the country observes the 3rd year Anniversary of Hurricane Maria.
On Monday 18th September 2017, Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica with over 30 reported deaths and more than 4,500 houses were destroyed and 20,000 were partially damaged under the near total destruction of Maria.
“We have to commend ourselves but we have to give God all the praise and thanks and the glory for this, and I will suggest to us that we should engage in a national day of prayer and that can be done by virtual means,” he announced on his weekly talk show.
Prime Minister Skerrit continued, “Those of us who can go into the churches, because we may be out of work or may be retired but those of us who have to be at work, we can stop for an hour at work and follow as staff, on zoom service, ecumenical service, spend the hour to pray to the Lord for his many blessings, but also to spare us from this hurricane season and to see us through in this very difficult and challenging time impose on us by Covid-19.”
According to him, God has been good to Dominica and citizens should be thankful for that.
“If we were to reflect on the morning of the 18th I believe everybody in the country, maybe except myself, felt that we would never be able to bounce back, Dominica was finished, that’s it, let us seek refuge in other countries in other parts of the world…but the Lord has been good to us and as we say not only God is good, but God is great and God has been kind to us,” Skerrit stated.
He mentioned where Dominica was 3 years ago and where it is at present, notwithstanding the challenges of Covid-19, “We are still able to smile in our country”.
“The rest of the world marvel at what we have been able to do in large measure for ourselves, by ourselves,” he indicated.
The government has built thousands of homes for its citizens and today many vulnerable families are in a better position than they were at the time of the hurricane.
69 Comments
It is the New Norm in ALL we do, folks. A new way of worship to replace the communal feeling (congregants) by not gathering in person. G_D fore saw the hardships, chaos, plagues and gave men and women the intuitiveness to advance in technology in order to survive.
Listen! Listen to what G_D’s favorite people (the Jews) are doing as you read this. In the moment of world crisis: They’re organizing a virtual event called “Sins, Stars and Shofars!” a one-hour event with stories, song and readings focused on uplifting people and repairing the rifts and divides facing our world. For those who are not familiar with Jewish customs, the shofar, the ram’s horn, a sound traditionally meant to wake up people from their slumber, fears, unholy ways, or perhaps in this year’s case, quarantine.
This is the final entry to my observation pertaining to the mentality of a large number of Dominican’s, who has no reverend fear to the Holy God of Heaven and Earth.
That is exactly what it is based on through the attitude you all maintain against the Prime Minister and his governing body.
No one is forcing you all to like him, but your wicked and severe judgment against him is against God’s Law–your wrongs are worst than his.
After all, the Head of Government calls for prayers of thanksgiving and gratitude to God for His Salvation from a deadly disaster, but everyone responds to the call with a nasty remark.
King Saul was trying to kill David, believing he would replace him as the king of Israel, but when David had all the power to kill Saul first, he remembered that Saul was–God’s annointed–and he respect that fact.
So what you all are doing is very wrong. And unless you all are willfully doing it, please stop it before it is too late.
I wish I could have written this earlier because I would like all you people of Dominica, to know how miserable is your knowledge of God, hence your shameful disrespect and lack of revenue to Him.
God created us, human beings–by whom He would demonstrate His Love throughout the World. However, by reading those comments below, it is quite clear that there are way too many people in Dominica and those who live outside of the Nation, who do not belong to the set of human beings through whom God is glorified.
Unfortunately, you people must be finding it prideful to respond to the Prime Minister so rudely for asking the Nation to pray on the anniversary day when a dreadful disaster caused our homeland to crumble down into pieces; that call for prayer is to give thanks and gratitude to the Almighty God who came through for us, by his
physical medium on our behalf–who is Sir Roosevelt Skerrit and his governing body.
You all’s response to that call is both ignorant, foolish, and evil.
If PM Skerrit was the man you all portray him to be, he would never think of calling for prayers to God. The Word of God tells us: “The carnal mind is an enemy of God, it belongs to the natural man who thinks that the things of God are foolishness”.
You people are–both carnal and natural, ignorant of the Spirit; blind to the ways of a man who is walking in the Spirit–but that man knows God and God knows him; it is you all’s place to judge him.
PM Skerrit is nowhere like King Saul, the first King of Israel, being afraid that David would take his place, he wanted to kill him. David was running away from Saul when he met him and his men fast asleep.
