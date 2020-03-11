PM Skerrit among CARICOM prime ministers on a visit to Guyana

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is among four CARICOM heads of government on a two-day mission to Guyana which begins today.

CARICOM Chairman and prime minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, is leading the delegation which also includes Prime Ministers Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Keith Mitchell of Grenada.

In an effort to ease tension in the country and assist in arriving at a resolution to the impasse that resulted from last Monday’s general elections, the delegation will meet with the leadership of all parties that contested the poll.

Additionally, the CARICOM heads will meet with representatives of the Commonwealth, Organisation of American States, European Union and Carter Centre observer missions that were in the country to monitor the conduct of the elections.