His soldier would have killed Saul, but he said to them: “The LORD forbid that I should do such a thing to my master, the LORD’s anointed, or lift my hand against him; for he is the anointed”.
Xavier, usually I do not get involved with you at all because you are a hypocrite. Suffice to say, that if the position of Bishop of Roseau would give access to any serious monetary funds, the PM of DA would have run for this position already. Somehow he would manage to persuade the Vatican, the same way he manages to win elections in DA every 5 years.
“lack of revenue” was supposed to read “lack of reverence”
I thought state and church were separate. Its not because there is a ministry for ecclesiastics. Why isnt that minister leading the way in this pronouncement? Why you have to be in everything? Why is you face i seeing and not Malzier or one of those preachers that does be supporting you?
Is this how you make use of your time, writing such nonsense.
May the good Lord continue to guide, protect and bless us in this beautiful Nature Island of the Caribbean. To God Glory great things He has done.
Indeed…… and deliver us from Skerrit. Amen.
All you negates go and read this ““Roseau is the same square feet Roseau has been. So in 1990 you had 13,900 vehicles; in 2012 it increased to almost more than double, 24,461 vehicles; In 2015 you had 27,500 vehicles, 2017 about 800 were scrapped because of the hurricane; and as of august 31st 2020, you have 37,815 vehicles registered in Dominica,” Ainsworth Irish said.
What do you have to say about this? Someone ask for prayer and you go on like you want to prevent God from receiving the praises, thanks and honour he alone deserves. I challenge you to comment on the above observations and quote.
DNO why can’t I like certain positive statements on the blog? Please correct this as I have noticed this thing for a long time now but only now bringing it to your attention. Correct it
ADMIN: Sometimes some elements of a page may not load correctly(even if it make look like normal).
You may need to reload the page. Most browsers have a refresh button at top where you enter the website address. Please try reloading the page and let us know.
Are you right in your mind? You want to thank God for an increase in second hand Japanese polluting vehicles in our beautiful Dominica? You calling that progress? We are buying other countries’ cast offs and when you add used tyres to that recipe it gets worse and completes the picture. We are suppose to be the first climate resilient country in the world. I do despair that we do have people with shallow minds like that.
I use this platform to pray for the immediate arrest of Roosevelt Skerrit.
Can I join you?
Sure the more the merrier, strength in numbers.t
SMFH. This guy knows how to ay on the minds of the country using thier Christianity. Only black people i see sit by and waiting for God to do things for him. Tell God that kids tuition need to be paid, civil servants need a living wage so they can live comfortable and give more in collection. Tell God people need to be able to build thier own home feed themselves and be independent. Those people who using state funds to manipulate our young especially women and children. God must be a comedian cause this joke is stretching too far.
When you write such foolishness did you use any thought of reason. Your foolishness is so pathetic, before you ask The PM to tell God that kids tuition need to be paid, why can’t we praise God for where we are three years after such disaster, do you know what is known as priorities in running a Country, on a scale of 1- 100 should students tuition be a top priority of The Country, wow. Before asking the PM to pay civil servants a living wage, so they can live comfortable, are they not thankful that the Government did not layoff anyone after the Hurricane and found ways to keep them employed making sure their salaries are paid on time, isn’t that something we should praise God for. There are so many things Dominicans should be thankful for after three years, wallow in your
pathetic nonsense.
Good, I will use tomorrow to pray the prayer of Elijah against the wicked king Jehoram. Here is the letter of Elijah to Jehoram:
“This saith the Lord
Because you have not walked in the ways of Jehoshaphat your father, or in the ways of Asa king of Judah, 13but have walked in the way of the kings of Israel, and have made Judah and the inhabitants of Jerusalem to play the harlot like the harlotry of the house of Ahab, and also have killed your brothers, those of your father’s household, who were better than yourself, 14behold, the Lord will strike your people with a serious affliction—your children, your wives, and all your possessions; 15and you will become very sick with a disease of your intestines, until your intestines come out by reason of the sickness, day by day. 2Chron 21:12-15.
Thanks for reminding me because I will definitely use tomorrow to pray and fast, to plead with God on behalf of Dominica. I will use tomorrow to ask God to break every chain, break every bunker Skerrit hiding and get him out of the back of Dominica by all means possible.
@Jacobean
Jacobean, you have asked what about the Dominican students in overseas colleges and universities. Skerrit and his sycophantic apostles think that they can pray these students’ tuitions away.
Vladimir Skerrit knows that Dominica was founded on Christian principles. So he uses religion, specifically Christianity, to ingratiate himself with the thousands of church attendees. Do you remember the mega GOSPEL CONCERT just before the last general elections? Each of the DLP candidates was daubed with the holy oil. This was a ploy employed by a calculating, conniving , demonically evil man to curry favour with the simpletons and the religious fanatics among us.
Skerrit touts the name of God when it is politically advantageous. How can he be taken seriously when his words and actions are diametrically oppose to the teachings of the Holy Bible?
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
Alas fellow Dominicans,you guys are sick your remarks and statements says it all, A wicked lying tongue is a cursed tongue, May God forgive you all.Let us rise and pray for our country. Le ban Boro.
Why is this man pretending to be a God fearing one on each and every occasion. He is a conman through and through!
2 Timothy 2:19, KJV: “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.”
“These people come near to me with their mouth and honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me. Their worship of me is based on merely human rules they have been taught.” Isa 29:13
Roosevelt, you were the first one to leave the country, by helicopter and I see that with my own eyes .That prayer service is a diversion bro. I don’t mind if people pray but you do not need a national pappy show for that, help people to rebuild their lives instead. I can do my own praying anytime without all this tralala.
So Toto why did you not go to the UN? The man saw first hand what happened & went to plead for us. Did u see the video of the speech? He left his family behind. He felt that he had to go out in the only clothes he had and his wet shoes to the nearest place he could go. Why are you people so? Now if he had remained & cried alas, then go walk everywhere to have a “hurricane damage view tour”, What would you Toto have said. You would still look at some way to criticize him.
My self I always praying for Jehovah himself saved me, you Toto,& all who did not die on that dreadful day. Toto if you do not want to pray tomorrow, do not. Is your life all about Roosevelt? Have you been thanking the Lord for the last three years? Partner please forget Roosevelt & seek Jehovah for yourself. When you go seek him, he will draw nigh to you. The relationship will be sweeter than any man/girl/family relationship. Jehovah will teach you to love & not worry; to be positive& not critical of all.
“The man saw first hand what happened & went to plead for us.”
Very well so; Roosevelt went to the United Nations, to run off his mouth; but I must let you know that Roosevelt audience comprised a few poor African nations of significant; which cannot do squat for Dominica.
None of the major industrialize nations like the United States, China, Canada; or any European nation representative sat and listen to Roosevelt talk nonsense!
Hahahahahaahahaha!
He talked about larger nations and pollutants, causing climate change, which caused the storm that devastated Dominica.
If you believe the crap he spoke at the UN had any effect, state what you believe was produced by his appearance; what was accomplish from his talk!
What did he bring home?
Nothing; Nada, Zip, Zilich; zero, absolutely nothing!
In Dominica, Roosevelt is a god to his supporters; even in the Caribbean other governments look down at him as a fo…
Internationally Skerrit name does not ring a bell to any nation…
Tralala is all it is. He needs to pray for a kinder, gentler, spirit. Most of all, he needs to pray for his removal from office; It is overdue!
And where did he go? Straight to the UN to seek help for Dominica. Think of that for a second. That’s why the world came to our aid. And we are so grateful for that. Think of where we where 3 years ago and where we are today. Someone with a grateful heart will always appreciate that. The country head is calling for An hour of pray while you call it a papee show. Sad.
…and the vast majority of ‘help’ remains unaccounted for up until today. Money, chainsaw, building material and even food supplies gone!
Jim Jones also prayed, talked about God, preached about God, talked about praise and worship but investigation revealed that he was raping the young ladies and doing all manner of evil and ungodly thing, until he finally killed himself as well as those around him along with his followers. So Skerrit praying is NOT a form of godliness!
Stop thinking that all is just as you think. People who say bad things about others only say what they are. Who are you to judge who praying? You need to pray $ be honest about it. Pluck out the beam in your eyes first. Stop judging so you won’t be judged. He asked for prayer, a good thing as it is only Jehovah who knows the heart. If you do not want to pray don’t. As a matter of fact, you should already be praying constantly after that 2017 Hurricane Maria. Please thank God for lives saved including yours. We must be grateful. Look back, remember. Look now see. Compare, then thank God for where we are even if you think more could be done. But did you contribute to the done or spent your time criticizing those who are doing something small as it is. Go think of what u did for the past three years. If u did not do anything, then still thank God, pick up your boots, shovel & start. It is never too late to start. Hola Jim Jones. Change your name too. Be positive. We await u…
Skerrit is a sacwe hypocrite that knows how to use spiritual things such as prayer and bible, to fool and deceive religious people. But let me remind Roosevelt Skerrit of this passage in Matt. 7:21-23:
21Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only he who does the will of My Father in heaven. 22Many will say to Me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in Your name, and in Your name drive out demons and perform many miracles?’
23Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you workers of lawlessness!’
I know that wicked Skerrit will say Lord did I not pray, quote bible , give his supporters food, money and house? But all now I hear the Lord saying to him “Depart from me you lawless, worker of iniquity and sacwe hypocrite man! With your mouth you call his name but your deeds are very Evil.
I keep saying that Roosevelt is not a very intelligent person; nor is he academically educated; they say he was an English teacher; if that’s the case I am sorry for the children he taught English.
He uses words that can destroy him; he sits there again talking fart about virtual Prayer, I don’t know how he manage to deduce that.
Here is a brief definition of the meaning of virtual “being such in essence or effect though not formally recognized or admitted a virtual dictator.”
How can a man; prime minister of a country celebrate a hurricane, and the aftermath of a storm which caused so much damage, and destruction to the life’s of people and our country?
……………………………………………………….
I’ll be damned!
In Christianity, and the worshiping, and praying; giving thanks to God there is no such thing as a virtual prayer.
That’s nonsense, nonsensical rubbish!
Dods, why don’t you do some concrete research before you expose yourself ……… so very often. Go to the research resources and you will discover how foolish you are to criticize PM Skerrit’s suggestion of praying virtuality.
He is asking fellow Dominicans wherever they are, on that certain day to put aside a time to stand together in the prayer of thanks and gratitude to God, for His deliverance after that dreadful hurricane of 2017, where did you read that he said to celebrate the destruction of the hurricane?
He used the term virtual to mean that people will pray in different groups, because of their situation, but they are one “spiritually”.
September 18, was the day that Maria smashed Dominica like a hungry vulture–the prayer would be gratitude and thanks to God for our salvation and the way He came through for us–how can you find gratification in making a mockery out of everything; when in truth, the mockery is on you?
“Dods, while you are rubbishing the term “virtual prayer” mention by the PM Skerrit, for the purpose of gratitude and thanksgiving to God, here are a few examples of virtual prayer–from a simple search at Googles ”
Elizabeth I believe I responded to that bit of hogwash already last night in Los Angeles, or perhaps when I got home earlier today; but let me say again, you can write a thousand episodes in order to spin Roosevelt hogwash he spoke cannot change the reality in my definition of his ignorance “virtual prayer!”
Madam Elizabeth, some things cannot be change, not even Google can defy the way I defined it; and if you had any major classes in English you might define the term virtual in the way I coined it.
Some people have others write their arguments; nonetheless; if I am shallow and unable to understand and interpret the English language, I have no alternative than to present the pile of garbage as given to me.
Someone wrote that for Punjab!
Here is a brief definition of the meaning of virtual:
“being such in essence or effect though not formally recognized or admitted a virtual dictator.” Telemaque,
“The way I coined it”, you say! Your definition, above, is not from your own mind, it is written word for word in Google search, where there is more than one definition.
I challenge you to write it in your own understanding before you claim: “the way I coined it” You coined nothing!
You simply plagiarized as you always do. As long as you cannot accept it when you are wrong I will always expose your foolish boasting, your self-pride mentality, and of course, your compulsive lies.
I do not google; I leave that to people like you!
When you should have been in your first year in secondary school you claimed you were a school teacher at twelve years old.
Again when I was twelve years old, my late grandmother was still waking me out of bed to get ready to go to school.
Fortunately, someone like me with my academics do need Google, that is for people like you who never attended secondary school in Dominica, or any place on the planet.
You never had one day of collage, never walked on a University campus in your entire life, to this day you are an over seventy (70) years ole woman oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Too late now (you can’t go anymore)!
Where did you go, you cant say?
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque when will you say something positive? Why twist the message. Who is celebrating a hurricane? You spoke English so well! Why try to mislead people because you do not like the PM. We are to thank God for sparing us on the anniversary of the hurricane – 3 years later. After a pandemic or disastrous situation, most times things get better. For me, my house is rebuilt better. I had plans before but when the hurricane came & destroyed, Insurance paid so I had to do things better. When I look back & now, I can say in spite of the storm, Jehovah saved my life & my house is better. The good book states ‘ God changes what the enemy plan for evil to good”. Francisco, I pray that one of these days I will see you not rude, disrespectful, hateful & you will post & inspire people instead. Francisco use your God given potential which I think you have instead of being so critical which may &can make you bitter & sick.
Francisco no disrespect! One love! Waste…
“Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque when will you say something positive?
Why twist the message.
“One can only say good things about a situation, or person if there is something positive that can be recognized; I have not twisted, or bend any message from Roosevelt; the man is talking bull!
The definition I gave in regards to this nonsensical “virtual prayer” is correct where it pertains to Roosevelt Skerrit!
If you wish another definition, of the word virtual; I refer you to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary Tenth Edition page 1320; look up the word virtual; you will find variables of the word.
This one I will introduce to: you will read “possessed of certain physical virtues:” you will read being such in essence or effect though not formally recognized, or admitted.
I did not fine any word remotely meaning virtual prayer: I iterate Roosevelt is full of fart!
Trump lied and his lies about COVID-19 has killed 200,985 people as of today.
He teargas people, while…
Indeed Donald Trump teargas people, while holding a bible going to desecrate a church building; the the amusing thing about politicians is that they think they are using the name prayer, and thanks giving people will believe they are a God given to the nation.
But, look what I believe God did to expose Donald Trump hypocrisy; when he stood posing with the Bible in his hand he held it up-side down!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahh!
So, you see the Bible teaches if a thing is of God it shall remain; if it is not of God it will destroy itself!
Roosevelt is trying to impress people that he is a believer in God, I am not his judge; nevertheless; his actions are not that of a christian; or one who believes in God.
I must say, if God is the one who appointed Roosevelt over Dominicans then God must like corruption; and since I am aware that God hate corruption, lies and thievery, and even whore mongering.
He’s not in Roosevelt politics!
Dods, while you are rubbishing the term “virtual prayer” mention by the PM Skerrit, for the purpose of gratitude and thanksgiving to God, here are a few examples of virtual prayer–from a simple search at Googles
1) Pray through the news
Open a newspaper. This isn’t the time to read through each story, rather scan each looking for who and where you need to pray.
2) Pray through your Facebook feed
Open Facebook and pray for each person and news article in your feed. Scroll down the list, praying for each person and each need you see.
3) Pray through your calendar
Open your calendar for the week, and pray over each appointment, meeting, sports practice, etc. Pray for the people involved. Pray for God’s purpose to prevail and for Him to be present and active at each event.
See the other 3 below:
4) Pray through your email inbox
Open your email inbox and scan through the list of senders. Pray over each one. If you have newsletters or prayers lists you receive via email, open those, and pray through them.
5) Pray through a directory
Do you belong to an organization that publishes a directory of members, such as the PTA at your child’s school or your church? Open that directory and pray over each name, even the ones you don’t know.
6) Pray through Google Maps
Maybe there’s a neighborhood or area that’s particularly on your heart. If you can’t physically go there for a prayer walk, open Google maps to that location, and virtually walk the streets. Stop at each house or building and pray for the people there. This could be your own neighborhood, one where you used to live, or an area you know that particularly needs prayer.
So see that PM Skerrit is well aware of his vocabulary; stop making a fool of yourself against his words.
Elizabeth you need to stop talking all the crap you speak you know.
What the hell Google have to do with people’s prayer? There are lots of things you do not know about payer according to the Bible, so I advise you to get a King James version of the Bible which contains a concordance, and look up the words “prayers; and pray.”
There are so many Scriptures dealing with the way God ordained it to be; it is too much to be dealt with on DNO in scriptural form.
Be reminded, that one of the ways that the Bible instructs us to pray ; is to go into our bed Chamber, close the door, and pray to God.
The Bible also warns us of this sort of thing where people pray in public with their long hypocritical prayers; it would appear to me that God do not hear such hypocritical prayers.
Jesus Christ prayed to his father Jehovah; but notice when he wanted to pray he had a place:
Jesus Christ prayed to his father Jehovah; but notice when he wanted to pray to his father he would leave his disciples and go to a place by himself to pray.
Why do think he did not say to his disciples theses days preachers deep voice; “let us bow our head in prayer?”
Could it be that it is because prayer is a personal thing between an individual and God?
Let me show you something again; and if you are Bible reading Christian; you will remember a certain disciple (follower) of Jesus was in Jail, some christian’s was in a house praying for his release; God broke the chains which bind him; he walk past the guards, and went to the place where they were praying for him.
He knocked on the door a little girl went and opened the door; ran back and told the prayers, he was at the door!
They refused to believe he was the person they prayed for his release.
My boy you so smart that u forget that COVID caused everything to be virtual. You like to twist everything to satisfy your proud egoistic attitude. Partner calm down u do not know it all.
Have you consider the man you are eager to criticized is God’s creation? A man with no love has no soul. Pride, jealousy and cowardice bring The Christ to the cross. Jesus, you gave your life up for us and how do we pay the ransom? “REMEMBER ME” he did not ask for gold or silver he meant in your prayers. The PM mentioned prayer. He who is high fears the fall but, he who is low fears no fall. Grow up
.
PRAYERS are good but faith without work is of no consequence. I say this without any reservation. Every time Skerrit mentions the name of God he commits blasphemy. God does not like ugly and Vladimir Skerrit is responsible for much ugliness that is gripping Dominica at this very moment.
Many resident Dominicans are badly hurting economically, emotionally and have severe health issues. The people are teargased while sleeping, wrongfully arrested, dragged before the court to face bogus charges, shortchanged for their labour, victimized for exercising their constitutional rights and I could continue ad infinitum.
All these ‘atrocities’ are happening while King Roosevelt has purportedly amassed millions and live in incredibly opulence in a PALATIAL FORTRESS paid for by impoverished taxpayers.
The God that I know will NEVER approve of Mr. Misleader’s derogatory words, discriminatory actions and habitual falsehoods. For this man to even call God’s name is sacrilegious.
Ibo you are obsessed. Forget “Skerrit” and live. He asks for prayers. Let us pray. God is the only one who knows whether he is worthy. Not you nor any mortal. It is high time you guys come off your high horses, stop being critical of everything, dissect the good and focus on the good. Jehovah is not going to ask you what “Skerrit” did. You are going to answer for yourself. You seem to be living in everyone for you alone knows what they are feeling emotionally etc. The only one who knows everything is Papa God Almighty. Everything you write is about the PM. You can be a positive influence in someone’s life. The same story over and over again like a stuck record. Be positive. Stop being so bitter and get better like the song. Bitterness can and will get you sick. Let God judge the man. You Ibo and me too have no strength within us for God thru his son is the one who is supposed to be in the frontline. Ibo stop hindering your potential by only focusing on 1 man. ???…
Wow, You have displayed such arrogance, what makes you think that the assertions you make are true. Who appointed you an agent of God to judge, so pitiful of you. Do you think God judges by your standards, or see what you perceive as reality, lol, grow up be mature. Here is something that pertains to all of us, that includes The PM, and you also, we will be judged by how well we love our fellow men not by nonsensical partisan beliefs.
The last paragraph shows your most profound arrogance. Have you heard the old saying “know thyself.” before you talk about The God you know and what it approves, do you know “yourself.” You think that by writing eloquently it makes you an authority to judge
other people on the behalf of God. I hope you are sincere in your words when you say “PRAYERS are good” are you going to join your fellow Dominicans in prayers.
Good day my Prime Minister, greeting in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, our soon coming King. Their are time in life when most people don’t stop and ask themselves why certain individual’s a chosen to be the leader of a country? Because of that simple question many people continue to behave in a manner beyond their knowledge. As for me I tried never to be a judgmental person, I always listen to both side of a story, before I come to any decisions. Some people cognitive ability to see the goodness in others, has been for a long time block through arrogant and and false Promises. However, I joint with you today in prayer that God through our faithfulness will show mercy upon Dominica and us all until Jesus return. Keep the good work and may God the Father God the Son and God the Holy Ghost shine his grace upon and your family and all Dominicans.
God Bless
Pastor Dr. Edmund Leroy Registe
God do not put man in power anymore. pray for what is coming.
Did you read why God said pray for those who has power over you. Tried and stop for awhile and think. do you believe that if an individual hate a person they should prove beyond a reasonable doubt that such a person has done them something wrong. you speak like a person that is full of hate, the world in which we lived in has become a political platform, and you know what so funny we adhere to things we hear from others that we ourselves in most cases cannot comprehend. Let us hold hand together and pray for the Blessing of God to rest upon us all. Just remember God states the He is “Love” and who soever is Love is of God.
“You stated that everyone should pray for what is coming” Is it true that such something is coming from you and not God. Is that a true statement!
@Edmund Leroy Register
Both you and Skerrit are two bad examples..You should be condemning such a wicked, vindictive, inept, unrepentant and greedy leader, but you seem to be rubbing shoulder?
What are you looking for false prophet?
For that propaganda you’ll get a nice donation from the conman… You are a despicable human being, Registe!
What kind og pastor are you?I think you too need to repent.
Are you like the pastor of a church in Florida that shot his wife as she was about to enter her workplace?
You are also bought by the Dr
Shut up Leroy; just because someone claims to be a leader, or let me suggests that because ignorant people vote someone into power, it is God who ordained them to be some kind of a leader!
It is hypocrites like you who help keep Roosevelt in power only to destroy people’s lives both psychically, and mentally!
If you were a preacher ordained by God, you would learn from scriptures in the Old Testament where God tolerate the wish of people, although it is not his will!
For you to address Roosevelt talking fart; about God chosen; you are suggesting that God chooses corrupted people to lead!
And let me remind you, that God Jehovah plays no part in politics: I don’t have time to quote it verbatim; but read Matthew chapter 22:17,18, 19 – 21, and convince yourself that God chose Roosevelt to rule Dominica.
If God chose Roosevelt to rule Dominica, ours would be one of the most progressive nation on earth, and nobody would have to by votes.
Leroy, if you want to beg something from Roosevelt, just do so; but for you to use the name God to flatter Roosevelt, is disgraceful!
You are as phoney as a Dominica fifteen dollar bill!
” For in vain they worship me.” (Jesus Christ).
Here is vain what your flattery kissing up to Roosevelt means: having or showing an excessively high opinion of one’s appearance, abilities, or worth!
“Their flattery made him vain!”
God has his way of dealing with people like you; and by the way people who earns a PhD don’t sign their name as Dr.
If I am a medical doctor, and affixed my name to a document; I am suppose to write:
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque MD; that indicates I am a medical doctor.
This doctor this and that in Dominica does not mean or worth fart!
And if you wish to debate me on how that is used in reference to some with a PhD try me!
Francisco i like that piece.. Leroy is simply using the name of God to find favour with wicked and evil Skerrit.
He is a hypocrite.
Sorry that should read buy votes!
If God is going to let a politician win an election; the politician would not have to pay people to vote for her/him.
They would not have people; certain relative of mine in Toronto; New Jersey providing tickets to fly people to Dominica to vote.
So, Elizabeth don’t involve God in this corrupted mess!
God is not a crook, and as fare as I am concerned, he hate crooks and in particular thieves.
You claimed to be a preacher; do you know about this?
Acts 5:3-4 Then Peter said, “Ananias, how is it that Satan has so filled your heart that you have lied to the Holy Spirit and have kept for yourself some of the money you received for the land?
4Didn’t it belong to you before it was sold?
And after it was sold, wasn’t the money at your disposal?
What made you think of doing such a thing?
You have not lied just to human beings but to God.”
Man, I sure like that Jesus Christ fellow. He threw fake Drs and false prophets , money launderers, payday loaned sharks and conmen that fleece people out of their money out of the Temple and that was not a Christian temple either. Time to get humble again. God does not chose one man over another, nor prefer man to woman, all people equal in His eyes.Amen.
What about the students overseas studying who are praying that you and your government will finally pay their school fees before next week’s deadline…
What about the COVID-19 pandemic which has shut down everything? What about the economic turndown due to this? What about the monies in and out that has been affected? Why can the students pray to? Why and why so many questions. We need to pray for all the world. We need to humble ourselves and seek the Lord’s face and not think about our own selfish needs. What about sponsoring one or making a donation. Only one deadline we have to meet. The one where we cannot say no!
As me one think why are you not overseas studying?
Keep praying. Your parents voted for him.